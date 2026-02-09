Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Meet the penny share with a 6.79% dividend yield!

Meet the penny share with a 6.79% dividend yield!

Zaven Boyrazian highlights one penny share that’s caught his eye with a high dividend yield covered by earnings, alongside strong capital growth potential.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Despite being tiny businesses, there are a few penny shares in the UK stock market offering some pretty generous dividend yields. In fact, as of today, there are 23 penny stocks paying out a 6% dividend yield or more, several of which also offer strong growth potential as well. And among these stands Topps Tiles (LSE:TPT).

A golden income opportunity?

With a market-cap of £85m, Topps Tiles is the largest pure-play specialist tile and flooring retailer in the UK. Yet in recent years, the business has been struggling through some pretty tough market conditions.

With interest rates rapidly rising, activity within the home building and renovation markets slowed considerably. And with it, so did demand for the group’s flagship products. The result has been a pretty painful multi-year decline that dragged the company into penny share territory.

However, recently, things might be starting to change. Over the last 12 months, Topps Tiles shares have climbed by over 20%, driven by a combination of factors, including emerging benefits from self-help initiatives as well as a wider market recovery within the home renovation space.

Looking at the latest trading update, like-for-like sales are back on the rise, along with a strong rebound in pre-tax profits courtesy of steadily expanding profit margins. More encouragingly, this growth appears to be faster than the group’s wider end-markets – an early indicator that Topps Tiles is taking market share away from its competitors.

What’s more, thanks to this jump in profits, dividends are once again covered by earnings, making its 6.8% yield look increasingly attractive. So with both a chunky income and recovery opportunity seemingly on the table, is investing in Topps Tiles a no-brainer?

Risk versus reward

Management’s operational turnaround alongside a wider market recovery is quite encouraging. However, it’s important to highlight that there’s still a long road ahead and Topps Tiles remains somewhat vulnerable.

With the group’s earnings per share for its 2025 fiscal year (ending in September) standing at 3.05p and dividends per share at 2.9p, the payout ratio’s an alarming 95%.

In the long run, this may ultimately not matter. After all, if market conditions continue to improve alongside margins, higher earnings will organically reduce the payout ratio to more sustainable levels.

But if there’s any sudden shock or disruption that interrupts the firm’s recovery progress, management may be forced to put dividends on the chopping block – something that’s happened multiple times.

The bottom line

Overall, Topps Tiles appears to be in a much stronger position compared to the last few years. Demand’s steadily recovering, and providing no surprise spanners are thrown into the works, the penny share’s impressive dividend yield looks quite tempting.

There’s no denying that there remains a high level of risk. But that might be a risk worth considering for some investors in a diversified portfolio. And it’s not the only promising penny stock opportunity I’ve spotted this week.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

UK supporters with flag
Investing Articles

Why UK shares like Tesco, BP, and Rio Tinto could see higher valuations in 2026 and beyond

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

For a long time, UK shares in ‘old economy’ sectors were out of favour. However, the landscape's recently changed dramatically.

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

2 dirt-cheap FTSE 100 shares to consider this week!

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 100 remains a great place to hunt for bargain shares, reckons Royston Wild. Here are two that have…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade chance to buy Amazon stock?

| Stephen Wright

After underperforming in recent years, Amazon stock now trades at a decade-low valuation. Investors waiting for an opportunity should take…

Read more »

Man riding the bus alone
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Greggs share price slumped 5% in the FTSE 250 today

| Ben McPoland

Greggs has already lost half its value in the space of 18 months. Ben McPoland explains why the stock is…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Lloyds and NatWest shares are falling again. Time to consider buying?

| Harvey Jones

NatWest shares have had a brilliant run, as have Lloyds and the rest of the FTSE 100 banks. Now Harvey…

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

£10,000 in Microsoft shares 10 years ago is now worth…

| Stephen Wright

Microsoft shares have generated a 628% return over the last 10 years. But investors can grab them today at a…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
US Stock

£5k invested in Nvidia shares at the beginning of the year is currently worth…

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews a busy few weeks to kick off 2026 for Nvidia shares, with upcoming earnings presenting a near-term…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
US Stock

Is this the best no-brainer S&P 500 stock to consider buying now?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out an S&P 500 stock that's already up 157% this year and explains why optimism around the…

Read more »