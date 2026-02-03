Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Up 427% in a year! As gold plunges is this rampant growth stock suddenly a screaming buy again?

Up 427% in a year! As gold plunges is this rampant growth stock suddenly a screaming buy again?

Harvey Jones is wondering whether the sudden gold price plunge has given investors an opportunity to buy this FTSE 100 growth stock at a reduced price.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When a FTSE 100 growth stock really gets going, it can behave like a rampant penny share. That’s certainly been the case with gold and silver miner Fresnillo (LSE: FRES).

Its shares have surged a staggering 427% over the past year, which would have turned a £10,000 investment into £52,700. Over two years, it’s up 625%.

Precious metals are having a moment. Gold jumped 65% last year to $4,310 an ounce, silver rose 40%. In January, both went mad, with gold surging to a new all-time high of $5,608. Then on Friday (30 January) the price plunged almost $1,000, a drop of close to 20%. Naturally, Fresnillo fell too.

These shares have made investors rich

Gold is the world’s oldest safe haven, and investors have been fretting about everything from US relations with China, Iran, Russia and Venezuela, to a weakening dollar and Donald Trump’s choice of successor to Jerome Powell as chair of the US Federal Reserve in May.

Friday’s sell-off was sparked by news that Trump had played it relatively safe by nominating Kevin Warsh, combined with a growing sense that gold had simply gone too far. Fresnillo shares are down 17.5% over the past week.

Fresnillo investors may now be wondering whether it’s time to bank those profits. Potential buyers will wonder if they’ve been handed a chance to get in at a lower price.

It’s tempting. After that violent sell-off, the metal is already showing signs of recovery. After scraping $4,373 on 2 February, it’s rebounded to $4,934 Tuesday morning.

There’s still plenty to worry about. We can’t say how Kevin Warsh will behave as Fed chair, fears of an artificial intelligence bubble remain, geopolitics are still edgy and central banks continue to hoover up gold.

It surely can’t beat the FTSE 100 again?

Fresnillo is hard to call cheap by conventional measures. Its trailing price-to-earnings ratio is around 137. Yet the forward numbers look more forgiving. Fresnillo is forecast to trade on a P/E of around 32 in full-year 2025, falling to 15 in 2026. So there are good reasons to be tempted.

Gold miners aren’t a pure play on bullion prices. There’s an extra layer of risk in getting the metal out of the ground safely, efficiently and consistently. On 28 January, Fresnillo reported that gold and silver output fell in the year to 31 December, by 33.7% and 13.5%, respectively. That was in line with guidance, but a reminder of the operational risks.

Consensus analyst views produce a one-year share price target of 3,722p, which implies a small retreat of around 3% from today’s level. Expectations are stretched after last year’s extraordinary run.

In the short term, Fresnillo shares could go anywhere. Investors should consider very carefully before buying it today. Yet I can understand that those without any gold exposure might be tempted to take a position. They could feed small, regular sums into the stock, taking advantage of any dips. Personally, I’m going to accept I’ve missed my moment. Then search for this year’s big growth opportunity rather than chase last year’s. I can see plenty to tempt me on the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 today.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Fresnillo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Housing development near Dunstable, UK
Investing Articles

Are UK housebuilders a gift for value investors right now?

| Stephen Wright

There’s a lot to attract value investors to stocks like Barratt Redrow, Persimmon, and Taylor Wimpey. But are rising inventory…

Read more »

Row of blue European Union flags in Brussels.
Investing Articles

Up 35% in 2026, Europe’s most valuable company is boosting my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

There are a number of shares in Edward Sheldon’s Stocks and Shares ISA that are flying right now. Here’s a…

Read more »

Tŵr Mawr lighthouse (meaning "great tower" in Welsh), on Ynys Llanddwyn on Anglesey, Wales, marks the western entrance to the Menai Strait.
Investing Articles

4 reasons Lloyds shares might climb to £2

| John Fieldsend

What factors might spark Lloyds shares into surging all the way up to the £2 mark? Our Foolish author sees…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

My £20,000 in this superb 8.9%-yielding FTSE income share could make me £25,451 a year in dividends over time!

| Simon Watkins

This outstanding FTSE income share offers a huge yield, powerful earnings momentum and deep value, but I think many investors…

Read more »

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing Articles

Down 26%, where’s Diageo’s share price headed?

| Simon Watkins

Diageo’s share price has fallen sharply, but recent leadership changes raise the question of whether a genuine turnaround may finally…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With 13% annual earnings growth forecast and 45% under ‘fair value’, should I buy more of this FTSE giant now?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE heavyweight has clear momentum, a deepening pipeline and a valuation gap that’s hard to ignore -- so, is…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s what £10,000 invested in Greggs shares at the start of this year is worth now…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has bad news for investors hoping Greggs shares would recover in 2026, although of course it's early days.…

Read more »

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’m targeting £17,497 in annual passive income from my £20,000 in this top-flight passive income gem

| Simon Watkins

This top-tier FTSE ultra-high-yield dividend stock stands out to me as having all three key elements I want in a…

Read more »