Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Is 1 of the FTSE 100’s most reliable dividend stocks at the start of a comeback?

Is 1 of the FTSE 100’s most reliable dividend stocks at the start of a comeback?

Investors waiting for Croda International’s recovery have had to be patient. But this top UK top dividend stock is showing signs of bouncing back.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Croda International (LSE:CRDA) has been one of the FTSE 100’s most reliable dividend stocks for decades. And after crashing 75% from its highs, it’s starting to show signs of a comeback.

There’s still a 3.8% dividend yield for those who buy the stock today. So with things starting to look up, should investors hunting for passive income seize the opportunity before it’s too late?

Reliability

Reliability is a big consideration for dividend investors. Anyone looking to live off the income generated by a stock portfolio needs to be confident that it’s going to appear on a regular basis.

There are never any guarantees, but some companies have better track records than others. And specialty chemicals company Croda International is right up there with the UK’s finest.

It has increased its dividend each year for the last 34 years. That’s a period that covers the global financial crisis, the Covid-19 pandemic, and a lot more besides.

What makes this even more impressive is that Croda is actually quite a cyclical business. Demand for its products waxes and wanes as GDP growth expands and contracts and this affects earnings. 

Even in the downturns, though, the company has managed to keep returning more cash to shareholders each year. And that’s hugely valuable for income investors. 

The stock is down because high inventory levels have been weighing on demand over the last few years. But the company has been making some big moves and things are just starting to look up.

Cyclicality

Through a series of acquisitions and divestitures, Croda has attempted to make itself less cyclical. A big part of this has been selling off its industrial units to focus on life sciences and consumer care. 

The life sciences division includes crop treatments that make seeds more resilient to droughts and pests. And it’s worth noting that agriculture can be cyclical as crop prices fluctuate. 

Importantly, though, Croda’s seed coatings are relatively resilient to downturns. When things are tough, farmers depend on them even more for protecting the crops they do have.

The big risk with the company at the moment is that the dividend hasn’t been covered by earnings for the last couple of years. That means it’s been paying out more than it’s been bringing in. 

This can’t go on forever. But there’s reason for optimism as management has been signalling recently that the extended period of high inventories is set to come to an end in 2026.

That’s the news investors have been waiting to hear. And if growth in volumes comes with a corresponding increase in margins, things could start looking up very sharply. 

What to look out for

Croda’s next report is scheduled for 24 February, which should include an update on the dividend. If the news is positive – especially in terms of recovering demand – a recovery in the share price could be on.

I think this could be a great time to consider buying the stock. It’s trading with an unusually large dividend yield, has an outstanding track record, and signs of recovery seem to be on the way.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Croda International Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Fancy a 9%+ dividend yield? 3 top passive income stocks to consider

| Royston Wild

Looking for ways to make a strong and sustained passive income? Consider these high-yielding income trusts, funds, and stocks.

Read more »

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

Can Tesla stock really keep on rising?

| Christopher Ruane

Tesla stock is up by almost a fifth over the past 12 months, even though the firm's revenues fell last…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 share yields 7.3%. Could future dividends be even higher?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer takes a look at one of the highest-yielding shares in the FTSE 100. Why is the yield so…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

5 steps to target a £43,939 Stocks and Shares ISA income!

| Royston Wild

Looking for ways to make a passive income? Royston Wild explains why buying dividend shares in a Stocks and Shares…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

A rare chance to buy US software growth stocks like Salesforce, Snowflake, and CrowdStrike cheaply?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

US growth stocks in the software space have taken a beating recently amid concerns of AI disruption. Is there a…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

How much do I need in an ISA to earn a £700 monthly passive income?

| Royston Wild

Royston Wild explains how an ISA can supercharge passive income, and reveals a top FTSE 100 stock that's delivering excellent…

Read more »

UK supporters with flag
Investing Articles

Why UK shares like Tesco, BP, and Rio Tinto could see higher valuations in 2026 and beyond

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

For a long time, UK shares in ‘old economy’ sectors were out of favour. However, the landscape's recently changed dramatically.

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

2 dirt-cheap FTSE 100 shares to consider this week!

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 100 remains a great place to hunt for bargain shares, reckons Royston Wild. Here are two that have…

Read more »