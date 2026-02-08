Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » 3 FTSE 100 shares I’ll consider snapping up if stock markets crash!

3 FTSE 100 shares I’ll consider snapping up if stock markets crash!

What will you be doing if the stock market crashes? Royston Wild’s plan is to load up on quality FTSE shares. Here he explains his investing strategy.

Royston Wild
Royston Wild
I am a freelance financial writer with years of experience covering global financial markets. I work with international media outlets to provide clear, actionable insights for investors and savers alike. My work spans multiple markets, including shares, commodities, forex, funds and private equity. I produce a variety of content -- from breaking news and market analysis, through to in-depth investing guides -- helping readers understand complex financial topics and make informed decisions. I previously reported on equities, currencies and commodities at Shares Magazine, and covered industrial and precious metals at BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com. That background gives me a deep understanding of the investing arena which I bring to every article I write.
UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack

Image source: Getty Images

The FTSE 100 contains a very limited number of stocks that have AI exposure. But as we’ve seen in recent days, shares across the board are in danger of sinking as worries over a tech bubble grow.

Could stock markets experience a full-blown crash? It’s not out of the question, with Deutsche Bank saying recent share price weakness “echoes what we saw in 2000 as the dot-com bubble started to burst“.

History repeating?

The German bank served up some interesting food for thought for investors. It noted that

equities started to fall from the March 2000 as tech stocks saw significant declines [though] consumer staples, utilities and healthcare rallied significantly over the months ahead.

But that’s where the good news largely ended. After commenting that “a market can absorb a prolonged rotation without obvious index-level stress for some time,” it added that

the longer and deeper the sell-off in a dominant sector becomes, the harder it is for the broader index to withstand the drag, and the continued losses for tech in 2000 ultimately meant the S&P 500 ended that year over 10% lower.

Even the non-tech-heavy FTSE 100 dropped 14% over the course of 2000. Could we be about to see history repeating itself?

Supercharging returns

Accurately predicting the near-term movements of stock markets is notoriously difficult. But given the heightened level of investor tension right now, a market correction could well be around the corner.

Seeing the value of one’s portfolio plummet isn’t a nice experience. But I won’t be panicking if I see share prices begin to sour. Nor will I be selling everything and running for the hills. Instead, I’ll be looking for quality stocks to buy that may have crashed in the mayhem.

This is because I buy shares to hold over the long term. And history shows us that stock markets have always rebounded strongly over time. Past performance isn’t a guarantee of future returns, but buying oversold shares after a crash can supercharge an investor’s eventual returns.

Three FTSE shares on my radar

The FTSE 100’s 19% rise over the last year has left a lot of top stocks looking expensive. My plan is to pile in if they slump in value in the coming weeks or months.

Unilever is one share I’ll be looking to buy. The consumer goods giant trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 21 times, above the 10-year average of 17. I’ll also consider snapping up AstraZeneca — its P/E for 2026 is 25.1, miles above the long-term average of 18.7.

But number one on my list is HSBC (LSE:HSBA). I already its hold shares, but the firm’s high valuation has discouraged me from adding more. A 40% price rise over six months has pushed its price-to-book (P/B) ratio to 1.6. That’s double the 10-year average of 0.8, and shows the bank trading at a premium to the value of its assets.

The bank’s dividend yield has also dropped to 4.4% from the long-term reading of 6.5%.

HSBC shares could experience some volatility if the stock market crashes and the global economy plunges. But I’m confident it will rise strongly over the long term, powered by rampant profits growth in its Asian markets.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Royston Wild has positions in HSBC Holdings. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

