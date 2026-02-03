Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » After rising 32%, is the BT share price on course for 300p?

After rising 32%, is the BT share price on course for 300p?

City analysts think BT’s share price will soar 58% over the next 12 months. Is this a realistic possibility, or just pie in the sky thinking?

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a freelance financial writer with years of experience covering global financial markets. I work with international media outlets to provide clear, actionable insights for investors and savers alike. My work spans multiple markets, including shares, commodities, forex, funds and private equity. I produce a variety of content -- from breaking news and market analysis, through to in-depth investing guides -- helping readers understand complex financial topics and make informed decisions. I previously reported on equities, currencies and commodities at Shares Magazine, and covered industrial and precious metals at BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com. That background gives me a deep understanding of the investing arena which I bring to every article I write.
Published
| More on:
Exterior of BT Group head office - One Braham, London

Image source: BT Group plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

BT‘s (LSE:BT.A) share price has been on a rollercoaster ride over the past five years. But the FTSE 100 telecom giant’s been in broad ‘recovery mode’ since mid-2024, and over the last year has risen an impressive 32% in value.

The shares have surged as optimism over its recovery plan has fired up investors. Could the FTSE company continue to tear higher? Some City analysts think so — indeed, one broker believes it’ll rise another 58% over the coming 12 months, to 300p per share.

Huge returns

With dividend forecasts also thrown in, it suggests a total shareholder return north of 60%. However, broker estimates can often over- or undershoot their targets.

It’s also important to remember that that 300p price target is just one of several currently doing the rounds. Some 15 analysts currently have ratings on BT shares, providing a healthy range of opinions.

Their average 12-month price target? 202.7p, up ‘just’ 7% from today.

That wouldn’t be a terrible result by any means. If dividends also hit the analyst average, investors would still enjoy a double-digit return. But it’s some way off that earlier bullish estimate.

High valuation

I’m not surprised the City thinks BT’s share price could lose some steam. At 189.9p per share, the telecoms play trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 13.6 times.

That’s significantly above the 10-year average of roughly 9 times. The attractive valuation BT shares enjoyed before the bull run began in mid-2024 has disappeared, and suggests much of the good news may now be baked into the share price.

I believe this high valuation might not just limit further price gains — it could prompt a full-blooded correction if news around the company worsens. Right now, this is a serious possibility, in my view.

Are BT shares a Buy?

As I said, BT’s successful recovery plan has lifted its share price recently. Steps to modernise and streamline its operations have captured the imagination, and with good reason. It’s achieved £1.2bn from its £3bn cost-cutting target already by moving customers to less expensive 5G mobile and fibre broadband. This move away from legacy products should also boost margins and reduce client churn.

But has the market overreacted to the impact of these measures? I think so, and I see it hard to justify last year’s share price jump when taking a holistic view of the company. Revenues continue to sink (down 3% in Q3), reflecting tough economic conditions and rising competition. Not even modest sales growth at Openreach could salvage the situation.

Meanwhile, BT’s capital expenditure levels remain high, putting further pressure on profits. It’s also adding stress to the balance sheet, a situation the firm can ill afford given its huge debts. Net debt rose again during Q3, up 3% year on year to £20.9bn.

So can BT’s share price reach 300p? Never say never — after all, few predicted its stunning performance over the last year. Yet on balance, I think it could struggle to repeat recent success. It could be a great Buy for more risk-tolerant investors to think about, but I’m happy to sit on the sidelines.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Growth Shares

Could this growth share be a millionaire-maker at 4.8p?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through a growth share with increasing copper exposure that he believes could be set to rocket higher…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months the rampant Barclays share price and dividend could turn £10,000 into…

| Royston Wild

Barclays’ surging share price has driven spectacular returns over the last year. Can the FTSE 100 share keep rising? Royston…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months the surging Lloyds share price and dividend could turn £10,000 into…

| Royston Wild

Lloyds' rocketing share price and dividends have delivered a near-80% return over the past 12 months. Can the FTSE 100…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months the surging BP share price and dividend could turn £10,000 into…

| Royston Wild

BP's surging share price plus rising dividend have delivered a 12.8% annual return over the last year. But can the…

Read more »

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

3 dividend shares investors should be aware of in February 2026

| John Fieldsend

Dividend shares are a popular avenue for folks to build passive income. Here are three shares that might be worth…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

UK income stocks: a serious long-term wealth creator?

| Christopher Ruane

Can regular investment in income stocks be the rocket fuel for someone's dreams of building wealth? Christopher Ruane explains why…

Read more »

Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.
Investing Articles

A simple 3-step plan for targeting a £1,000 monthly second income

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright outlines a three-step strategy for targeting a substantial second income by investing just £100 a month in the…

Read more »

Three generation family are playing football together in a field. There are two boys, their father and their grandfather.
Investing Articles

How much could a £3-a-day passive income plan deliver?

| Christopher Ruane

Passive income plans don't need to be complicated or suck up lots of cash. Christopher Ruane explains one approach that…

Read more »