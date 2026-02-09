Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Is the Aston Martin share price going to 0p?

Is the Aston Martin share price going to 0p?

Year after year, the Aston Martin share price just keeps shedding more value. Might the James Bond carmaker disappear altogether?

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer who has contributed more than 1,800 articles for The Motley Fool UK. He has been managing his own ISA and SIPP portfolios for over a decade, focusing on high-quality companies benefitting from powerful growth trends. His favourite investing quote comes from Peter Lynch: “The real key to making money in stocks is not to get scared out of them.”
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Aston Martin (LSE:AML) share price has lost value in six out of the past seven years. Only 2023 was a positive year for the luxury sports car manufacturer, with a 46.5% gain following its IPO in late 2018.

Unfortunately, that bright spot was nowhere near enough to make up for the other years, including 2019 (-60%), 2020 (-39.8%), 2021 (-32.6%)… you get the picture.

In 2025, the fall was 40.4%, and it has continued sliding in 2026. The share price today is just 59p.

You don’t need to have the observation skills of Sherlock Holmes to see a worrying trend here. Might the share price go to zero?

What is it?

Firstly though, what is Aston Martin anyway? I admit that question may sound strange. After all, it makes cars — fast and sexy ones. The sort that James Bond drives at speed as he violates various traffic laws to defend Queen/King and Country.

No, I’m talking about the stock. It’s not a growth stock because, well, it’s not growing revenue and profits. In 2025, the carmaker’s revenue is expected to have fallen around 15.6% to £1.33bn, with losses alongside.

It’s certainly not a dividend stock. Aston Martin has never paid one, with cumulative pre-tax losses of more than £2bn since IPO.

Quality stock companies have predictable cash flows, low debt, and high returns on capital. So, it’s definitely not one of these, nor a momentum stock (it’s down 44% in a year).

Value stocks usually have earnings and often pay a dividend.

Huge debt

Some may view Aston Martin as a ‘turnaround’ or recovery play. Personally, I class this more as a speculative stock because the company has a long track record of profit warnings and mounting debt.

In Q3, management said work was under way to “review our future product cycle plan with the aim of optimising costs and capital investment whilst continuing to deliver innovative, class leading products“.

However, car manufacturing (especially in the UK) is capital-intensive and spending cuts will only go so far. Ultimately, Aston Martin needs to sell more cars, but right now it’s experiencing weak demand in China and headwinds from US tariffs.

The brand’s first mid-engine plug-in hybrid, Valhalla, will help, with 500 deliveries planned for 2026. This high-priced hypercar should boost revenue and margins this year.

But I fear specials like Valhalla are not enough to turn Aston Martin profitable. It needs strong demand across its portfolio and the backdrop isn’t great today for most luxury brands.

Meanwhile, the balance sheet continues to put me off. In September, net debt stood at nearly £1.4bn, with an adjusted net leverage ratio of 8.3 times, up from 4.2 times the year before. Yikes.

Going bust?

So, might Aston Martin stock go to 0p? I don’t think so. Given the brand heritage, somebody will surely buy it, whether that’s a larger carmaker, a sovereign wealth fund, or another ambitious billionaire like Executive Chairman Lawrence Stroll.

As such, I think the company is more likely to be taken private. But when and at what price, I have absolutely no idea.

While I want this iconic British brand to find success, I’m not keen on buying the FTSE 250, even at 59p. I see better opportunities about today.

Ben McPoland has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

UK supporters with flag
Investing Articles

Why UK shares like Tesco, BP, and Rio Tinto could see higher valuations in 2026 and beyond

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

For a long time, UK shares in ‘old economy’ sectors were out of favour. However, the landscape's recently changed dramatically.

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

2 dirt-cheap FTSE 100 shares to consider this week!

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 100 remains a great place to hunt for bargain shares, reckons Royston Wild. Here are two that have…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade chance to buy Amazon stock?

| Stephen Wright

After underperforming in recent years, Amazon stock now trades at a decade-low valuation. Investors waiting for an opportunity should take…

Read more »

Man riding the bus alone
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Greggs share price slumped 5% in the FTSE 250 today

| Ben McPoland

Greggs has already lost half its value in the space of 18 months. Ben McPoland explains why the stock is…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Lloyds and NatWest shares are falling again. Time to consider buying?

| Harvey Jones

NatWest shares have had a brilliant run, as have Lloyds and the rest of the FTSE 100 banks. Now Harvey…

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

£10,000 in Microsoft shares 10 years ago is now worth…

| Stephen Wright

Microsoft shares have generated a 628% return over the last 10 years. But investors can grab them today at a…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
US Stock

£5k invested in Nvidia shares at the beginning of the year is currently worth…

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews a busy few weeks to kick off 2026 for Nvidia shares, with upcoming earnings presenting a near-term…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
US Stock

Is this the best no-brainer S&P 500 stock to consider buying now?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out an S&P 500 stock that's already up 157% this year and explains why optimism around the…

Read more »