Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » A stock market crash could help you retire years early. Here’s how!

A stock market crash could help you retire years early. Here’s how!

Christopher Ruane looks beyond the fear some people feel about a stock market crash and explains why a crash can be a powerful financial force multiplier.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Is a stock market crash good or bad for an investor who is trying to build up a retirement pot and even hoping to retire early?

The obvious answer may seem to be ‘bad’. A crash can wipe four, five, or even six figures off the valuation of a retirement fund in a short time, depending on how big it is.

But, while seeing a valuation plummet is understandably concerning, that is only a paper loss.

Given the long-term nature of investing for retirement, it is possible (though certainly not guaranteed) those losses will be reversed by the time someone wants to sell those shares and help fund their retirement.  

For the investor who reacts in the right way, a stock market crash could actually help them build up the value of their retirement fund, so they could potentially retire early – even years early.

Turning into a crisis into an opportunity – to retire early!

Understanding how that can work in practice is quite simple.

Typically, a stock market crash sees widespread share price falls across much of the market. I think we can break them down into three types.

First, shares that have been overvalued lose much of their hype value. They do not necessarily become cheap, though: they just get closer to a realistic valuation.

For example, Computacenter is a solid, proven business.

But an investor who bought at Computacenter’s peak before the dotcom stock market crash in 2000 would have been nursing a paper loss for two decades until the price finally recovered in 2020.

Secondly, shares in businesses whose underlying value falls as part of (or leading up to) a stock market crash.

Think banks in 2007 as an example. Lloyds and Natwest have been on fire in recent years – but neither has ever got anywhere close to their price before the financial crisis.

A third type of share price fall is one where a crash basically indiscriminately punishes a share to the point that it becomes a bargain. This is the opportunity!

Dialling up the dividend yield

For example, consider FTSE 100 asset manager M&G (LSE: MNG).

The share’s 6.5% dividend yield is well over twice the FTSE 100 average. On top of that, the company aims to grow its dividend per share annually.

Whether it can do that depends on how much spare cash it generates. Its most recent dividend raise was slender.

For some years the company has struggled to have clients put more in than they take out, risking profits. Its most recent results showed positive progress on that front, but it remains a risk.

But here’s the thing. With a strong brand, millions of clients, and a proven business model, M&G has a lot going for it. That was also true in 2020.

That year, though, the stock market crash sent its price tumbling.

The M&G share price is up 184% since May 2020. So someone who invested back then would not now be earning the already juicy 6.5% yield, but a whopping yield north of 18%!

A portfolio ought always to be diversified. But, as an example, compounding a £100k SIPP at 6.5% annually, it would take 26 years to reach £500k. Compounding the same amount at 18%, it would be worth £500k after just a decade!

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Computacenter Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Front view of aircraft in flight.
Investing Articles

What’s going on with the new “50-year growth opportunity” for Rolls-Royce shares?

| John Fieldsend

Exciting news for Rolls-Royce shares! The CEO is talking of a growth opportunity that could boost the company for decades…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

Up 65% in a year, has the rally in Lloyds shares been overdone?

| Christopher Ruane

Lloyds shares have done brilliantly in recent years. Our writer sees some reasons for that -- but does it make…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Attention! Stocks and Shares ISA investors are buying these UK shares right now

| Alan Oscroft

Investors are going for a diverse range for their Stocks and Shares ISA choices as we get close to 5…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

£20,000 invested in Nvidia stock 5 years ago is now worth a staggering…

| Christopher Ruane

Nvidia stock has soared in recent years. Christopher Ruane looks at what that has meant for long-term shareholders -- and…

Read more »

Typical street lined with terraced houses and parked cars
Investing Articles

Is 2026 a once-in-a-generation opportunity to buy autonomous vehicles growth stocks?

| John Fieldsend

The introduction of driverless autonomous vehicles is starting to hot up! Are these growth stocks a great chance to invest…

Read more »

British pound data
Investing Articles

Is it last call for sub-£5 Barclays shares?

| John Fieldsend

Barclays shares are inching towards the big £5 mark. Could this be the last time to buy a share in…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Should I buy more stock of Amazon and Uber for my ISA after 10%+ falls

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Amazon stock has been crushed. So has Uber. Is now the time for Edward Sheldon to add to his positions…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

As Lloyds shares slip back towards £1, is the rally ending?

| Mark Hartley

After a spectacular rally, our writer examines the recent fall in price of Lloyds shares and considers whether the stock…

Read more »