Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » See what £10,000 invested in volatile Diageo shares at the start of this year is worth now

See what £10,000 invested in volatile Diageo shares at the start of this year is worth now

Harvey Jones has taken a beating at the hands of Diageo shares but timed his recent purchase pretty nicely. Can the FTSE 100 stock power on from here?

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’ve made a big punt on Diageo (LSE: DGE) shares and, so far, it’s been a losing one. This is a stock I’d wanted to buy for years, and I finally dived in a couple of weeks after the shares plunged following a profit warning as sales fell in Latin America and the Caribbean. I paid £28 per share.

That was in November 2023, and it turned out to be the start of Diageo’s troubles rather than the end. But are things finally starting to look up for the FTSE 100 spirits giant?

Blue-chip recovery prospect

I topped up my position in August 2024 at £25, only to watch the shares slide further as more bad news emerged. That included US tariffs hitting its Canadian whisky and Mexican tequila brands, alongside generally sluggish sales as the cost-of-living crisis spread around the world.

Undeterred, I gave it another shot on 13 January at £17 a pop, which instantly reduced my paper loss from 40% to 25%.

Diageo could still turn out to be a classic value trap. It faces two potentially existential threats. First, younger people appear to be drinking less than us heroic older generations, as the health and wellness cult tightens its grip. Second, and linked to that, new weight-loss drugs are said to dampen the desire for alcohol as well as food, making those virtuous lifestyles easier to maintain.

I’ve even wondered whether Diageo could end up like a tobacco stock, selling an increasingly unfashionable product to a shrinking, ageing audience. Then again, tobacco shares have been spectacular investments over the years, especially for income seekers.

With its price-to-earnings ratio now below 15, the Diageo share price looks much better value than it did, while the trailing dividend yield has crept above 4.5%.

I like buying good companies on bad news, but Diageo has reinforced an old lesson. Jumping in too early can be painful. A profit warning often opens the door to further disappointments. The shares are down 50% over three years and more than 20% over the past 12 months.

That slump dragged the stock to a 10-year low, which was another lure. Surely the world isn’t giving up booze that easily.

FTSE 100 fightback

January suggests not. It’s early days, but so far this year Diageo shares are up 10.54%. That would have turned a £10,000 investment into £11,054. Not bad, and a reminder of how quickly sentiment can shift when investors rotate back into a beaten-down stock.

These are volatile times, and those gains could evaporate just as quickly. Concerns about long-term attitudes to alcohol haven’t gone away either. Still, with turnaround specialist Dave Lewis having taken charge from in January, I’m cautiously optimistic. Lewis earned a reputation for taking drastic action at Tesco, and Diageo may need plenty of that. Although I’m worried about rumours that he might cut the dividend.

Diageo shares are starting to get exciting and I think they’re well worth considering. A stronger global economy would help this one really shine.

Harvey Jones has positions in Diageo Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

2 UK value stocks trading at 10-year lows to consider buying in an ISA

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones looks at twp troubled FTSE 100 value stocks that are starting to stabilise and show signs of recovery.…

Read more »

Hydrogen testing at DLR Cologne
Investing Articles

Worried about a volatile stock market? 3 practical things to do now!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer isn't wasting time trying to guess where current stock market volatility might end up. Instead, he's taking a…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Look what a plummeting Greggs share price has done to £5,000 invested a year ago!

| Christopher Ruane

The Greggs share price has been heading the wrong way in recent years. What's gone wrong, what's it meant for…

Read more »

photo of Union Jack flags bunting in local street party
Investing Articles

After crashing 21% in 3 years, is this one of the best UK stocks to buy now?

| James Beard

James Beard says some of the best stocks to buy can be found among the worst short-term performers. Here’s one…

Read more »

View of Tower Bridge in Autumn
Investing Articles

Here’s a 5-stock portfolio that pays passive income every single month

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland reveals a quintet of FTSE 100 dividend stocks that together would pay income all year round. Which one…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

Passive income: how I earn money while I sleep

| Stephen Wright

The key to retiring early is finding a way to earn passive income. Here’s how our author goes about it…

Read more »

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Investing Articles

Here’s how to invest £20,000 in a SIPP for a £12,569 retirement income

| James Beard

Starting with £20,000, James Beard reckons it’s possible to create a SIPP producing over £12,000 in dividends each year. But…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

Not sure what to think about AI? Check out these FTSE 250 gems

| Stephen Wright

Is artificial intelligence an opportunity or a threat for stocks like Experian? Investors who don’t know might want to take…

Read more »