Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » This growth share’s already doubled in a year. Could there be more to come?

This growth share’s already doubled in a year. Could there be more to come?

Christopher Ruane looks at a US growth share in a mature industry that has been performing brilliantly over the past 12 months.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Think of an area to look for a growth share with brilliant potential and what comes to mind? AI? Tech? Emerging markets?

A building products distributor might not be top of mind!

SIG has tumbled 70% in five years and Travis Perkins is down 49% in the same timeframe. Hardly the stuff of investor dreams.

Across the pond, though, building materials distributor QXO (NYSE: QXO) has soared 107% over the past 12 months. It now commands a market capitalisation of $18bn.

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.

Image source: Getty Images

Squeezing out efficiencies

Is this really a growth share?

After all, the market for building materials is mature. Not only that, but with ongoing economic uncertainty in the US, it could be that the market for roofing felt, joists, pipes, and the like actually contracts rather than expands in coming years.

I do see QXO as a growth share, but not because I expect its target market to see a surge in demand.

Rather, what attracts me here is the business model.

QXO reckons that a plethora of small and medium-sized distributors makes the market ripe for consolidation, with the opportunities for cost efficiencies that brings.

Proven performers running the show

This sort of approach to “rolling up” a fragmented market is nothing new. UK shares like Bunzl and NWF have a similar playbook for catering supplies and heating oil, for example.

So, why has QXO stock soared?

A key reason is that its management has a stellar track record of creating massive shareholder value with exactly this sort of approach, including at companies like United Rentals and GXO Logistics.

Plus there is a tech angle to whet some investors’ appetite for that in the current market. QXO reckons that beyond straightforward economies of scale like bulk buying discounts, it can wring further efficiencies from companies it acquires by implementing top-notch tech solutions.

That could help it manage stock efficiently, optimising product availability without tying up more working capital than is necessary.

Ongoing growth potential

For now, this is still an idea more than a proven business, at least on the scale QXO is ultimately targeting.

That could change fast, though. Just this month, for example, the company announced a $2.3bn deal to buy a building supplies distributor that it expects to be “highly accretive to 2026 earnings”.

QXO management’s decades of experience gives me confidence they can spot attractively priced acquisition opportunities. As this month’s deal shows, they are not hanging around in doing so.

Still, a risk of rapid growth through acquisition is overpaying in a rush to scale.

For QXO I also see a key man risk. That $18bn market cap is hard to justify based on the business model or balance sheet alone. It reflects market confidence in the proven management team.

If for any reason management changes, that could hurt the QXO stock price badly.

Still, even after more than doubling in a year, I reckon this growth share could potentially have a lot further to run. It is still early days in the company’s development, but I see it as a share for investors to consider.

C Ruane has positions in Bunzl Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Bunzl Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

What the heck is going on with FTSE 100?

| John Fieldsend

The FTSE 100 has been exhibiting some odd behaviour of late. What's going on here? And are there any ways…

Read more »

Emma Raducanu for Vodafone billboard animation at Piccadilly Circus, London
Investing Articles

The Vodafone share price is up 71% in a year. What’s going on?

| Christopher Ruane

The once underwhelming Vodafone share price has sprung back into life, soaring 71% in just 12 months. Christopher Ruane explains…

Read more »

Female Tesco employee holding produce crate
Investing Articles

At a 15-year high, can Tesco shares still offer any value?

| Christopher Ruane

Tesco shares are at levels last seen in 2011. Things have changed since then -- but do they justify the…

Read more »

Calendar showing the date of 5th April on desk in a house
Investing Articles

Attention! these FTSE 100 shares are growing in Stocks and Shares ISA popularity

| Alan Oscroft

Is AI the friend or enemy of the UK's Stocks and Shares ISA favourites? Here are two that have suffered,…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 77% in 3 weeks, is Raspberry Pi stock the next Nvidia?

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland asks whether fascinating Raspberry Pi (LSE:RPI) stock – which has skyrocketed in 2026 – has any similarities with…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Missing out on the AI boom but worried about valuations? I’m taking the Warren Buffett approach!

| Christopher Ruane

Amid ongoing AI excitement -- and fear -- in the market, our writer is looking back to a previous frenzy…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Here’s why Marks and Spencer’s £4+ share price looks 54% undervalued to me right now

| Simon Watkins

Marks and Spencer’s share price looks strong, yet my valuation work hints at far greater gains as profits normalise and…

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce lines up a mammoth £1.5bn share buyback!

| Ben McPoland

What should Rolls-Royce shareholders be expecting from the full-year 2025 results this week? Here's what I'm looking out for.

Read more »