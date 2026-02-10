Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » £1,000 buys 15,900 shares in this penny stock that’s been smashing Greggs

£1,000 buys 15,900 shares in this penny stock that’s been smashing Greggs

This intriguing penny stock has surged since this time last year. Should adventurous investors consider it today while it’s at 6p?

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer who has contributed more than 1,800 articles for The Motley Fool UK. He has been managing his own ISA and SIPP portfolios for over a decade, focusing on high-quality companies benefitting from powerful growth trends. His favourite investing quote comes from Peter Lynch: “The real key to making money in stocks is not to get scared out of them.”
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Agronomics (LSE:ANIC) is a penny stock that has done well in the past year. Currently at 6p, it’s up around 50% over this period.

That’s better than many well-known UK stocks like Tesco (up 16%) and Greggs (down 23%).

But why am I comparing an obscure penny share with household names like Tesco and Greggs?

Food production innovation

It’s down to food, basically. Agronomics is a venture capital company with stakes in start-ups in the nascent cellular agriculture space. This technology can create meat and products like eggs and dairy directly from animal cells. It’s like brewing food, not farming it.

But what’s wrong with modern agriculture? Agronomics says its “dependence on complex, fragile supply chains leave the system exposed to geopolitical tensions, zoonotic diseases, and climate change, resulting in widespread instability and inefficiency“.

For example, wheat prices jumped by 40% in 2022, according to the firm. And in the 12 months to December 2024, retail egg prices surged by 65%. I know I’m paying a lot more now for a carton of eggs (when they’re even available).

Instead of raising and slaughtering livestock, cell culture technology makes it possible to grow meat quickly and cleanly, without needing imports. Agronomics is invested in firms making cell-cultivated beef, pork, chicken, and seafood, as well as one building commercial-scale fermentation facilities (where programmed microorganisms produce specific proteins). 

Agronomics estimates that the cultivated meat market will see a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5% by 2030, reaching $2.6bn. However, the precision fermentation could grow even more rapidly, reaching $34.2bn by 2031, representing a 40% CAGR.

Source: Agronomics.

Meaty write-off

Now, it’s very important to recognise that this is a high-risk penny stock. Not only is this technology still in the early stages of commercialisation, but there’s no guarantee that Agronomics has backed the right horses.

We saw evidence of this risk in an update from the company yesterday (9 February). It has written off its entire investment in Meatable, a Dutch cultivated meat start-up that failed to secure more funding. This stake was previously carried at a valuation of £11.9m.

There were also unrealised fair value losses on other holdings, including Solar Foods (£1.2m) and Bond Pets (loss of £0.7m). As a result, Agronomics’ calculated net asset value (NAV) per share at the end of 2025 was 13.78p, down 5.9% from 30 September.

The firm’s market cap today is £68m. This indicates that the company is trading at roughly a 54% discount to NAV (including £2.1m in cash).

Jim Mellon, Executive Chair of Agronomics, commented: “The fourth quarter of the year was a reminder that progress in clean food does not move in a straight line. While parts of the sector continue to face real pressure, we also saw evidence that the companies best positioned to scale are beginning to separate themselves.

Challenging conditions

One share currently costs 6.3p. So a £1k investment would buy about 15,900 shares, ignoring trading commissions.

Personally, I wouldn’t invest a grand here because Mellon describes current market conditions as “challenging“. Perhaps more portfolio holdings will go bust?

While the 12-month performance has been good, Agronomics is down 65% over five years. Far worse than Tesco and Greggs.

Therefore, adventurous investors should know what they’re getting into when they consider this high-risk, high-reward penny stock.

Ben McPoland has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greggs Plc and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

3 UK shares I think offer today what Warren Buffett looks for!

| Christopher Ruane

Drawing from the investing principles of billionaire Warren Buffett, our writer identifies a trio of UK shares for investors to…

Read more »

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Investing Articles

How much does the average Briton need in a Stocks & Shares ISA for a £1,000 monthly passive income?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains how much an investor would typically need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to generate a…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

After crashing 65% in a year, is this one of the best UK stocks to buy now?

| Alan Oscroft

Looking for stocks to buy, some investors seek out the pack leaders. But undervalued turnaround stocks can bring home the…

Read more »

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing Articles

Which is best: a Stocks and Shares ISA or SIPP? Here’s what the experts think

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley explains the difference between these two investment vehicles, and why he thinks a Stocks and Share ISA is…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 50% but recovering fast: is this 4.3%-yielding UK stock a once-in-a-decade opportunity?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones highlights a beaten-down UK stock that's finally starting to see some light ahead after a tough 10 years.…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

High-yield UK dividend stocks: a once-in-a-decade chance to build long-term wealth?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones shows how building a balanced portfolio of FTSE dividend stocks can potentially deliver both income and growth over…

Read more »

Emma Raducanu for Vodafone billboard animation at Piccadilly Circus, London
Investing Articles

Here’s why Vodafone’s sub-£1.15 share price looks cheap to me anywhere below £2.02

| Simon Watkins

Vodafone’s share price is at a three-year high, yet the numbers hint at far more value beneath the surface, and…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Here’s how investors can target £22,491 a year from £20,000 in this overlooked income share

| Simon Watkins

This under-the-radar income share already has a market-beating dividend yield that's forecast to go much higher, underpinned by steady earnings…

Read more »