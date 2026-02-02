Motley Fool Premium
With dividends of up to 12.6%, these could be the FTSE 250’s best passive income stocks

The FTSE 250’s stuffed full of high-yielding dividend shares, many of which are offering returns close to 10%. James Beard takes a look at three of them.

James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
Image source: Getty Images

Although the FTSE 250‘s full of passive income opportunities, it’s sometimes overlooked by investors. In fact, the index is presently offering a yield higher than the FTSE 100, its more famous cousin.

Here are three members of the UK’s second tier index of listed companies that currently have an amazing combined average yield of 9.6%. I think all are worth considering for those on the lookout for dividend shares.

As safe as houses?

Despite suffering a torrid time following the pandemic, UK housebuilder Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.) is currently paying a dividend of 8.8%. And with the housing market appearing to be recovering slowly — driven primarily by an improvement in mortgage affordability — I think the worst could be over.

In 2025, completions were 636 (6%) higher than a year earlier. And the group was able to raise its average selling price by £16,000 (5%). Despite this, as a reminder of how post-Covid inflation has affected the cost of building materials, operating profit was broadly flat. Its margin fell from 12.2% to 11%.

But with interest rates expected to fall over the coming months, this could help reinforce the early-stage recovery. And despite its recent woes, the group has a healthy balance sheet. Further ahead, the government’s proposed planning reforms should benefit Taylor Wimpey.

Becoming more efficient

The SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LSE:SEIT) has a current yield of 12.6%. Although it’s been steadily increasing its dividend, the dramatic fall in its share price has been the biggest factor behind this incredible return.

Financial yearDividend per share (pence)Share price (pence)Yield (%)
31.3.215.501115.0
31.3.225.621184.8
31.3.236.00847.1
31.3.246.245910.6
31.3.256.324813.2
Source: London Stock Exchange Group/company reports

The trust now trades at a huge 42% discount to its net asset value (NAV). Part of this is explained by difficulties in valuing unquoted companies. But its relatively high debt has also been a concern. The trust has borrowed more than the 65% of its NAV that’s allowed under its rules. Asset disposals are underway to reduce this.

However, I think companies providing energy efficiency solutions are going to be among the long-term winners. We will get to net zero one day, but it might take longer than some, including shareholders in SDCL, would like. In my opinion, the trust’s been marked down more due to sector-wide concerns than anything specific to its own operations.

Going shopping

Primarily because of its 7.5% yield, Supermarket Income REIT (LSE:SUPR) is my favourite real estate investment trust (REIT). During its last financial year (30 June 2025), it reported 100% occupancy and no bad debts. This is testimony to the quality of the well-known grocery names that occupy its buildings in the UK and France.

Potential challenges include higher interest rates and a cyclical commercial property sector. Investors should also be aware that massive share price growth is unlikely.

But by whatever method we buy our groceries, whether it be online or in-store, there’s always going to be a need for physical shops. And with an average unexpired lease term of 12 years — and the majority of its leases containing provisions for inflation-linked rent increases — the REIT has plenty of visibility over future income levels.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Some quick maths

Although I know there can never be any guarantees with dividends, a £10,000 investment spread equally across all three could yield £963 in year one. In my book, that’s worth considering.

James Beard has positions in Supermarket Income REIT Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

