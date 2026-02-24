Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Holding Diageo shares? Here’s what to expect from tomorrow’s results

Holding Diageo shares? Here’s what to expect from tomorrow’s results

Our writer takes a closer look at what investors can expect from their Diageo shares after the company announces its half-year results tomorrow.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy. "There is more honor in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face" - Vatnsdæla Saga, c.7
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Diageo (LSE:DGE) shares have been on a downward slope for some time now, irking investors and testing the market’s patience. Tomorrow (25 February) the FTSE 100 drinks giant announces its results for the first half of the fiscal 2026 year.

As the company behind premium brands like Guinness, Smirnoff, and Johnnie Walker, the question is: are drinkers still happy to pay up for the good stuff?

Trader on video call from his home office

Image source: Getty Images

What the market expects

The last year or two have been rough. Profit growth stalled as demand in key markets (US, China, and Latin America) faded, and the Latin America business has been dealing with an ‘inventory hangover’ after shipping too much stock during and after Covid.

Now, most City analysts expect Diageo’s earnings to fall again this year (after already dropping last year). Some forecasts are pointing to a near‑30% earnings decline before a recovery in 2027.

Management has already warned that sales and profits will be weak in the first half and stronger in the second, so investors are braced for disappointment. Guidance was cut late last year, now only aiming for flat to slightly lower sales and 3%-5% profit growth for the full year.

Not exactly inspiring – but there are some upsides.

An undervalued dividend gem?

Although the share price fell heavily through 2024 and 2025, it has bounced back about 15% since the start of the year (still down over the past 12 months, though). With the shares having dropped so far, the valuation has come down a lot. Estimates now put its forward price‑to‑earnings (P/E) ratio at 15.5, compared with a 10‑year average in the low‑20s.

Basically, the market is no longer treating it as an untouchable ‘premium luxury’ share — more a solid but challenged consumer business.

But when it comes to income, Diageo remains a solid payer. It distributed about 79p per share in dividends for the 2025 financial year, which, at a recent share price around £18, gives it a yield of roughly 4.5% — higher than its long‑run average yield of just under 3%.

Still, risks abound. The most recent dividend payout was almost equal to earnings, so they could face a cut if profits keep sliding.

Macro‑wise, there are also some concerns. With living costs up, consumers in Latin America and parts of Asia are opting for lower-cost alternatives. Meanwhile, the US spirits market has also cooled and China has been weak for white spirits.

All this adds to ongoing uncertainty around leadership and strategy, especially after management changes and lowered guidance. 

So, is it still worth considering now?

Diageo is still a quality franchise. Its big name brands still command loyalty, and the long‑term habit of people drinking beer and spirits isn’t going away tomorrow. However, what started as a little wobble for the alcohol giant is becoming a serious tremor.

If management can work through the inventory issues and revive growth, the lower valuation and high yield could be lucrative. On the flip side, if the turnaround drags on, investors might be stuck holding a slow-growth share with slashed dividends.

For patient investors who trust in the recovery, Diageo presents a strong income and value opportunty worth considering. But for those seeking something less risky, I think there are a few more stable options on the FTSE 100 right now.

Mark Hartley has positions in Diageo Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Around £21 now, is BAE Systems’ share price a bargain after strong 2025 results?

| Simon Watkins

BAE Systems’ share price looks increasingly out of step with the firm’s long-term earnings momentum, following 2025 results and major…

Read more »

A mature adult sitting by a fireplace in a living room at home. She is wearing a yellow cardigan and spectacles.
Investing Articles

This unsexy FTSE 100 stock’s surged 7% today! Is it time to buy?

| Royston Wild

Convatec shares have taken off on Tuesday after an excellent full-year trading update. Can the FTSE 100 stock keep on…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

Standard Chartered shares are tops in FTSE 100 bank growth. These results show why

| Alan Oscroft

After a storming five-year performance, is there still any long-term value left in Standard Chartered shares? Here's why I think…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
US Stock

How much do I need in the S&P 500 to make £809 in monthly passive income?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith turns his attention to the other side of the pond and points out some attractive dividend options from…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Investors could target £6,278 a year in passive income from just 607 shares in this under-the-radar FTSE gem!

| Simon Watkins

Passive income seekers might be overlooking a stock whose recent performance points to a resilient and quietly compounding earnings machine.

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

£1,000 buys 83 shares in this UK defence company that’s tipped to outperform BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks investors looking for shares to consider buying might still have a chance to participate in a growing…

Read more »

Young black female footballer training on stadium pitch
Investing Articles

£1,000 buys 398 shares in this red hot UK stock that’s smashing Raspberry Pi

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

British investors are piling into Raspberry Pi shares at the moment. But there’s another UK growth stock that could be…

Read more »

Business manager working at a pub doing the accountancy and some paperwork using a laptop computer
Investing Articles

Diageo’s share price has jumped 18%. Is this rally the real deal?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

In the blink of an eye, Diageo’s share price has moved significantly higher. Could we be looking at the first…

Read more »