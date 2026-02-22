Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Judgement Day’s coming for Rolls-Royce shares – what on earth happens now?

Judgement Day’s coming for Rolls-Royce shares – what on earth happens now?

Harvey Jones has had a fabulous ride with Rolls-Royce shares and others have done ever better than him. But surely the journey has come to an end soon?

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Can anything stop Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR) shares? Since autumn 2022, they’ve surged an astonishing 1,600%. A £10,000 investment back then would be worth £170,000 today.

Mind you, an investor would have had to be brave to invest a five-figure sum at that point.The FTSE 100 aero-engine maker had only just pulled back from the brink after the pandemic grounded global aviation.

Today, buying Rolls-Royce today requires a different kind of bravado. Investors are betting that having worked wonders, the FTSE 100 growth monster can work still more of them. Is that possible?

Image source: Getty Images

FTSE 100 growth star

I’ve wrestled with that question. I’m naturally wary of momentum stocks. I put a small sum in Rolls-Royce in October 2022, then a much bigger one 18 months ago. I braced myself for a fall. Instead, the shares climbed another 175%. Anyone who bought a year ago has doubled their money. Bought one month ago? The shares are up 8%.

It just keeps climbing but so does the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. I thought it looked toppy when it shot past 50. Now it’s at 65. That’s nosebleed territory, to use the not-so-technical term. Even the forward P/E for 2026 stands at 40. Still a challenge for those nasal passages.

Of course, performance has been exceptional. In 2024, underlying operating profit jumped 57% to £2.46bn. Free cash flow surged 88% to £2.43bn. Management treated investors to a £1bn share buyback.

But sentiment plays a role too. Rolls-Royce has become the standout growth story in the FTSE 100. Success attracts attention, which generates momentum, which attracts more buyers.

Next week (26 February) brings Judgement Day, when Rolls-Royce publishes full-year 2025 results. Imagine lots of hens doing their thing. Then a fox rocks up. That’s what Thursday could look like.

February 26 is a huge event

CEO Tufan Erginbilgic has guided to underlying operating profit of £3.1bn-£3.2bn, and free cash flow of £3bn-£3.1bn. These are the key numbers to watch. If Rolls-Royce blasts through them and beyond, and the shares could soar still higher. But if they merely come in as expected or, heaven forbid, fall short, investor groans will be heard from space.

I suspect Rolls-Royce will beat those numbers. We’ll know soon enough. Thursday will be… let’s say, interesting.

So would I buy Rolls-Royce shares before then, to benefit from any bump? Nope. I’ve already got enough resting on this one. Forecasts are cautious, and understandably so. The 18 analysts offering one-year share price forecasts produce a median target of 1,333p. That’s pretty much where the stock stands today.

Mind you, 13 of those analysts still rate Rolls-Royce a Strong Buy, one more says Buy and four say Hold. No sellers. Betting against Rolls-Royce has been a losing play for too long.

Personally, I’m in the Hold camp. I feel like an astronaut strapped into a rocket ship, wondering how this journey will end. But I wouldn’t have missed it for the world. Not sure I’d hop on board now though. Gravity must assert itself at some point.

I can see more tempting growth prospects to consider on the FTSE 100, and they’re a lot cheaper too.

Harvey Jones has positions in Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

How much is needed in a Stocks and Shares ISA to realistically target a £500 monthly passive income?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer believes someone could target a chunky passive income from dividends by investing in a diversified Stocks and Shares…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Greggs shares 12 months ago is now worth….

| Christopher Ruane

Over the past year, how have Greggs shares done? Not very well is the short answer. So this writer is…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

2 excellent UK shares to consider for a Stocks and Shares ISA in March

| Ben McPoland

Find out why this writer thinks these two profitable UK growth stocks down as much as 44% are worth a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade chance to get a 7%+ yield from FTSE 100 income stocks?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones highlights three high-yield UK income stocks that have powered on over the last couple of years, and says…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Start buying shares with a spare £500? Here’s how, in 5 steps

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains how a novice investor could start buying shares with just a few hundred pounds, in five straightforward…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 dirt-cheap value stock that’s starting to recover, and 1 that keeps falling at the first hurdle

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones loves a good value stock but picking the right time to buy them isn't easy. These two have…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

Have I just missed 2 of the best stocks to buy on the entire FTSE 100?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says finding the very best stocks to buy involves looking in places investors may have ignored. These two…

Read more »

Two female adult friends walking through the city streets at Christmas. They are talking and smiling as they do some Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

Is the party over for the Lloyds share price?

| Harvey Jones

The Lloyds share price is suddenly looking a little flat and Harvey Jones wonders whether the FTSE 100 bank has…

Read more »