Could AI end up tanking Tesla stock?

Could AI end up tanking Tesla stock?

At first glance, Tesla stock appears to be a beneficiary of the AI revolution. However, digging deeper, things get a little more complex.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:

A lot of investors see Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock as a major beneficiary of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. ARK Investment Management portfolio manager Cathie Wood is one such investor – she sees the electric vehicle (EV) company as the “largest AI project on earth”.

Yet while Tesla is no doubt a leader in the AI space today, I see a scenario in which the technology hurts the automotive company. I actually think there’s a possibility that AI could end up crushing Tesla stock in the years ahead.

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front

Image source: Tesla

The AI threat to society

It’s looking likely that we are going to unfortunately see many AI-related job losses in the years ahead. That’s because the technology can now perform a lot of the tasks that humans do at work, day in, day out.

Already, the layoffs have begun. Some companies that have announced AI-related job losses in recent months include Amazon, Salesforce, Klarna, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, and Dow Inc.

Sadly, I expect to see more of these kinds of announcements this year. And I think 2027 could be the year where things really start to accelerate.

The issue here is that at some stage, consumer spending may weaken significantly. Not only will a lot of people be out of work but others will be afraid to spend their money because they’re worried about losing their jobs.

How it could impact Tesla

Now, this kind of backdrop could have major implications for Tesla. Because at the end of the day, it’s a consumer company – it sells cars.

If this scenario plays out, fewer people will be able to afford its products. So its revenues and profits may take a huge hit.

Note that in previous economic downturns, car companies have been hurt badly. For example, during the Global Financial Crisis of 2008/2009, US car sales nearly halved.

What consumers tend to do in an economic downturn is hold off on buying a new car and instead, try to squeeze more miles out of their existing vehicles. Typically, major purchases like this are postponed.

What about humanoid robots?

But could Tesla’s Optimus humanoid robots potentially save the company? Maybe. It could sell a lot of these to manufacturing companies that are looking to replace human workers. Note that Optimus production is expected to ramp up later this year.

I’ll point out though that these are consumer products too. And if people can’t afford a new car, it’s unlikely that they will be keen to drop tens of thousands of dollars on a personal robot.

Better opportunities in the market?

Now, of course, I could be wrong about all of this. We may not see mass layoffs in the years ahead and Tesla may not see a slowdown in sales.

It may also have success with its Optimus humanoids and its Megablock solutions. Megablock’s essentially a super-sized energy system designed to power large data centres.

But I do think investors need to be cautious with this stock right now. Particularly given the high valuation – the price-to-earnings ratio’s about 200.

To my mind, there are better stocks to consider buying at the moment.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Amazon and Salesforce. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, Salesforce, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

