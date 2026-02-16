Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Keir Starmer just helped send these FTSE 100 shares higher

Keir Starmer just helped send these FTSE 100 shares higher

News tied to the UK Prime Minister lifted several FTSE 100 shares today. But an AIM-listed small-cap could also be quietly poised to benefit.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer who has contributed more than 1,800 articles for The Motley Fool UK. He has been managing his own ISA and SIPP portfolios for over a decade, focusing on high-quality companies benefitting from powerful growth trends. His favourite investing quote comes from Peter Lynch: “The real key to making money in stocks is not to get scared out of them.”
Published
| More on:
British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

FTSE 100 shares BAE Systems and Babcock International have been on fire in recent years and the Prime Minister may be about to do something that means this continues.

First some context. Both rank among the Footsie’s top five performers over the past five years, along with Rolls-Royce, Airtel Africa and Fresnillo.

Here are the returns from this magnificent quintet of UK shares.

Five-year return (excluding dividends)
Rolls-Royce 1,219%
Babcock International 471%
Airtel Africa 321%
BAE Systems315%
Fresnillo 274%

The common theme for three of these is that they’re in the aerospace and defence sector. BAE Systems is an industry giant and Babcock operates the UK’s nuclear submarine bases. Meanwhile, Rolls-Royce has a thriving defence division.

All three stocks got a boost today (16 February), with Babcock jumping almost 4%. Shareholders can thank news surrounding the prime minister, Keir Starmer.

Spend more, faster

According to the BBC, Prime Minister Starmer is considering increasing defence spending faster than expected. Originally the government had announced plans to spend 2.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) on defence by 2027. This would rise to 3% by the next parliament.

However, the BBC reports that this 3% could be met by the end of this parliament (scheduled for 2029). Bringing this forward would cost billions of pounds.

At the Munich Security Conference over the weekend, the PM said: “To meet the wider threat, it’s clear that we are going to have to spend more, faster.”

Needless to say, spending more faster would benefit Babcock, which has a far higher proportion of sales tied to the Ministry of Defence than BAE. But this would benefit them all, including Melrose Industries, which owns GKN Aerospace and supplies military airframes and engines.

Of course, there’s a risk these stocks pull back if the UK government doesn’t rustle up the cash for this extra defence splurge. But looking at their respective share price rises today, the market’s clear which it thinks could benefit the most.

  • Babcock +3.8%
  • Melrose +3.8%
  • BAE +3.1%
  • Rolls-Royce +1.5%

AIM-listed gem

Before ending, I want to highlight another defence-adjacent stock that should benefit from higher military budgets. That is Filtronic (LSE:FTC), the smaller AIM-listed share that’s up 3.2% today.

The company designs and makes communication systems used in various sectors, including telecommunications (5G), defence, and space. For example, it provides radio frequency (RF) solutions for radar systems and electronic warfare.

But it’s satellite communication systems that have put a rocket booster under the share price. Specifically, strategic partner SpaceX, with whom it has signed a handful of contracts, including one worth $62.5m last year. This it to provide components for the rapidly expanding Starlink satellite internet service.

Revenue has surged from £16.3m in FY23 to £56.3m in FY25 (which ended in May). There’s expected to be a lull in growth this year due to the timing of the SpaceX orders, but Filtronic has a record order book and its next-generation GaN amplifier systems are set to be a “key driver of growth over the next three to five years“.

One thing to be aware of here is that SpaceX accounted for 83% of revenue last year, so there’s significant customer concentration risk. However, the firm’s diversifying its customer base, with large contracts being won with European space/defence contractors. Higher, faster spending should provide a further boost.

Naturally, some investors have ethical issues with defence-related stocks. But for those who don’t, I think Filtronic’s worth considering buying for the next five years.

Ben McPoland has positions in BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Airtel Africa Plc, BAE Systems, Filtronic Plc, Fresnillo Plc, Melrose Industries Plc, and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Business manager working at a pub doing the accountancy and some paperwork using a laptop computer
Dividend Shares

This income share could transform an empty ISA into a £39k second income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why a certain income share with a 9.9% yield looks attractive to him, and talks through the…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Value Shares

A once-in-a-decade chance to buy shares in an AI-resistant FTSE 100 firm?

| Stephen Wright

As artificial intelligence sends software shares into disarray, Stephen Wright is finding once-in-a-decade buying opportunities elsewhere.

Read more »

Front view of a young couple walking down terraced Street in Whitley Bay in the north-east of England they are heading into the town centre and deciding which shops to go to they are also holding hands and carrying bags over their shoulders.
Investing Articles

How to create passive income within an ISA in 3 easy steps

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland highlights a 7%-yielding dividend stock from the FTSE 100 that should continue pumping out dividends for years to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The FTSE 100’s up 20% in a year. What’s going on?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane ponders the strong performance of the FTSE 100 over the past year and explains why he's still hunting…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

£1,000 buys 74 shares in this UK defence stock that’s outperforming Rolls-Royce shares!

| Christopher Ruane

Rolls-Royce shares have been on fire in recent years. But over the past 12 months, this UK defence stock has…

Read more »

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

These 3 things could help Tesla stock over the long run

| Christopher Ruane

Tesla stock is up by almost a fifth in the past year alone. While Christopher Ruane has no plans to…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

101 Greggs shares bought 12 months ago are now worth…

| Royston Wild

Greggs shares have fallen almost a quarter in value over the last year as consumer spending has sunk. Can the…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Here are the dividend stocks with the highest yields from the FTSE 100 and the S&P 500

| Stephen Wright

Are 9% dividend stocks too good to be true? Not necessarily – our writer has been looking at income opportunities…

Read more »