Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » £500 buys 114 shares in this heavily-discounted near-value stock!

£500 buys 114 shares in this heavily-discounted near-value stock!

Got a small lump sum? Zaven Boyrazian highlights one ex-loved FTSE 100 business that now trades near-dirt-cheap value-stock territory!

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Even as the FTSE 100 reaches new record highs, not all British stocks have joined in on the rally. For example, the UK’s largest online property portal, Rightmove (LSE:RMV) has seen its market-cap collapse by over 40% in the last six months. And the stock price has just recently hit its lowest point since the 2020 stock market crash!

With Rightmove shares now trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of just 14.6, this growth stock’s starting to look like a dirt cheap value stock. So much so that at today’s share price, investors can snap up 114 shares for just £500.

So has this created an exceptional buying opportunity?

What’s going on with Rightmove?

The aggressive sell-off of Rightmove shares mainly kicked off in November as management announced a series of aggressive artificial intelligence (AI) investments in its platform.

Superior capabilities and user experience have largely driven Rightmove’s leading market position. And management’s aiming to maintain this technological edge by introducing powerful new AI features to help both real estate agents and homebuyers alike.

However, while that makes sense on paper, investors were less than pleased to hear that these investments were going to cause operating profit growth to slow considerably in 2026, to between just 3% and 5%. By comparison, earnings were up 9% in 2025.

Throw in the added uncertainty of a potential £1bn collective action lawsuit from real estate agents in protest of Rightmove’s price increases, and it’s no surprise to see investors panic. But is this a massive overreaction?

A hidden buying opportunity?

While AI investments are expected to put pressure on profits in the short term, the group’s long-term outlook has actually been upgraded significantly. Assuming the strategy’s successful, management’s projecting revenue to climb by at least 10% a year alongside a minimum of 15% growth in earnings per share starting from 2030.

Obviously, none of this growth’s guaranteed. But even in the short term, the business could be on track to perform better than the pessimists currently expect.

In the two weeks after Christmas, even after facing backlash over fees, the number of listings on Rightmove’s platform skyrocketed by 81%. In fact, they’re now at their highest point since 2014. And with more agencies looking to promote their listings, demand for the group’s higher-margin premium advertising packages continues to grow.

As for the lawsuit, investors may not need to worry. Why? Because proving Rightmove is abusing its market dominance is exceptionally difficult. And similar claims against other companies, most recently BT, have almost all been dismissed.

So where does that leave investors?

The bottom line

Rightmove’s by no means a risk-free investment. The company’s highly sensitive to activity within the real estate market, and with a rising number of competing platforms, it has to continually innovate to stay ahead of its rivals.

Nevertheless, the pessimism surrounding its shares appears to have transformed the company from a premium-priced growth stock to a discounted near-value stock. But providing that management can deliver on its long-term targets, that could end up quickly reversing.

That’s why I think Rightmove shares deserve a much closer look. And it’s not the only potential value stock opportunity on my radar right now.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rightmove Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

Think you might be too old to start investing? Think again!

| Christopher Ruane

Is there an age at which someone is too old to start investing? Our writer doesn't think so. Here's why…

Read more »

Aston Martin DBX - rear pic of trunk
Investing Articles

Could Aston Martin end up as a penny stock?

| Christopher Ruane

Aston Martin shares sell for pennies, but its market capitalisation means it's a long way from being a penny stock.…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

Dear Greggs shareholders, mark your calendar for 3 March

| Ben McPoland

Greggs shares have served up a nasty surprise over the past couple of years. But might the worst be over…

Read more »

Workers at Whiting refinery, US
Investing Articles

£500 buys 109 shares in this 5.3%-yielding passive income stock!

| James Beard

Want to earn some passive income? Have a small lump sum to invest? Here’s a potentially overlooked FTSE 100 stock…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

Here’s how to invest £20,000 in an ISA for a £1,240 second income

| James Beard

James Beard explores a potential opportunity for those with a Stocks and Shares ISA wanting to target a healthy four-figure…

Read more »

Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Want to invest in SpaceX and Anthropic? Consider this top FTSE 100 stock

| Ben McPoland

Claude AI bot maker Anthropic and rocket pioneer SpaceX are two of the most disruptive firms on Earth. This FTSE…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

The Warren Buffett indicator says the stock market looks expensive. Here’s what to do

| Stephen Wright

The Warren Buffett indicator is at all-time highs. But is that a warning for investors to stay away from the…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

The surprising way to aim for a million: buying just a handful of shares

| Christopher Ruane

Ever wondered whether you could really aim for a million in the stock market? This writer thinks it's possible -…

Read more »