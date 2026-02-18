Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Up 3,659%, can Tesla stock still be a millionaire-maker?

Up 3,659%, can Tesla stock still be a millionaire-maker?

Tesla stock’s up 3,659% over the past decade. It’s almost definitely turned some long-term holders into millionaires during the period.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front

Image source: Tesla

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

If you had around $27,500 of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock a decade ago, today you’ve have $1m. And because of the depreciation of the pound over the period, you could have reached millionaire status in sterling with around £24,000 (because Tesla shares are denominated in dollars).

It’s a great example of how picking the right stocks can be incredibly rewarding.

However, I don’t believe it’s going to get easier to pick these long-term winners. One reason for that is private equity. SpaceX, OpenAI, and Anthropic — three companies with a market-cap greater than the entirety of the FTSE 100 — have sought funding exclusively from private sources, until now.

In other words, retail investors might not get the opportunity to invest in high-potential companies like SpaceX until they’re already sizeable entities. SpaceX, it’s rumoured, will IPO with a valuation around $1.5trn. That’s the same as Tesla’s worth today.

The biggest company in the world?

Cathie Wood, the outspoken CEO of ARK Invest, maintains one of the most audacious price targets on Wall Street. She predicts Tesla will reach $2,600 a share by 2029 — that’s more than six times its current price of around $420, valuing the company at over $9trn. This would make Tesla the largest company in the world, based on today’s valuations. Her bull case envisions shares hitting $3,100. Even her bear case sits at $2,000.

The foundation of Wood’s forecast rests almost entirely on robotaxis, not electric vehicles. ARK’s analysis suggests nearly 90% of Tesla’s enterprise value and earnings will come from its robotaxi business by 2029 with gross margins potentially soaring from the current 16% to as high as 90%.

The problem? Tesla’s current stock price sits far below even the bearish scenarios ARK projected in previous years, and the robotaxi rollout remains limited.

Grounding those forecasts

I absolutely believe Tesla could be among the most valuable companies in the world in next decade. Robotaxi’s could be everywhere — I’m not sure I agree with Wood’s timelines — and the Optimus robot could be widely utilised from factories to homes.

However, the big ‘if’ is the technology. The forecasts assume Tesla dominance, but that’s not a given. Lots of companies are trying to follow Tesla into the autonomous driving and robotics era, so it may only secure a piece of the pie.

That said, I don’t dispute Tesla’s ahead of the game. I often use the ‘level 4’ self-driving on my Tesla, and it’s largely very good.

This is where investing becomes particularly risky. If Tesla stock was cheap — trading around 15 times forward earnings instead of the current 202 times — then it would probably be quite an easy risk/reward calculation.

But unfortunately, Tesla’s a phenomenally expensive stock and the potential’s very hard to quantify. That’s why it isn’t a stock I’ve added to my portfolio. It’s very tempting but this just isn’t my style of investing.

Having said that, investors may want to consider it if it meets their risk profile. It could be worth $15trn in 10 years, but equally it could be worth a lot less than it is today if it fails to deliver.

So yes, it could make someone a millionaire if they had enough invested.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 soars above 10,650! Is 12,000 now on the cards?

| Ben McPoland

The large-cap FTSE index hit another record today, with UK blue chips quickly emerging as a refuge from artificial intelligence…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Dividend Shares

Income investors interested in the Lloyds share price should mark the calendar for 9 April

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out why the Lloyds share price looks attractive to some dividend hunters, but why they need to…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Should I buy red hot UK growth stock Raspberry Pi near £5?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The Raspberry Pi share price is on fire right now due to excitement around AI. Should Edward Sheldon buy the…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

Surging Glencore shares jump 145% in 10 months – but could this red-hot rally just be starting?

| Andrew Mackie

As Glencore shares climb on a return to profit, Andrew Mackie argues that investors may still be underestimating how the…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA or SIPP for a £33k passive income?

| Royston Wild

Royston Wild explains how a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) and Individual Savings Account (ISA) can supercharge an investor's passive income.

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

The BAE Systems share price jumps another 5% on today’s bumper results – time to consider buying?

| Harvey Jones

Expectations were high for the BAE Systems share price as it posted full-year results, and once again it beat them.…

Read more »

Young happy white woman loading groceries into the back of her car
Investing Articles

£1,000 buys 1,162 shares in this red hot FTSE 250 property stock with a 7% dividend yield

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon has identified a stock in the FTSE 250 that not only looks resistant to AI disruption but also…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Dividend Shares

3 FTSE 100 shares I own for pumped-up passive income!

| Cliff D'Arcy

Who wouldn't like to grab their share of billions in passive income? I claim mine by owning many dividend dynamos,…

Read more »