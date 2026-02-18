Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Surging Glencore shares jump 145% in 10 months – but could this red-hot rally just be starting?

Surging Glencore shares jump 145% in 10 months – but could this red-hot rally just be starting?

As Glencore shares climb on a return to profit, Andrew Mackie argues that investors may still be underestimating how the market is shifting.

Posted by
Andrew Mackie
Andrew started out on his journey as a private investor in late 2019, just months before the Covid crash. He has been writing for The Motley Fool since 2021. He has expertise across several different industries, including: banking, energy, materials, consumer goods, precious metals and technology. Andrew is a value investor who primarily looks for opportunities in industries and businesses that have been shunned by the Market. He applies a thematic approach to investing and does not invest in fads. His minimum holding period for any stock is five years. Andrew’s vast work experience across banking, insurance, energy, renewables, communications and public sector enables him to bring a unique perspective and insight into his investment analysis. Education: Degrees in law and management
Published
| More on:
Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Glencore (LSE: GLEN) shares have surged since bottoming last April after the so-called Liberation Day sell-off. Now the business has swung back to profit and unveiled bold plans to become the world’s largest copper producer. So could the stock be on the verge of a major market re-rating?

2025 results

Full-year results from the mining giant suggest a cycle turning rather than a business weakening. Adjusted EBITDA fell 6% to $13.5bn — below the $34bn peak during the 2022 energy shock – but statutory profit for the year swung back to a modest $0.4bn, marking a return to official profitability.

Momentum improved markedly in the second half. EBITDA jumped 49% versus H1 as metals prices strengthened, gold rallied and copper production surged nearly 50%.

The drag remains coal, with thermal and steelmaking prices down more than 20% in 2025, weighing on profitability.

Shareholders are still being paid to wait. The 10¢ base distribution is unchanged, but a 7¢ top-up –  funded by the recently listed Bunge stake –  lifts the payout in 2026 to $2bn, and translates into a dividend yield of 3.4%.

Energy transition

What continues to stand out is Glencore’s position at the crossroads of legacy fuels and transition metals. Coal prices may be weak now; but in the mining industry the cure for low prices is low prices.

Mining is cyclical, and supply is already responding. In Australia, producers are cutting output as margins vanish. Meanwhile, demand isn’t disappearing – it’s shifting. Developed markets may be phasing down coal, yet emerging economies still need abundant, low-cost power to grow.

If supply is tightening while developing-world demand stays firm, could today’s weak coal prices actually be setting up tomorrow’s rebound?

Copper

More than $10trn has poured into renewables over the past two decades, yet fossil fuels still supply roughly three-quarters of global energy.

What comes next is even bigger. Around $300trn could be spent over the next 20 years electrifying transport and power, upgrading grids and scaling AI – all of which will require staggering quantities of copper.

There’s no shortage of copper in the ground. The bottleneck is extracting it. Permitting delays, labour shortages and industry caution mean new supply is struggling to keep pace with future demand.

The chart below shows just how tight the market could become: internal estimates suggest the global copper deficit may reach 27m tonnes by 2050.

chart highlighting the upcoming copper deficit

Source: Glencore

Risks

Execution risk, not commodity prices, may prove the bigger test for Glencore. Its recent withdrawal from a proposed mega-merger with Rio Tinto after failing to agree terms shows how difficult it is to judge long-term value in a deeply cyclical industry.

At the same time, future growth depends on bringing major copper projects online. To manage that risk, it’s seeking joint-venture partners for longer-dated greenfield developments. The balance is delicate: expand too fast and returns suffer; move too slowly and structural supply shortages could pass it by.

What’s the verdict?

I’ve long believed the best opportunities appear during peak pessimism.

The past few years have tested shareholders’ patience, but throughout that stretch Glencore itself was aggressively buying back its own undervalued shares. Now profits are recovering, metals momentum is building, and strategy is aligned with the next commodity cycle. If sentiment shifts even slightly, the re-rating potential could be substantial. Worth considering? I think so.

Andrew Mackie has positions in Glencore Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 soars above 10,650! Is 12,000 now on the cards?

| Ben McPoland

The large-cap FTSE index hit another record today, with UK blue chips quickly emerging as a refuge from artificial intelligence…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Dividend Shares

Income investors interested in the Lloyds share price should mark the calendar for 9 April

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out why the Lloyds share price looks attractive to some dividend hunters, but why they need to…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Should I buy red hot UK growth stock Raspberry Pi near £5?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The Raspberry Pi share price is on fire right now due to excitement around AI. Should Edward Sheldon buy the…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA or SIPP for a £33k passive income?

| Royston Wild

Royston Wild explains how a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) and Individual Savings Account (ISA) can supercharge an investor's passive income.

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

The BAE Systems share price jumps another 5% on today’s bumper results – time to consider buying?

| Harvey Jones

Expectations were high for the BAE Systems share price as it posted full-year results, and once again it beat them.…

Read more »

Young happy white woman loading groceries into the back of her car
Investing Articles

£1,000 buys 1,162 shares in this red hot FTSE 250 property stock with a 7% dividend yield

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon has identified a stock in the FTSE 250 that not only looks resistant to AI disruption but also…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Dividend Shares

3 FTSE 100 shares I own for pumped-up passive income!

| Cliff D'Arcy

Who wouldn't like to grab their share of billions in passive income? I claim mine by owning many dividend dynamos,…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

This 9% REIT yield looks tempting, but what’s the catch?

| Ken Hall

Ken Hall looks at a discounted UK REIT yielding around 9% and breaks down the key risk he believes investors…

Read more »