Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » With 13% annual earnings growth forecast and 45% under ‘fair value’, should I buy more of this FTSE giant now?

With 13% annual earnings growth forecast and 45% under ‘fair value’, should I buy more of this FTSE giant now?

This FTSE heavyweight has clear momentum, a deepening pipeline and a valuation gap that’s hard to ignore — so, is the market overlooking a rare opportunity?

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) remains one of the FTSE’s most structurally reliable long-term value creators, in my view.

Its robust, cash‑generative earnings, strong research and development output, and broad and deep product pipeline all underpin this strength.

Yet the sum of these factors appear to be inadequately reflected in the current share price.

So, where should the stock be trading, according to my valuation modelling?

One risk removed and growth ahead?

One factor I believe has kept the stock price in check is uncertainty about the UK listing. Several news outlets reported last year that CEO Pascal Soriot discussed moving AstraZeneca’s primary listing to the US.

This would have required UK investors to hold US-listed shares and deal with dollar-denominated trading, tax considerations, and currency exposure. The idea now appears to have been shelved, but the episode clearly unsettled investors — myself included.

One risk still in play is failure in any of its multiple drug development pipeline. These programmes are extremely expensive in terms of time and money.

Nevertheless, the consensus forecast of analysts is that AstraZeneca’s earnings will grow by an average 13% a year to end-2028. And it is this that ultimately powers any firm’s share price over time.

That momentum looks firmly underpinned to me by its strengthening oncology franchise, with multiple late-stage assets carrying clear blockbuster potential. It is also supported by accelerating R&D progress driven by recent AI-focused acquisitions.

Do recent results back this up?

AstraZeneca’s latest numbers — first nine months (9M) and Q3 of 2025 — saw 9M revenue rise 10% year on year to $43.2bn. This was driven by growth across all divisions, including 16% in oncology. Meanwhile, earnings per share (EPS) jumped 43% to $5.10.

Momentum strengthened further in Q3, with revenue up 12% to $15.2bn, ahead of analysts’ expectations of $14.79bn. EPS soared 77% to $1.64.

The company also highlighted 16 positive Phase III readouts and 31 regulatory approvals, underscoring the depth of its late-stage pipeline. These readouts are the final testing stage for a new drug before it goes for final regulatory approval.

At the same time, management reiterated its target to deliver $80bn of revenue by 2030, up from $54.073bn in 2024.

How big a bargain is the stock?

discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis identifies where a stock should trade by projecting future cash flows and discounting them back to today. This reflects the consensus earnings growth forecasts of analysts.

Different DCF models produce different outcomes depending on the assumptions used. However, based on my DCF assumptions, including a 7.1% discount rate, AstraZeneca shares are 45% undervalued at their current £140.30 price. That implies a fair value of roughly £255.09.

And because asset prices can gravitate towards their fair value over time, the modelling points me to a compelling long-term buying opportunity if these assumptions hold.

My investment view

AstraZeneca’s resilient growth, deep pipeline and clear undervaluation leave me optimistic about its long‑term prospects.

I plan to increase my own holding very soon, as the investment case continues to strengthen.

I believe the stock also deserves attention from investors willing to look past any short-term noise and focus on fundamentals.

Simon Watkins has positions in AstraZeneca Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended AstraZeneca Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Housing development near Dunstable, UK
Investing Articles

Are UK housebuilders a gift for value investors right now?

| Stephen Wright

There’s a lot to attract value investors to stocks like Barratt Redrow, Persimmon, and Taylor Wimpey. But are rising inventory…

Read more »

Row of blue European Union flags in Brussels.
Investing Articles

Up 35% in 2026, Europe’s most valuable company is boosting my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

There are a number of shares in Edward Sheldon’s Stocks and Shares ISA that are flying right now. Here’s a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 427% in a year! As gold plunges is this rampant growth stock suddenly a screaming buy again?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is wondering whether the sudden gold price plunge has given investors an opportunity to buy this FTSE 100…

Read more »

Tŵr Mawr lighthouse (meaning "great tower" in Welsh), on Ynys Llanddwyn on Anglesey, Wales, marks the western entrance to the Menai Strait.
Investing Articles

4 reasons Lloyds shares might climb to £2

| John Fieldsend

What factors might spark Lloyds shares into surging all the way up to the £2 mark? Our Foolish author sees…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

My £20,000 in this superb 8.9%-yielding FTSE income share could make me £25,451 a year in dividends over time!

| Simon Watkins

This outstanding FTSE income share offers a huge yield, powerful earnings momentum and deep value, but I think many investors…

Read more »

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing Articles

Down 26%, where’s Diageo’s share price headed?

| Simon Watkins

Diageo’s share price has fallen sharply, but recent leadership changes raise the question of whether a genuine turnaround may finally…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s what £10,000 invested in Greggs shares at the start of this year is worth now…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has bad news for investors hoping Greggs shares would recover in 2026, although of course it's early days.…

Read more »

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’m targeting £17,497 in annual passive income from my £20,000 in this top-flight passive income gem

| Simon Watkins

This top-tier FTSE ultra-high-yield dividend stock stands out to me as having all three key elements I want in a…

Read more »