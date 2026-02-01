Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Prediction: in just 12 months, 8.8%-yielding Taylor Wimpey shares could turn £10,000 into…

Prediction: in just 12 months, 8.8%-yielding Taylor Wimpey shares could turn £10,000 into…

Harvey Jones has bought Taylor Wimpey shares on five occasions but they’re still struggling to grow. At least he gets a blistering rate of dividend income.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Slowly but surely, my outsized bet on Taylor Wimpey (LSE: TW) shares is starting to take shape. It isn’t paying off yet, but there are signs of progress. Or am I deluding myself?

It’s always a risk with a stock like this, one that comes with an eye-popping dividend. The income alone is stellar. A trailing yield of 8.8% would almost double my money in eight years. But I’d like the shares to climb too, and they’re down 11% over one year and 27% over five. I think that could change though.

The FTSE 250 housebuilder has a decent record of increasing shareholders payouts, with a compound annual growth rate of 17.8% over the last decade. That’s slightly misleading though. The dividend per share was more than doubled in 2021, from 4.14p to 8.58p, but growth has slowed since. In fact, the board cut the dividend in 2024, albeit by a modest 1.25%, to 9.46p per shares. A further cut to 9.06p seems likely in 2025, which is a larger drop of 4.2%.

FTSE 250 high-income stock

Dividend cover’s getting very thin at just 0.9. Ideally, payouts should be covered twice, not less than once. Despite that anticipated cut, the forward yield for 2026 sits at 8.4%, which is hard to grumble about.

Housebuilders have endured a tough decade, and Taylor Wimpey’s no exception. In January 2016, the shares traded around 190p. Today, they’re around 107p. Brexit, fears of a house-price crash, rising mortgage rates and inflation, plus higher labour and material costs, have all taken their toll. The cladding scandal following Grenfell cost it more than £500m.

Property completions did rise 6% to 11,229 in 2025, while average selling prices climbed 5% to £335,000. Yet total operating profit only edged up slightly, from £416m to £420m, while margins narrowed from 12.2% to 11%.

Falling mortgage rates may help

I’m pinning my hopes on more interest rate cuts. Some brokers expect inflation to fall to 2% by spring, persuading the Bank of England to cut base rates from 3.75% to 3% this year. That would shrink mortgage rates and boost demand, while slowing cost growth.

Brokers seem optimistic. Their forecasts produce a consensus one-year share price target of 125p. That’s up a solid 16.9% from today. Add the 8.4% forward yield and the total projected return climbs to 25.3%, which would turn a £10,000 stake into £12,530. I’d be delighted with that.

Challenges remain. The UK economy’s fragile, skilled labour’s scarce and unemployment’s rising. Prices in London and the Southeast, where Taylor Wimpey is focused, are slipping.

Despite that, I recently increased my stake, and I think the shares are worth considering with a long-term view, especially for income-focused investors. My shares are down 6% overall since I started buying the stock in 2023, but I’m up 12% with dividends reinvested. The next one lands on 26 March, and I’m already looking forward to it. If I get a spot of share price growth on top, I’ll be more than happy.

Harvey Jones has positions in Taylor Wimpey Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Could we be in a bubble? I’m taking the Warren Buffett approach!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane stands back from some investors' concerns about a possible AI stock bubble, to consider some relevant wisdom from…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

£15,000 invested in Greggs’ shares a year ago is now worth…

| Christopher Ruane

Over the past years, Greggs' shares have lost close to a quarter of their value. What's going on -- and…

Read more »

British coins and bank notes scattered on a surface
Investing Articles

£1,000 buys 947 shares in Lloyds Bank. But is this the best UK stock to buy today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Trading near £1, Lloyds' shares may not look like the value pick they once were. But could there still be…

Read more »

Group of friends talking by pool side
Dividend Shares

How much do you need in an ISA for a £4,000 monthly second income?

| James Beard

James Beard reveals a FTSE 100 dividend star in the financial sector that could help investors earn a four-figure monthly…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

No savings at 40? Here are 5 cheap shares to consider buying in February

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones picks out some incredibly cheap shares on the FTSE 100, that he thinks could have huge recovery potential.…

Read more »

View of the Birmingham skyline including the church of St Martin, the Bullring shopping centre and the outdoor market.
Investing Articles

9% yield! Is this 1 of the UK’s best dividend stocks to buy in February?

| Stephen Wright

There’s a major debt refinancing on the way for NewRiver REIT. But could it still be one of the best…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

Up 204% in 5 years! Is this epic growth stock still one to consider?

| James Beard

James Beard takes a closer look at a relatively unknown FTSE 100 growth stock that’s outperformed many of the more…

Read more »

Female Tesco employee holding produce crate
Dividend Shares

Forget buy-to-let! Consider buying this cheap REIT instead

| James Beard

James Beard explains why he thinks this bargain FTSE 250 real estate investment trust (REIT) could do better than a…

Read more »