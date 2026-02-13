Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » I’m targeting a £2,332 annual income from £9,500 in this 8.2%-yielding dividend stock

I’m targeting a £2,332 annual income from £9,500 in this 8.2%-yielding dividend stock

Harvey Jones is getting a stunning income from this beaten-down FTSE 250 dividend stock. Now he hopes to bag some capital growth as its shares recover.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Three generation family are playing football together in a field. There are two boys, their father and their grandfather.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Taylor Wimpey‘s (LSE: TW) a brilliant dividend stock, but the shares have taken a beating. Does the ultra-high income it pays compensate?

The housebuilding sector’s had a turbulent decade, dogged by Brexit, rising interest and mortgage rates, affordability issues and the end of the Help to Buy scheme. This has hammered the Taylor Wimpey share price, which has fallen 1.5% over 12 months and 25% over five years. Today, it trades near a 10-year low.

I bought the stock three times in autumn 2023, and twice more in January, taking advantage of the volatility. Despite its travails, I’m actually up 10%. Why? Because Taylor Wimpey has a humungous trailing dividend yield of 8.2%.

FTSE 250 income star

I’ve received six dividends so far and the next lands in my Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) on 9 May. I’m willing to wait for the shares to recover because of the fantastic rate of income I’m getting. By reinvesting every penny I, pick up more Taylor Wimpey shares at today’s beaten-down price.

In total, I now hold 7,636 shares. In 2026, analysts expect Taylor Wimpey to pay a full-year dividend of 9.06p. That will give me a bumper £692 of income, which will lift my stake closer to £9,500. Any share price growth will be on top of that.

One concern is that the board cut the 2024 dividend per share by 1.25%. Another small cut is likely for full-year 2025, given that group operating profits edged up only slightly, from around £416m to £420m. Taylor Wimpey said the housing market remains challenging, with muted demand. However, I’m hoping that will change as interest rates fall, making mortgages cheaper.

So why am I so optimistic? Looking ahead, I’m just over 10 years from retirement. If that 8.2% yield grows at a modest 2% annually, my £9,500 stake could be worth £19,893 after a decade. That’s just from reinvested dividend income. If the share price also grows, say, at a steady average rate of 7% a year, the total value could hit £38,865.

Power of compounding returns

Let’s say the yield has retreated to 6% by then. Taylor Wimpey would then produce around £2,332 a year in dividends, which I could draw as income without touching my capital.

Naturally, these are all projections and may not come true. Taylor Wimpey shares could continue to struggle. The UK has a housing shortage, building takes time, unemployment’s rising and government efforts to boost supply could hit prices and profits. There are lots of risks.

But the shares look reasonable value with a price-to-earnings ratio of about 13.7, and there are signs of a recovery, with the price jumping 5% in the last week. Of course, this could be another false dawn.

But I still think these figures show how dividend stocks are a potentially brilliant way to build long-term wealth. The key is to spread risk across a balanced portfolio of companies, so that if one struggles, others will hopefully compensate. I expect my retirement to be a lot more comfortable as a result.

Harvey Jones has positions in Taylor Wimpey Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

What next for the NatWest share price after a stunning 2025 performance?

| Alan Oscroft

NatWest just ramped up its 2025 dividend and announced a new buyback - but an unimpressed market pushed the share…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Here’s how a spare £3,000 in an ISA could generate a passive income of £90, £900 or even £9,000 per year!

| Christopher Ruane

Could someone with a few thousands pounds in an ISA end up earning three times that much in passive income…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Growth Shares

£2k invested in this growth share at the start of the year is worth this staggering amount

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out a growth share that has started 2026 very strongly and explains what the outlook could be…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Attention! These are among the most popular UK passive income stocks right now

| Alan Oscroft

The list of popular passive income stocks is currently well diversified across stock market sectors, but here are a couple…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

NatWest’s shares just got better for passive income

| James Beard

Income investors holding NatWest shares received some good news this morning (13 February). To find out more, let’s look at…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing For Beginners

2 bargain value shares that just hit 52-week lows

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out a couple of value shares down over 30% in the past year that he believes could…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Down 33%, here’s a FTSE 100 horror show I’m avoiding on Friday 13th!

| Royston Wild

This battered FTSE share could be a major casualty of the AI explosion. But could there also be opportunity here?…

Read more »

Young black woman walking in Central London for shopping
Investing Articles

Here’s how to invest £20k in an ISA to aim for a £1,500 second income

| Royston Wild

Royston Wild reveals seven top dividend opportunities that could deliver a large and lasting second income in a Stocks and…

Read more »