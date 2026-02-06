Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » £567 passive income from a £7,000 Stocks and Shares ISA? Here’s how

£567 passive income from a £7,000 Stocks and Shares ISA? Here’s how

Here’s one FTSE 100 business investors might add to a Stocks and Shares ISA to instantly unlock an 8.1% dividend yield. But what’s the catch?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
Picturesque Cotswold village of Castle Combe, England

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

In 2026, investors can instantly unlock a new tax-free passive income stream by using a Stocks and Shares ISA.

This powerful wealth-building tool allows individuals, even those with small amounts of capital, to buy shares in the stock market without having to worry about HMRC knocking on the door. And what’s more, when left to run, an initially small dividend income stream can compound into something far more substantial.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Turning £7,000 into an income stream

The FTSE 100 is home to the largest businesses on the London Stock Exchange. And right now, investors can snap up shares in a cheap-and-cheerful index fund to instantly start earning a 2.9% yield from dividends.

In other words, investing £7,000 this way unlocks a £203 annual passive income overnight.

That’s not bad. But it’s not exactly ground-breaking. Luckily, for stock pickers, the passive income opportunities are far more exciting.

Take Legal & General (LSE:LGEN) as a prime example to consider. By investing directly in this FTSE 100 insurance giant, shareholders can earn a far more impressive 8.1% yield.

That’s enough to generate a £567 income from the same £7,000 investment. And considering this business has hiked shareholder payouts every year since 2009 (excluding the 2020 pandemic), this passive income could expand even further over the long run.

Where’s the risk?

Earning a near-8% yield is undoubtedly exciting, especially when it’s being driven by payout hikes rather than rapid drops in the share price.

However, when a stock is offering almost triple the yield of its parent index, that does set off some alarm bells. Why? Because it typically signals significant risk.

In the case of Legal & General, there are some valid reasons for caution. Core operating profits are currently insufficient to cover dividends, with the level of coverage dipping below 1.0, which isn’t great.

In other words, the company is currently having to use its own cash reserves to maintain shareholder payouts. While this is sustainable in the short term, if the business experiences a sudden cash flow disruption or conditions don’t improve, management may be forced to cut dividends.

In recent years, a core driver of earnings has been the lucrative pension risk transfer (PRT) market that burst back into life following the rapid rise in interest rates. But now that rates are falling again, it’s becoming harder to maintain these profits, especially since the level of competition in this space has also gone through the roof.

As a diversified insurance business, Legal & General isn’t solely reliant on the PRT market. And its Asset Management division is seeing some progress in expanding its fee-earning profit margins – an area where the business has enormous operating leverage given its £1.1trn of assets under management.

However, there’s no guarantee that these expected management fee profits will materialise as expected. So, where does that leave ISA investors?

The bottom line

For investors seeking to generate a passive income with a Stocks and Shares ISA, Legal & General shares present a classic high-risk, high-reward opportunity. If the company successfully bolsters the profitability of its asset management arm, earnings and further dividend hikes are likely to follow. But should it fail in this endeavour, the opposite might happen – a risk that investors need to carefully consider.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

8% yield! How to target a £1,600 second income with these 7 ISA stocks

| Royston Wild

Have £20,000 sitting in a Stocks and Shares ISA? Consider building a diversified portfolio of UK dividend shares for a…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade chance to buy FTSE 100 tech stocks like LSEG, Rightmove, and RELX?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The valuations on a lot of FTSE technology stocks have fallen to multi-year lows. Is there a major investment opportunity…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

Why a volatile stock market is a huge opportunity for investors

| Stephen Wright

When share prices move violently it can be unnerving. But as this happens, investors have a real chance to find…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Down 52% with a P/E of 7. This value share might not be on offer for much longer

| James Beard

James Beard thinks this FTSE 100 share offers amazing value. That’s why he has it in his Stocks and Shares…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

Why Amazon’s falling share price after strong Q4 earnings could be good news

| Stephen Wright

Amazon’s share price is falling as the prospect of a $200bn spend in 2026 has investors nervous. But Stephen Wright…

Read more »

Older couple walking in park
Investing Articles

How much do I need in my ISA for a £1,000 monthly passive income?

| Alan Oscroft

Picking high-income stocks in an ISA can be a route to securing long-term passive income. And here's one with a…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months the surging Aviva share price and dividend could turn £10,000 into…

| Royston Wild

Aviva's share price has beaten the broader FTSE 100 over the last year. But can the financial services giant keep…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Dividend Shares

I love FTSE 100 dividend shares, but do I buy this FTSE 250 loser?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Over the past year, the UK's FTSE 100 has thrashed the once-mighty US S&P 500 index. With value investing back…

Read more »