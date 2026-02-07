Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how much income I can get if I invest my entire £20k ISA in Greggs shares

Here’s how much income I can get if I invest my entire £20k ISA in Greggs shares

The dividend yield of Greggs shares is now at its highest point in over a decade! Zaven Boyrazian takes a look at how much income investors can earn today.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
Front view of a young couple walking down terraced Street in Whitley Bay in the north-east of England they are heading into the town centre and deciding which shops to go to they are also holding hands and carrying bags over their shoulders.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It’s no secret that Greggs (LSE:GRG) shares have taken quite a beating over the last year or so. Since September 2024, the UK’s most popular bakery chain has seen its market cap lose almost 50% of its value, dragging it down to a near five-year low.

But despite the challenges surrounding this business, dividends have continued to flow into the pockets of shareholders. As such, the yield offered by these FTSE shares today has reached its highest level in over a decade.

So, is Greggs now secretly a top-notch income stock? And how much passive income can an investor start earning if they invest their entire £20,000 ISA annual amount into this enterprise?

Passive income potential

At today’s share price, investing in Greggs unlocks a 4.3% dividend yield.

That means if someone were to buy £20,000 worth of Greggs shares, they would start earning an annual passive income of £860. And if the group continues to raise its payout, as it has done over the last three years, this income stream could steadily expand over time.

However, as every experienced investor knows, a dividend is only as healthy as the underlying company’s financials. So, can these payouts actually be sustained?

Looking at the numbers, the answer appears to be yes.

While wage inflation and higher raw ingredient prices have put pressure on profit margins, the drop in the stock price is primarily being driven by slower growth rather than deteriorating fundamentals.

As such, dividends remain well covered by earnings, reducing the risk of a potential payout cut, with some institutional analysts expecting modest dividend hikes over 2026 and 2027.

Needless to say, that’s an encouraging sign for income investors. And with this forecast backed by a relatively modest earnings multiple of 11.4, the risk-to-reward ratio seems to be quite favourable for long-term investors. However, it’s important to recognise that the risk is still far from zero.

What to watch

To offset the impact of inflation, Greggs has been raising the prices of its products. That’s helped protect margins, but it might also have damaged demand.

The bakery built its reputation on providing quality on-the-go food products at a low price. But after hiking prices by around 35% in the last five years, consumers seem to be challenging the ‘cheap’ aspect of the group’s reputation.

This could be an early indicator that Greggs is reaching its pricing power limits. And with another increase in the minimum wage coming in April this year, the company could be forced to ‘eat’ some of the added costs, adversely impacting margins.

The bottom line

With over 32,000 employees on its payroll, Greggs is highly sensitive to shifts in the UK minimum wage. But to management’s credit, the group is experimenting with self-serve kiosk solutions to lower its store staff requirements. And if successful, this initiative could help margins recover steadily over time.

Long-term dividend growth will be dependent on the group’s ability to protect margins in a world of rising costs. That obviously introduces execution risk. But with Greggs’ shares priced so cheaply, investors may want to consider investigating this income opportunity further.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greggs Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Dividend yields of 6.3%! Here are 2 stocks to consider buying for passive income

| Ben McPoland

Hunting for top-notch dividend stocks to buy? Ben McPoland highlights one idea from the FTSE 100 and another from the…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

How much would you need in an ISA to target a £500 monthly passive income?

| Christopher Ruane

Taking a long-term approach to buying dividend shares can help someone earn passive income. How much would they need to…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

A stock market crash might now be unavoidable. Here’s what I’m doing…

| Stephen Wright

Our author thinks the date of the next stock market crash is getting closer. Fortunately, history offers a clear guide…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Down 25%, should investors buy this stock for less than Warren Buffett?

| Stephen Wright

UnitedHealth stock is trading below where it was when Warren Buffett’s company bought a decent stake. But does that mean…

Read more »

Group of friends meet up in a pub
Investing Articles

Diageo shares are up 6% in a week. Is this the start of a huge comeback?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

After a lengthy period of weakness, Diageo shares are showing signs of life. Could this be the start of a…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Why the FTSE 100 has smashed the S&P 500 this week

| Stephen Wright

Concerns about the impact of AI have allowed the FTSE 100 to catch up to its US counterpart. So where…

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to aim for a second income of £11,341?

| James Beard

How could a newbie investor use a Stocks and Shares ISA to provide them with a healthy second income? James…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 battered growth stocks down 45% to consider buying right now

| Ben McPoland

These growth stocks have crashed more than 40% inside 12 months. Our writer reckons the sell-off's left both looking very…

Read more »