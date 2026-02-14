Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » 1 penny stock to consider snapping up while it’s still under 5p?

1 penny stock to consider snapping up while it’s still under 5p?

This penny stock’s surged more than 1,600% in the last 12 months but still trades for just 4p! Is it too late for investors to buy?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investing in penny stocks is an exceptionally risky strategy. But as Strategic Minerals (LSE:SML) has just demonstrated, every once in a while, these tiny enterprises can deliver jaw-dropping returns.

Since the start of 2026, this mining enterprise has seen its share price explode by almost 190%. And when zooming out to the last 12 months, the stock’s up a game-changing 1,656%.

Just to put this in perspective, a £10,000 investment just over a month ago is now worth around £29,000. And anyone smart enough to put this money to work in February last year is now sitting on a staggering £175,600!

Yet despite all this explosive growth, the shares are still only trading at around 4p. So is there even more explosive growth just waiting around the corner? Or is now the time to start thinking about taking profits? Let’s find out.

What’s going on with Strategic Minerals

As mining enterprises go, Strategic Minerals is in a bit of a unique position. Its current flagship US Cobre project isn’t a mine, but rather a residual iron ore stockpile that was created as a byproduct of previous copper mining activity.

Management’s processing this ore into a sellable commodity, generating a small but significant $4.23m in revenue throughout 2025 – the third highest in 14 years. But that’s not what has investors excited.

The cash flow generated from Cobre’s being funnelled into a new, early-stage, Cornwall-based project called Redmoor. And it’s one of the highest-grade and undeveloped tungsten-tin-copper deposits in Europe.

The latest drilling tests have been showing extremely encouraging results that have expanded the estimated size of the ore body. And the company’s now on track to publish an updated mineral resource estimate (MRE) report before the end of March.

Apart from updating shareholders on the project’s estimated long-term profit potential, it also brings Redmoor one step closer towards commercial production. So it’s no surprise to see the penny stock skyrocket.

More growth on the horizon?

Strategic Minerals has a massive advantage over most early-stage exploration businesses. Having supportive cash flows from its Cobre project makes the group far less reliant on external financing. And with the UK government also awarding a £764,000 grant, the group’s financials are much stronger than many of its peers.

However, it’s important to recognise that most of the recent share price momentum is being driven by excitement rather than fundamentals. Even with an MRE report, Redmoor’s still years away from entering commercial production.

The company still needs to complete a pre-feasibility study and definitive feasibility study before securing regulatory permits and planning permission. This process could take years. And even with perfect execution, first production likely won’t start until as early as 2032.

With the penny stock now trading at over 30 times sales, the market appears to be pricing in some substantial long-term performance expectations. But if there’s any disruption along the way, Strategic Minerals could see its stock price come crashing down very quickly.

In other words, the risk’s exceptionally high. With that in mind, I think investors may be better off adding this stock to their watchlists and exploring other penny stock buying opportunities for now. Luckily, there are many promising options to choose from.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

Think you might be too old to start investing? Think again!

| Christopher Ruane

Is there an age at which someone is too old to start investing? Our writer doesn't think so. Here's why…

Read more »

Aston Martin DBX - rear pic of trunk
Investing Articles

Could Aston Martin end up as a penny stock?

| Christopher Ruane

Aston Martin shares sell for pennies, but its market capitalisation means it's a long way from being a penny stock.…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

Dear Greggs shareholders, mark your calendar for 3 March

| Ben McPoland

Greggs shares have served up a nasty surprise over the past couple of years. But might the worst be over…

Read more »

Workers at Whiting refinery, US
Investing Articles

£500 buys 109 shares in this 5.3%-yielding passive income stock!

| James Beard

Want to earn some passive income? Have a small lump sum to invest? Here’s a potentially overlooked FTSE 100 stock…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

Here’s how to invest £20,000 in an ISA for a £1,240 second income

| James Beard

James Beard explores a potential opportunity for those with a Stocks and Shares ISA wanting to target a healthy four-figure…

Read more »

Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Want to invest in SpaceX and Anthropic? Consider this top FTSE 100 stock

| Ben McPoland

Claude AI bot maker Anthropic and rocket pioneer SpaceX are two of the most disruptive firms on Earth. This FTSE…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

The Warren Buffett indicator says the stock market looks expensive. Here’s what to do

| Stephen Wright

The Warren Buffett indicator is at all-time highs. But is that a warning for investors to stay away from the…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

The surprising way to aim for a million: buying just a handful of shares

| Christopher Ruane

Ever wondered whether you could really aim for a million in the stock market? This writer thinks it's possible -…

Read more »