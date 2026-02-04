Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Pennies from an all-time low, is the Aston Martin share price poised to rebound?

Pennies from an all-time low, is the Aston Martin share price poised to rebound?

How can a business with a great brand and rich customer base keep losing money? Christopher Ruane examines the conundrum of the Aston Martin share price.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Aston Martin DBX - rear pic of trunk

Image source: Aston Martin

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

How can the shares of a luxury carmaker like Aston Martin Lagonda (LSE: AML) sell for pennies? After all, Porsche Automobil Holding has a share price of over €36, while US-listed Ferrari shares change hands for $342 apiece. Yet the Aston Martin share price is just a few pennied from its all-time low, at around 61p!

Given how valuable some luxury carmakers can be – and Aston Martin’s legendary brand and deep-pocketed customer base – could the current share price turn out to be a potential bargain for a long-term shareholder like me?

Why a business model matters

It could turn out to be a bargain. But it might also turn out to be like setting money alight.

After all, the Aston Martin share price has already shed 92% in five years.

Sometimes people talk about ‘business models’ and not everyone sees the relevance. Surely if you have people lining up to buy a very expensive item like an Aston Martin, they figure, that must be a good business?

Not necessarily – and this is where the business model matters.

Aston Martin does have real strengths: its marque is unique, storied, and prestigious. But the current business model is simply not working.

In the most recent quarter, for example, its operating loss was £191m. So it actually lost a lot of money from the activity of making and selling cars, even at a high price.

On top of that, the already alarming operating loss is not the only concern. The company’s cash-hungry business model means it has £1.4bn of net debt.

It costs money just to service that debt, let alone reduce it. Plus there are other non-operating expenses. So taken altogether, Aston Martin lost over a quarter of a billion pounds in its most recent quarter alone. Ouch.

Can the business be fixed?

The past few years have seen the company burn through cash like nobody’s business. It has repeatedly diluted existing shareholders to raise more funds. I see a risk that could happen again.

So, could anything help the Aston Martin share price gain ground?

To repay the debt without further diluting shareholders I think the fundamental business model needs to be fixed as a first step.

It is possible. The company’s well-heeled client base could keep splashing the cash even in a tight economy. Selling more vehicles should bring economies of scale. Aston Martin’s brand also gives it pricing power: it has done a good job in recent years of pushing up prices.

But I feel management has a lot to prove. The past few years have seen Aston Martin lose money hand over fist despite having the same advantages I mentioned above.

Until the business model is proven and there is at least some sign of the net debt being meaningfully reduced, I would not touch Aston Martin regardless of its share price.

I do not know if that day may ever come, but it is certainly not here yet.

Meanwhile, there are plenty of other carmakers for me to look at in the market, from Porsche and Ferrari to electric vehicle specialists like Tesla, NIO, and BYD.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

Be greedy when others are fearful: 2 shares to consider buying right now

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett says investors should be greedy when others are fearful. So do falling prices mean it’s time to buy…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Is Palantir still a millionaire-maker S&P 500 stock today?

| Ben McPoland

Palantir has skyrocketed in recent years, making savvy investors a fortune. With the S&P 500 stock down 32% since November,…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

With spare cash to invest, does it make more sense to use a SIPP or an ISA?

| Christopher Ruane

ISA or SIPP? That's the dilemma this writer faces when trying to decide how to buy shares. So, what sort…

Read more »

Group of friends meet up in a pub
Investing Articles

Are barnstorming Barclays shares still a slam-dunk buy?

| Harvey Jones

Barclays shares have had a blockbuster run but Harvey Jones now questions just how long the FTSE 100 bank can…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

5 steps to target a £5,000 second income

| Christopher Ruane

What would it really take to earn a second income of hundreds of pounds per month from dividend shares? Christopher…

Read more »

Portrait of pensive bearded senior looking on screen of laptop sitting at table with coffee cup.
Investing Articles

Is it madness to bet against the Rolls-Royce share price?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones wonders if the Rolls-Royce share price has flown too high, and it's finally time for investors to stand…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade opportunity to buy quality UK shares?

| Stephen Wright

As some of the UK’s top shares of the last 10 years fall to record low multiples, is this the…

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

As the FTSE 100 hits record highs, these top shares are still dirt cheap!

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 100 remains packed with brilliant bargains despite moving to new peaks. Royston Wild picks out two great cheap…

Read more »