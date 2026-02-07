Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Grabbing 2,640 of these dividend shares targets a 4-figure passive income

Grabbing 2,640 of these dividend shares targets a 4-figure passive income

Investing in companies that pay dividends is a tried-and-tested method to earn passive income. Here’s one high-yielder to consider.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy. "There is more honor in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face" - Vatnsdæla Saga, c.7
Published
| More on:
Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

British citizens planning for retirement often invest in dividend shares to aim for passive income down the line. The beauty of this method is the compounding opportunities it provides through reinvestment. Until such time as the money is needed, funnelling dividends back into a portfolio helps supercharge growth.

Fortunately, the UK stock market hosts a treasure trove of dividend-paying companies. From mega-cap multinationals on the FTSE 100 to up-and-coming domestic gems on the FTSE 250, we have a wealth of options to choose from.

Currently, one stock that’s been catching my eye is Investec (LSE: INVP), a British/South African investment bank headquartered in London.

An undervalued dividend machine

With a 6.1% dividend yield, Investec’s by no means the highest payer on the market. Still, it’s significantly higher than the FTSE average of around 3.5%. Plus, with only 50% of earnings being paid out as dividends, it has lots of room to grow. Payouts could also be considered highly reliable, with 2.77 times cash coverage and an uninterrupted 20-year track record.

Last year, the bank boosted its full-year dividend by 5.8% — the fifth year in a row that it’s been increased. Overall, that’s a very impressive set of figures for income-focused investors. But all that means nothing if the stock price is falling, so how stable is the business?

Assessing viability

When investing for passive income, it’s critical to assess whether a business can deliver in the long-term. If profits decline and debt takes precedent, a dividend cut could derail your entire strategy.

The balance sheet is the first place to look. With £7.7bn in debt against only £5.3bn in equity, some investors may be alarmed. In most cases, equity should outweigh debt, but this level isn’t unusual for an investment bank. However, its current ratio of 3.1 is concerning, as too much leverage amplifies earnings volatility and dividend risk during downturns. If interest rates fall, it could compress net interest margins and squeeze profitability.

Encouragingly, the share price is estimated at only 7.7 times forward earnings, suggesting the market may undervalue the company. A strong set of year-end results could ignite investor interest and spark a price rally.

Targeting £1k+

To bring in over £1,000 of passive income with a 6.1% yield, an investor would need at least £16,394 worth of shares. With the Investec share price currently hovering around 621p, that equates to about 2,640 shares.  

If an investor bought 50 shares a month for a total of £310.50, it would take less than four and half years to accumulate that many. But £1,000 a year is just the start. Savvy investors usually reinvest their dividends until retirement, thereby maximising the income potential.

Whatever your plan, careful assessment of a company’s financial situation is critical before making any decisions. While Investec is a promising stock to consider, it should be done so as part of a diversified portfolio targeting an average 6%-7% yield.

I’ve recently covered several similar income stocks that would suit such a strategy.

Mark Hartley has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Dividend yields of 6.3%! Here are 2 stocks to consider buying for passive income

| Ben McPoland

Hunting for top-notch dividend stocks to buy? Ben McPoland highlights one idea from the FTSE 100 and another from the…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

How much would you need in an ISA to target a £500 monthly passive income?

| Christopher Ruane

Taking a long-term approach to buying dividend shares can help someone earn passive income. How much would they need to…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

A stock market crash might now be unavoidable. Here’s what I’m doing…

| Stephen Wright

Our author thinks the date of the next stock market crash is getting closer. Fortunately, history offers a clear guide…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Down 25%, should investors buy this stock for less than Warren Buffett?

| Stephen Wright

UnitedHealth stock is trading below where it was when Warren Buffett’s company bought a decent stake. But does that mean…

Read more »

Group of friends meet up in a pub
Investing Articles

Diageo shares are up 6% in a week. Is this the start of a huge comeback?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

After a lengthy period of weakness, Diageo shares are showing signs of life. Could this be the start of a…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Why the FTSE 100 has smashed the S&P 500 this week

| Stephen Wright

Concerns about the impact of AI have allowed the FTSE 100 to catch up to its US counterpart. So where…

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to aim for a second income of £11,341?

| James Beard

How could a newbie investor use a Stocks and Shares ISA to provide them with a healthy second income? James…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 battered growth stocks down 45% to consider buying right now

| Ben McPoland

These growth stocks have crashed more than 40% inside 12 months. Our writer reckons the sell-off's left both looking very…

Read more »