Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » £1,000 buys 1,869 shares in this red-hot penny stock that’s tipped to rise 64% and has a 6% yield

£1,000 buys 1,869 shares in this red-hot penny stock that’s tipped to rise 64% and has a 6% yield

This penny stock could deliver both capital gains and dividends for investors in the years ahead, if City analysts are right.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
British Pennies on a Pound Note

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Penny stocks are high-risk, volatile investments. So they’re not well suited to those seeking portfolio stability.

If an investor’s comfortable with share price volatility however, they can be worth considering as in this area of the market there’s scope for explosive gains. With that in mind, here’s a penny stock that looks interesting to me right now.

An innovative UK company with an unbelievable customer list

The stock I want to highlight is Oxford Metrics (LSE: OMG). It’s a tiny British company that specialises in smart sensors and related software for motion measurement and smart manufacturing.

Founded in 1984, it has over 10,000 customers across 70 countries today. Its customer list is impressive and includes the likes of Boeing, Airbus, Ford, BMW, Jaguar Land Rover, and Johnson & Johnson.

At present, the stock trades for 53.5p. That means that £1,000 buys around 1,869 shares. Surprisingly, there’s a dividend yield of around 6% on offer. That kind of yield’s pretty rare for a penny stock – most pay small/zero dividends.

Lots going for it

Looking beyond the yield, this stock looks interesting to me for a few reasons. For a start, the company looks well placed to benefit from the manufacturing automation trend.

The way I see it, the company’s Smart Manufacturing division – which serves blue-chip manufacturers in the automotive, aerospace, medical, and electronics sectors and contributed 29% of group revenue last financial year – has significant growth potential.

Note that in the company’s full-year results for the year ended 30 September, it said: “With a healthy pipeline and growing demand for high-precision, AI-enabled quality control, Smart Manufacturing is well placed to contribute more meaningfully to the group’s future growth”.

Secondly, the financials look pretty solid. This financial year, revenue’s expected to climb 10% to £49.1m. Meanwhile, earnings per share are forecast to be 2.6p, up from 1.55p last financial year. This is just a forecast, of course, but that represents growth of 68%.

Third, the share price trend is up at the moment. The stock did pull back recently when it went ex-dividend (meaning that anyone buying now isn’t entitled to the next payout in March) but that’s very normal.

Finally, the valuation seems very reasonable relative to the revenue and earnings growth. Currently, the forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 21.

It’s worth noting that the average analyst price target is 87.5p. That’s roughly 64% above the current share price.

An investment opportunity?

Of course, while this all sounds positive, we need to remember that this is a penny stock, so it’s high-risk. Some risks include weakness in its Motion Capture segment (where business has been a little soft recently), botched acquisitions, and competition from rivals.

Overall though, I see a lot of potential. I believe the stock’s worthy of further research.

Edward Sheldon has no positions in any shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

1 beaten-down UK share to consider buying today, and 5 I’m shunning for now

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones sees light at the end of the tunnel for a hugely popular UK share that's had a rough…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

4 things to remember in February’s nervous stock market!

| Christopher Ruane

As parts of the stock market start to wobble nervously, what should an investor do ? Christopher Ruane recaps a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

By February 2027, £10,000 in BP shares could be worth…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says it's been another disappointing year for BP shares, and now the board has axed buybacks too. So…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

How much does it really cost to build a big enough SIPP for retirement?

| Christopher Ruane

For a comfortable retirement, what sort of money might someone need to put in their SIPP? Christopher Ruane explains some…

Read more »

Hand is turning a dice and changes the direction of an arrow symbolizing that the value of an ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) is going up (or vice versa)
Investing Articles

2 top-notch ETFs to consider right now for a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Ben McPoland

One of these EFTs offers a chunky 6.1% dividend yield, while the other gives deep exposure to perhaps the most…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Palantir stock’s crashed 26% already in 2026. Time to buy the dip?

| Christopher Ruane

It has been a brutal few weeks for Palantir stock -- yet the business has been doing brilliantly. What's going…

Read more »

Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board
Investing Articles

Passive income doesn’t have to be complicated

| Stephen Wright

The point of passive income is that you don’t have to do anything. But what good is that if you…

Read more »

British pound data
Investing Articles

Be ready for a violent stock market crash

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The stock market's generated massive gains for investors in recent years. Could share prices be about to come crashing down?

Read more »