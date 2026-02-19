Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Can Rio Tinto shares climb further after top-end cash payout for 2025?

Can Rio Tinto shares climb further after top-end cash payout for 2025?

After a storming price rise since last summer, Rio Tinto shares just wobbled a bit now 2025 results are out. Has anything gone wrong?

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:
UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Rio Tinto (LSE:RIO) shares have soared 66% in the past six months. Do full-year results released Thursday morning (19 February) show us why? There’s one immediate standout for me.

CEO Simon Trott said: “Our strong cash flow and balance sheet enable us to sustain a 60% payout ratio with a $6.5bn ordinary dividend, making it the 10th consecutive year at the top end of the range.”

Rio Tinto sounds like a bit of a cash cow. The company started life in 1873 with the purchase of a mine on the river of the same name in Spain — a site that’s produced copper, silver and gold since antiquity. And since then, it’s been rewarding investors well — though with up-and-down spells in a very cyclical market.

Despite the CEO’s glowing words, Rio Tinto shares fell more than 3% in early trading. Let’s see why.

Bottom-line profit flat

Underlying EBITDA in 2025 rose 9% on the previous year. But free cash flow fell 28%, and profit after tax dipped 14%.

Underlying earnings per share didn’t budge. And while the total dividend payout might have been at the top end of hopes, per share it was unchanged.

It wasn’t a great year for iron ore, with the price dipping between December 2024 and a year later. And costs per tonne at Rio’s Pilbara operation rose. Against that, however, copper prices had a strong year, boosted by high demand from AI-led data centre expansion.

Overall, this is what we should expect if we buy shares in a miner or other commodities producer. Our profits will rise and fall along with world prices for the stuff they produce. I don’t see any underlying problem with the company here — it’s just been doing what it should do, for one more in a long line of years.

What next?

I see some factors very much in Rio’s favour. But some things count against it too. I like the global focus — if the US wants to slap tariffs on metal imports, China is only to happy to keep on buying. Still, even with a global outlook, there’s a fair bit of dependency on the world’s two largest economies — and both can be politically uncertain.

Also, short-term metals and minerals prices can fluctuate fairly wildly. And that means some years of falling prices, and therefore profits, are almost certain.

Forecasters do have earnings and dividend growth on the cards over the next few years. The thing is, that could be upended in the short term if commodities markets turn down. And having a company’s income so dependent on factors outside of its control is always a risk.

A cash cow, or not?

I think investors looking at recent share price rises and hoping for gains though 2026 should possibly consider other opportunities. There’s too much scope for short-term volatility for my money.

But for those who see a long-term cash stream — following a 4% dividend yield for 2025, covered 1.7 times by underlying earnings? I very much rate Rio Tinto shares as an investment to consider for the decades ahead.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

Centrica shares plunge on results morning. What should investors do now?

| Alan Oscroft

A fall in UK energy profits gave Centrica shares a bit of a kicking after 2025 results, though the company…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

Centrica’s share price falls 9%! What the heck’s going on?

| Royston Wild

Centrica's share price has taken a walloping as the market reacted to poor trading news. Could this mark an attractive…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how much £5,000 invested in NatWest shares 2 years ago is now worth

| Alan Oscroft

What does the future look like for NatWest shares after the high street bank beat expectations with its 2025 results…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

£1,000 buys 198 shares in this FTSE 100 investment trust that’s returned 25% a year for the last 10 years

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Over the last decade, investors could have beaten the FTSE 100 by a wide margin by investing in an investment…

Read more »

A senior Hispanic couple kayaking
Dividend Shares

These UK shares could pay you £750 in monthly second income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through his favourite sectors for the coming decade and then delves into specific UK shares that could…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

2 top-quality growth stocks trading at decade-low valuations

| Stephen Wright

The chance to buy quality growth stocks at low P/E ratios doesn’t come around very often. But what do investors…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 red-hot FTSE 250 defence stocks to consider over BAE Systems

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones picks out 3 FTSE 250 stocks that have been rolling up the orders as defence spending surges. Are…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Barclays shares are booming — but don’t ignore this risk

| Ken Hall

Barclays shares have had a strong run, but Ken Hall thinks the low price-to-book ratio may be a warning from…

Read more »