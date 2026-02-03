Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Prediction: in 12 months the surging Lloyds share price and dividend could turn £10,000 into…

Prediction: in 12 months the surging Lloyds share price and dividend could turn £10,000 into…

Lloyds’ rocketing share price and dividends have delivered a near-80% return over the past 12 months. Can the FTSE 100 bank keep delivering?

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a freelance financial writer with years of experience covering global financial markets. I work with international media outlets to provide clear, actionable insights for investors and savers alike. My work spans multiple markets, including shares, commodities, forex, funds and private equity. I produce a variety of content -- from breaking news and market analysis, through to in-depth investing guides -- helping readers understand complex financial topics and make informed decisions. I previously reported on equities, currencies and commodities at Shares Magazine, and covered industrial and precious metals at BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com. That background gives me a deep understanding of the investing arena which I bring to every article I write.
Published
| More on:
pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Lloyds‘ (LSE:LLOY) share price has roared into life over the last year. Dividends have also continued to surge, underpinned by strong earnings growth and a robust balance sheet. The question is, can the FTSE 100 bank keep the momentum going?

Over the past year, the shares have surged 73.3% in value. Add in the 4.7% trailing dividend yield and the total return improves to 78%. That would have transformed a £10,000 investment into £17,800.

Last year’s performance was especially heroic. But the bank’s been delivering solid shareholder profits for years. During the past five, it’s delivered a total return of 227.4% from a blend of share price gains and dividends. It’s comfortably beat the broader FTSE 100’s 84.4% return.

What next?

The trouble is that these stunning gains now leave the Black Horse Bank looking pretty expensive. Lloyds shares now trade on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 11.2 times, which is miles above the five-year average of 7.1.

Furthermore, the price-to-book (P/B) ratio — which measures Lloyds’ share price relative to the value of its net assets — is currently 1.6. That’s double the 0.8 it’s averaged over the last half-decade.

Do analysts think this could impact the price going forwards? Twenty of them have ratings on the company, producing a consensus price target of 112.3p for the next 12 months. That’s up 3.1% from today’s 108.95p.

Mixing in a 3.8% prospective dividend yield, a £10k investment in Lloyds shares today could transform into £10,690 a year from now. That’s far from a terrible return. But it does illustrate the challenge the bank faces to keep rising in value given that enormous valuation.

Rock solid

Banks are highly sensitive to broader economic conditions. Revenues can sink when consumers and businesses tighten their belts. Loan impairments can shoot through the roof.

Yet Lloyds has found a way to navigate the current tough landscape, with profits up 12% over the course of 2025. Its excellent brand power and diversified product range has helped it continue to grow income. Investment in technology (including AI) and ongoing streamlining’s also helped it control costs. Considering all this, it’s perhaps no surprise its shares have taken off.

But is this resilience now fully reflected in the share price? I think so. In fact, I believe Lloyds’ high valuation fails to properly account for other significant risks it faces in 2026 and further out. A deteriorating UK economy, rising competition, falling interest rates, and higher motor finance penalties all pose massive dangers to the stock.

In my view, they have the potential to send Lloyds shares sharply lower.

Are the shares a Buy?

Analyst forecasts aren’t always accurate, and the share price could well rocket again. Not many expected it to take off in 2025, after all. It could very well repeat the trick.

Investors should also consider that brokers remain largely positive on the shares despite those weaker price expectations. Eleven rate them a Strong Buy, and another one as a Buy. Seven give it a Hold, and the remaining one broker thinks it’s a Sell.

On balance, I’m not convinced enough to buy the bank for my own portfolio. But I think Lloyds could be a stock to consider for more adventurous investors.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Growth Shares

Could this growth share be a millionaire-maker at 4.8p?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through a growth share with increasing copper exposure that he believes could be set to rocket higher…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months the rampant Barclays share price and dividend could turn £10,000 into…

| Royston Wild

Barclays’ surging share price has driven spectacular returns over the last year. Can the FTSE 100 share keep rising? Royston…

Read more »

Exterior of BT Group head office - One Braham, London
Investing Articles

After rising 32%, is the BT share price on course for 300p?

| Royston Wild

City analysts think BT's share price will soar 58% over the next 12 months. Is this a realistic possibility, or…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months the surging BP share price and dividend could turn £10,000 into…

| Royston Wild

BP's surging share price plus rising dividend have delivered a 12.8% annual return over the last year. But can the…

Read more »

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

3 dividend shares investors should be aware of in February 2026

| John Fieldsend

Dividend shares are a popular avenue for folks to build passive income. Here are three shares that might be worth…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

UK income stocks: a serious long-term wealth creator?

| Christopher Ruane

Can regular investment in income stocks be the rocket fuel for someone's dreams of building wealth? Christopher Ruane explains why…

Read more »

Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.
Investing Articles

A simple 3-step plan for targeting a £1,000 monthly second income

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright outlines a three-step strategy for targeting a substantial second income by investing just £100 a month in the…

Read more »

Three generation family are playing football together in a field. There are two boys, their father and their grandfather.
Investing Articles

How much could a £3-a-day passive income plan deliver?

| Christopher Ruane

Passive income plans don't need to be complicated or suck up lots of cash. Christopher Ruane explains one approach that…

Read more »