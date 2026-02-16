Motley Fool Premium
Want a £3,000 a month passive income, but don’t have an ISA yet? Follow these steps…

Millions of us want to invest for a passive income but don’t have an ISA anywhere near the size required. Dr James Fox explains a tried and tested strategy.

Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
A £3,000 monthly passive income from a Stocks and Shares ISA would be life-changing for most people in the UK. Not only is that an above-average income, it’s also free of any taxation. That’s simply because the ISA shields us from capital gains and dividend tax.

So how does someone actually get there? Let’s imagine you’re starting from nothing.

1. Open a Stocks and Shares ISA
No investing can happen inside the tax wrapper until one is set up. Most major platforms including Hargreaves Lansdown and AJ Bell, offer them. The process is usually straightforward and quick.

2. Make continuous contributions
Up to £20,000 can be invested each tax year. Consistently using the allowance is one of the most powerful wealth-building tools available in the UK.

3. Invest wisely
Investors can lose money if they make poor decisions. It happens to the best of us, but data-driven investments typically perform much better than hunches.

4. Reinvest returns
In the early years, reinvesting income helps the portfolio compound faster. Income today becomes much larger income later.

5. Know the rough target
A £3,000 monthly income equals £36,000 per year.
At a 4% yield, that requires a portfolio of around £900,000.
At a 5% yield, closer to £720,000.

That may sound large — but decades of compounding plus tax-free growth can make it achievable.

6. Think long term
Building a sizeable portfolio doesn’t happen overnight. Regular investing, reinvestment, and time in the market do most of the heavy lifting.

Reaching £720,000

There are so many hypothetical ways to turn an empty ISA into one worth £720,000. But here’s just one example. Let’s imagine someone invests £950 per month and achieves an annualised growth rate of 10% — this is strong but only just above the average ISA return in recent years. In this scenario, it would take just 20 years to exceed £720,000.

Where to invest to beat the market?

As I said before, invest poorly and you could lose money.

Well, I definitely think there are some overlooked US technology stocks at this time. Marvell Technology and Duolingo are two that stand out from a valuation perspective — I think both are worth considering, but I’m yet to buy either.

One of my favourites, however, is already in my portfolio.

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) is an electronics manufacturing specialist that’s increasingly gaining exposure to higher-growth areas like cloud and AI infrastructure.

Its acquisition of ZT Systems’ manufacturing operations has strengthened its position in data centre hardware, bringing it into more direct competition with firms such as Celestica.

Despite this shift up the value chain, the shares still trade on a relatively modest forward earnings multiple (14.8 times vs Celestica at 33.2 times), suggesting the market is overlooking the company.

That could leave room for re-rating if execution is strong.

However, margins remain thinner than Celestica. What’s more, investors will want to see successful integration of the ZT assets. Any delays, cost overruns, or weaker-than-expected demand from hyperscale customers could weigh on profitability.

Nonetheless, I think it could be a real winner and certainly worth considering.

James Fox has positions in Celestica and Sanmina Technology. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Aj Bell Plc, Duolingo, and Marvell Technology. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

