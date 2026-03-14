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With the Aston Martin share price at penny stock levels, should investors consider buying?

The Aston Martin share price has crashed into penny stock territory at 41p. Will things get better from here or is worse yet to come?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
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Aston Martin DBX - rear pic of trunk

Image source: Aston Martin

Aston Martin (LSE:AML) shares are now trading for less than £1, firmly in penny stock territory at just 41p.

With a market-cap of £416m, the business isn’t a true penny share yet. But considering the luxury automaker’s already down 99% since its IPO in 2018, that might soon change if it continues on its current trajectory. Even more so, given shares are down yet another 33% since the start of 2026.

But could this secretly be a buying opportunity? After all, we’ve seen another once-struggling engineering business – Rolls-Royce – bounce back from the dead and go on to deliver penny stock-style gargantuan gains for shareholders.

Or is the 41p share price a trap trying to lead investors astray?

An upcoming inflection point?

The collapse of Aston Martin’s share price has been driven by an exceptionally long list of factors. But the crux of it is continuous production delays, shrinking sales, a series of multiple profit warnings, and skyrocketing debt.

The latter’s particularly concerning. With a net debt position of £1.4bn, Aston Martin’s leverage ratio now stands at a frightening 12.8. For reference, anything above three is usually a sign of financial distress. Put simply, this means that bankruptcy risk is very real for this business.

However, Rolls-Royce also found itself in a similar situation back in 2020. And in 2026, Aston Martin has several catalysts that could help change its fortunes as Rolls-Royce did. The most prominent of which is its Valhalla hybrid supercar.

Despite multiple production delays, deliveries of the £1m supercar have finally started, with 152 units shipped in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Management’s targeting a total of 500 units for 2026. And since the high price tag offers higher margins, scaling production opens the door to rapid margin improvement for the overall business, driven by a superior product mix.

In fact, the company’s guiding for a massive surge in gross margins, from around 29% to the high 30s, with adjusted EBIT margins potentially reaching a breakeven point. At the same time, free cash flow’s also expected to deliver materially improved results as of the second quarter onwards.

Combining all this with non-core asset sales to bolster short-term liquidity, Aston Martin shares could indeed be at the beginning of a crucial inflexion point.

What could go wrong?

While there’s genuine room for optimism, Aston Martin still looks about as risky as the average penny stock.

With the firm’s financials being stretched to near-breaking point, the company needs to achieve near-flawless execution to get back on track. On top of that, there also needs to be no further macroeconomic shocks to global luxury car demand – something that’s completely out of management’s control.

So where does that leave investors? The honest conclusion is that Aston Martin is sitting on enormous recovery potential.

But the outcome for this business seems binary. Either the stock will enjoy a massive resurgence, or it will continue to collapse, potentially leaving investors with nothing. As such, much like a penny stock, buying Aston Martin shares right now feels more like a gamble than an investment.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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