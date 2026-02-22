Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » After falling up to 45% in 2025, are these now the best stocks to buy in 2026?

After falling up to 45% in 2025, are these now the best stocks to buy in 2026?

Market downturns and managerial mistakes have sent these stocks plummeting, but are they now potentially some of the best to buy for a long-term recovery?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When it comes to finding top stocks to buy, often the best place to start is among the biggest losers. Why? Because even when shares fall for a good reason, investors can often overreact, turning a once-overvalued stock into a bargain buying opportunity.

Looking at some of the weakest performers in 2025, Diageo (LSE:DGE) stands out as a frail player, having dropped around 34%. And Severfield (LSE:SFR) has seen its market-cap shrink even further by 45% over the same period.

So are these now some of the best stocks to buy in 2026?

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions

Image source: Getty Images

Diageo’s turnaround potential

Let’s start with the FTSE 100’s leading beverages business. Diageo’s been mired by adverse market conditions alongside poor strategic decisions from management. But with a new leader at the helm since 2026 kicked off, the company’s already making some radical moves to change its fate.

Portfolio optimisation efforts are already underway, with several of the group’s underperforming brands now under review for potential divestments. No new major disposals have yet been confirmed in 2026. However, such moves would rapidly raise some welcome liquidity to tackle outstanding debts while simultaneously refocusing the business on its best brands.

Of course, divestments also carry significant execution risks. There’s no guarantee Diageo will be able to get a fair price and may end up destroying shareholder value in the process. At the same time, with younger generations seemingly drinking less, it introduces some notable long-term demand uncertainty.

Nevertheless, with the stock trading at just 11.6 times forward earnings following its multi-year share price decline, that might be a risk worth considering.

Engineering steely resolve

Severfield, meanwhile, is another international enterprise hit hard in recent years. As the UK’s largest steel contractor, the business has been hit with a number of headwinds.

Rising commodity prices alongside US tariffs have been squeezing profit margins. And the impact has only been compounded by soft construction sector activity due to higher interest rates. The result has been a sharp decline in sales and a complete collapse of underlying operating profits.

However, the firm’s fortunes could be about to change. With interest rates still on a steady downward trajectory, commercial infrastructure projects have started ramping back up again.

That’s already translated into some early recovery signs for its order book, with management highlighting attractive large-scale projects landing in its 2027 fiscal year (ending in May). And with the UK government also outlining new infrastructure spending ambitions in the coming years, Severfield could be positioned for a multi-year recovery.

What’s the verdict?

To say which stock is the best is very subjective. But between these two fallen icons, Diageo currently looks more interesting, in my opinion. The business appears to have notably more levers it can pull to get things back on track, while Severfield appears more dependent on an external market recovery beyond management’s control.

But these aren’t the only businesses that could be top-notch stocks to consider buying right now…

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

How much is needed in a Stocks and Shares ISA to realistically target a £500 monthly passive income?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer believes someone could target a chunky passive income from dividends by investing in a diversified Stocks and Shares…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Greggs shares 12 months ago is now worth….

| Christopher Ruane

Over the past year, how have Greggs shares done? Not very well is the short answer. So this writer is…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

2 excellent UK shares to consider for a Stocks and Shares ISA in March

| Ben McPoland

Find out why this writer thinks these two profitable UK growth stocks down as much as 44% are worth a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade chance to get a 7%+ yield from FTSE 100 income stocks?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones highlights three high-yield UK income stocks that have powered on over the last couple of years, and says…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Start buying shares with a spare £500? Here’s how, in 5 steps

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains how a novice investor could start buying shares with just a few hundred pounds, in five straightforward…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 dirt-cheap value stock that’s starting to recover, and 1 that keeps falling at the first hurdle

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones loves a good value stock but picking the right time to buy them isn't easy. These two have…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

Have I just missed 2 of the best stocks to buy on the entire FTSE 100?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says finding the very best stocks to buy involves looking in places investors may have ignored. These two…

Read more »

Two female adult friends walking through the city streets at Christmas. They are talking and smiling as they do some Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

Is the party over for the Lloyds share price?

| Harvey Jones

The Lloyds share price is suddenly looking a little flat and Harvey Jones wonders whether the FTSE 100 bank has…

Read more »