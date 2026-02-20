Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Are Tesco shares a safe bet in a stock market crash?

Are Tesco shares a safe bet in a stock market crash?

In a world of AI uncertainty, it’s hard to think of a more resilient FTSE 100 stock than Tesco. But should investors buy it for portfolio protection?

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Tesco‘s (LSE:TSCO) one of the FTSE 100’s most defensive stocks. But will it offer shareholders protection if the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) sends share prices cratering?

Realistically, I think investors hoping the stock won’t go down are likely to be disappointed. Despite this, the company has some important characteristics that could make it less vulnerable than most.

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper

Image source: Getty Images

What AI can’t do

It’s fair to say we don’t exactly know what AI will and won’t be able to do. Or at the very least, there’s currently significant disagreement about what it means for certain industries – especially software. 

Investing well is about sticking to industries that are predictable. And while this might reasonably mean different things for different people, there are some plausible candidates for most investors.

The grocery industry is one where AI isn’t likely to bring about much change. Agentic agents aren’t likely to remove people’s need to consume food or change how they go about buying it.

That makes the supermarket industry relatively resilient. And Tesco’s the one UK company I think has some meaningful advantages over competitors. 

Tesco’s unique strength

There’s a lot to dislike about the supermarket industry. Consumers tend to care mostly about price and they can easily switch from one retailer to another pretty much whenever they want.

This creates big challenges for businesses looking to develop durable competitive strength. But Tesco’s size and scale gives it some unique and extremely valuable advantages over competitors.

One of the most obvious is its negotiating position with suppliers. Tesco can offer consumer products firms access to a huge customer base and that puts it in a position to ask for lower prices.

In an industry where offering value’s crucial, having the lowest costs is a huge advantage. And I don’t think competitors are going to match Tesco’s scale any time soon, regardless of AI.

Nothing’s immune

There’s a very clear way in which the rise of AI could lead to a stock market crash. In fact, it might even be on the way.  If agentic AI replaces white-collar workers, consumer spending will fall. That accounts for a big part of the UK economy (the same’s true in the US) and that will lead to lower corporate profits.

Will Tesco be immune in a defensive sector? I don’t think so – people won’t stop eating, but they might well find ways to spend less and that would be likely to have an effect on the firm’s profits.

In that situation, I don’t see how share prices can hold up at their current levels. But while I think Tesco won’t escape entirely, the underlying business might well be more resilient than most. It could be one to consider but don’t assume it has built-in crash immunity.

A stock to buy?

Tesco’s big advantage is its scale and I don’t think AI is a significant threat to this. But its big weakness is that it operates in a price-sensitive industry where switching costs are low. 

The big question for investors is whether they can find the same strengths elsewhere without the same challenges. I think they can – and that’s where I’m looking to invest at the moment.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Departure & Arrival sign, representing selling and buying in a portfolio
Investing Articles

Up 291% in 5 years, can this FTSE 250 growth stock keep soaring?

| Royston Wild

TBC Bank shares have rocketed in value since early 2021. After releasing more strong trading numbers today, can the FTSE…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

The red-hot Helium One share price has exploded 43% in a month! What’s going on?

| James Beard

James Beard looks at the reasons for the massive Helium One Global share price spike. Is it time to join…

Read more »

Close-up of children holding a planet at the beach
Investing Articles

Is the only way up for Anglo American shares, after potentially pivotal results?

| Alan Oscroft

Anglo American shares have had a storming 12 months, in anticipation of transformation plans bearing fruit. So what do FY…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

I just bought some Palantir stock while it’s 35% below its highs

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Palantir stock has fallen significantly despite blowout Q4 results in which revenue was up 70%. Given the drop, Edward Sheldon…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

How much do I need in an ISA for a £1,000 monthly passive income?

| Alan Oscroft

Investing in dividend-paying UK shares can help investors build up a healthy passive income stream in less time than we…

Read more »

Array of piggy banks in saturated colours on high colour contrast background
Investing Articles

Here’s how much £5,000 invested in Lloyds shares two years ago is now worth

| Alan Oscroft

Lloyds' shares got a lift from profit gains in 2025, boosted by healthy net interest income. And forecasts suggest there's…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

As the FTSE 100 hits new peaks, these top shares are still bargains!

| Royston Wild

Searching for the UK stock market's best value heroes? Royston Wild reveals three cut-price FTSE 100 shares that demand consideration.

Read more »

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Investing Articles

How to target a £25k second income starting from scratch in an ISA!

| Royston Wild

With enormous tax advantages and a focus on share investing, the Stocks and Shares ISA could help you earn a…

Read more »