Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » These stocks have the best margins on the FTSE 100, but they’re down 42% on average

These stocks have the best margins on the FTSE 100, but they’re down 42% on average

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at classifieds stocks on the FTSE 100. These businesses have phenomenal margins, but AI is scaring investors.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Rightmove (LSE:RMV) and Auto Trader (LSE:AUTO) were among the worst-performing stocks on the FTSE 100 on Tuesday (3 February). This compounded poor performance over the past couple of months. In fact, over the past six months, Rightmove is down 45% and Auto Trader 40%.

So, what’s going on?

It’s AI again

Auto Trader has experienced some pushback on its Deal Builder product and reported cancelations and downgrades from some of its members. However, the main issue for both companies is AI.

Both have been investing heavily in AI, and continue to do so, but we’re in a position where the market is looking for AI winners and AI losers.

For many, it’s hard to look beyond the likes of ChatGPT, Gemini and Anthropic as the winners.

That creates a difficult backdrop for vertical marketplaces.

While Auto Trader and Rightmove are deploying AI in pricing tools, search, and lead qualification, these are incremental improvements rather than category-defining breakthroughs. The risk is that such investments are perceived as defensive, or worse, mere table stakes. 

And a press release from Anthropic about its legal plugin — it released 11 new plugins on 30 January — was the straw that broke the camel’s back to some extent.

The press release highlighted that the legal plugin can undertake a lot of the grunt work such as reviewing legal documents and NDAs. But the implications are wider than that.

It’s about AI’s increasing capabilities. In the classifieds sector, AI will be able to source unstructured data straight from estate agents or car dealers. And that will represents a profound change.

It creates a new proposition for agents, dealers, and potential car/home buyers. In this context, Auto Trader may find itself in direct competition with Anthropic, for example. And while Auto Trader may contend it’s good value, Anthropic’s search could be a fraction of the cost to dealers.

The positive spin

Buyers are notoriously slow to change behaviour, particularly in high-value, infrequent transactions like cars or homes.

That inertia continues to work in favour of incumbents. Despite the noise around AI disruption, consumers still default to the platforms they trust, understand, and habitually use. 

This is particularly the case for homebuyers. You really want to see everything on the market before buying a new home. When it comes to cars, you may already know you want a white Tesla.

In that case, an AI chatbot may be quite efficient at finding all the white Teslas on the market. It can sift through data from independent car dealers and present them too you.

However, if you’re undecided and you want to browse the options, the marketplace interface may be preferable.

Sadly, I have no crystal ball. But the valuations are worth looking at.

Rightmove is now trading around 14.2 times forward earnings despite having a phenomenal 66% operating margin. Auto Trader is cheaper still around 13 times forward earning with a 63% margin.

For now, both companies are growing earnings, but it’ll be interesting to see how they evolve. The stocks, I believe, are still worth considering, but come with plenty of risk attached.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Autotrader Group Plc, Rightmove Plc, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 shares I’ll consider snapping up if stock markets crash!

| Royston Wild

What will you be doing if the stock market crashes? Royston Wild's plan is to load up on quality FTSE…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

2 UK value stocks trading at 10-year lows to consider buying in an ISA

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones looks at twp troubled FTSE 100 value stocks that are starting to stabilise and show signs of recovery.…

Read more »

Hydrogen testing at DLR Cologne
Investing Articles

Worried about a volatile stock market? 3 practical things to do now!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer isn't wasting time trying to guess where current stock market volatility might end up. Instead, he's taking a…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Look what a plummeting Greggs share price has done to £5,000 invested a year ago!

| Christopher Ruane

The Greggs share price has been heading the wrong way in recent years. What's gone wrong, what's it meant for…

Read more »

photo of Union Jack flags bunting in local street party
Investing Articles

After crashing 21% in 3 years, is this one of the best UK stocks to buy now?

| James Beard

James Beard says some of the best stocks to buy can be found among the worst short-term performers. Here’s one…

Read more »

View of Tower Bridge in Autumn
Investing Articles

Here’s a 5-stock portfolio that pays passive income every single month

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland reveals a quintet of FTSE 100 dividend stocks that together would pay income all year round. Which one…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

Passive income: how I earn money while I sleep

| Stephen Wright

The key to retiring early is finding a way to earn passive income. Here’s how our author goes about it…

Read more »

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Investing Articles

Here’s how to invest £20,000 in a SIPP for a £12,569 retirement income

| James Beard

Starting with £20,000, James Beard reckons it’s possible to create a SIPP producing over £12,000 in dividends each year. But…

Read more »