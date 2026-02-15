Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » 4 things to remember in February’s nervous stock market!

4 things to remember in February’s nervous stock market!

As parts of the stock market start to wobble nervously, what should an investor do ? Christopher Ruane recaps a few key points to keep in mind.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

We have seen the FTSE 100 hit new all-time highs this year. But we have also seen a mounting sense of unease about whether AI could be a financial timebomb for the stock market.

That helps explain some recent falls in high-quality British shares across a range of different industries, from software supplier Sage (down 38% in a year) to publisher and exhibition firm RELX (LSE: REL) (down 48% in a year).

Meanwhile, some leading US tech stocks have also been heading downwards, fast.

Nobody knows when the next stock market crash might be, or whether this might be the start of it.

But what I do know is some key things to remember during periods of stock market volatility.

Stay calm!

First and foremost, do not panic!

Easily said, but it can be harder to do when in the heat of the moment. This matters because a panicked mind can lead to costly mistakes in decision-making.

A paper loss is only a paper loss

It is also important to remember that even if a share you own plummets and shows a huge loss on your portfolio valuation, that is only a paper loss.

This does not become an actual loss unless you sell the share. Typically you have no obligation to do so (a takeover situation can be an exception).

You can only invest what you can invest

I am talking about stock market turbulence as if it is a scary thing, but actually it can be very exciting. That is because it can throw up some opportunities to buy great businesses at bargain prices.

But doing so takes money. Sometimes an investor is fully invested, meaning they have no spare cash in their portfolio to take advantage of such an opportunity.

They can resolve that by selling some existing holdings, or putting more money in.

But care is required.

Selling shares just to raise money to buy other shares can make for a choppy investment style — and more dealing costs.

Putting more money into a portfolio can make sense if it is genuinely spare. But I think it is often a mistake to do so if it requires other biting financial sacrifices.

As for borrowing to invest, I never do it myself. For small investors, I think it is a dangerous idea at best — and a potentially ruinous one at worst.

Price and value are not the same

Why has RELX crashed by almost half in 12 months? Is the business half as good as it was a year ago?

I do not think so. Last week’s full-year results showed revenue up 2% year on year, while earnings per share grew 9%.

That hardly sounds like a business in trouble to me – and it isn’t.  

Sure, AI poses a threat to the profitability of the company’s information businesses, explaining the plummeting share price.

But if AI can cut backend costs without compromising customer demand, it could turn out to be positive not negative for RELX. This is a proven, profitable, large business with proprietary assets like its popular lawyers’ database LexisNexis.

A falling share price has made RELX more attractive to me as I think it is closer to an attractive valuation.

But, at 21 times earnings, the price is still more than I would consider paying.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended RELX and Sage Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

1 beaten-down UK share to consider buying today, and 5 I’m shunning for now

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones sees light at the end of the tunnel for a hugely popular UK share that's had a rough…

Read more »

Investing Articles

By February 2027, £10,000 in BP shares could be worth…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says it's been another disappointing year for BP shares, and now the board has axed buybacks too. So…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

How much does it really cost to build a big enough SIPP for retirement?

| Christopher Ruane

For a comfortable retirement, what sort of money might someone need to put in their SIPP? Christopher Ruane explains some…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

£1,000 buys 1,869 shares in this red-hot penny stock that’s tipped to rise 64% and has a 6% yield

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This penny stock could deliver both capital gains and dividends for investors in the years ahead, if City analysts are…

Read more »

Hand is turning a dice and changes the direction of an arrow symbolizing that the value of an ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) is going up (or vice versa)
Investing Articles

2 top-notch ETFs to consider right now for a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Ben McPoland

One of these EFTs offers a chunky 6.1% dividend yield, while the other gives deep exposure to perhaps the most…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Palantir stock’s crashed 26% already in 2026. Time to buy the dip?

| Christopher Ruane

It has been a brutal few weeks for Palantir stock -- yet the business has been doing brilliantly. What's going…

Read more »

Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board
Investing Articles

Passive income doesn’t have to be complicated

| Stephen Wright

The point of passive income is that you don’t have to do anything. But what good is that if you…

Read more »

British pound data
Investing Articles

Be ready for a violent stock market crash

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The stock market's generated massive gains for investors in recent years. Could share prices be about to come crashing down?

Read more »