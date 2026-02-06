Motley Fool Premium
Down 52% with a P/E of 7. This value share might not be on offer for much longer

James Beard thinks this FTSE 100 share offers amazing value. That’s why he has it in his Stocks and Shares ISA and still sees it as one to consider.

James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
Successfully sniffing out value shares is the key to profitable investing. Indeed, this is the method favoured by many of the world’s most famous investors. Take Warren Buffett as an example. He looks to find companies whose stock market valuations don’t reflect their intrinsic values. Adopting this approach, I reckon this FTSE legend is a bit of a bargain.

Lots of potential

JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD.), the self-styled ‘King of Trainers’, has seen its share price fall 52% since February 2021. Problems with its key partner, Nike, concerns over the impact of tariffs, and post-pandemic-squeezed consumer incomes have all contributed.

But despite its woes, the group remains strongly cash generative. Analysts are expecting free cash flow of £384m for its current financial year ended on 31 January (FY26). This is forecast to rise to £473m (FY27) and £563m (FY28).

Plug these numbers into a discounted cash flow forecast and it quickly becomes clear that the group’s current (6 February) stock market valuation underestimates the true worth of the company.

By how much? Well, that depends on the assumptions made, including the discount rate used but — conservatively — I think a figure of around 65% can be justified.

Cheap by historical standards

And it’s a similar story comparing the group’s share price with its earnings per share (EPS). The brokers’ consensus is that EPS for FY26 will be 11.4p. This gives a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 7. Looking further ahead, the earnings multiple falls to 6.6 (FY27) and 5.9 (FY28).

It wasn’t that long ago, at the end of FY22 in fact, that it’s P/E ratio was more than twice what it is today. At the end of January 2022, its shares were changing hands for 188.05p, a figure equal to 14.6 times that year’s earnings.

Financial yearAdjusted EPSShare price (pence)P/E ratio
FY2212.84188.0514.6
FY2314.16162.7511.5
FY2412.81117.059.1
FY2512.3989.127.2
Source: company reports

What next?

And in my opinion, I don’t think it will take much to kickstart the group’s share price. If JD Sports can prove that it’s able to grow its top line organically — rather than through buying into more stores — then I think investor confidence will be restored.

I’m sure this year’s World Cup in North America will help give a temporary boost. But to start a sustained share price rally, I think the US and UK economies in particular – the group’s two biggest markets — need to deliver per capita income growth, especially for the group’s target customer base of 18-24-year-olds.

That’s because there’s some evidence that artificial intelligence (AI) is adversely impacting the job prospects of this key demographic. If this trend continues then disposable incomes are likely to be affected. But history tells us that human beings are clever at adapting to these challenges.

My view

Despite this concern, I think the group has lots going for it. As we have seen from its cash flow potential, it retains a strong balance sheet. And its brand remains a staple of the British high street. Also, the athleisure market continues to grow and show resilience despite global macroeconomic headwinds. When combined with its attractive valuation, I think the stock’s worth considering.

In my opinion, JD Sports is just one UK share that appears undervalued. Now could be a good time to start building a portfolio of British shares to take advantage of these opportunities.

James Beard has positions in JD Sports Fashion. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nike. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

