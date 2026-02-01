Motley Fool Premium
How much do you need in an ISA for a £4,000 monthly second income?

James Beard reveals a FTSE 100 dividend star in the financial sector that could help investors earn a four-figure monthly second income.

James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
I don’t know anyone who would refuse a second income of £4,000 a month. And while all investment strategies carry some risk, I think the best way to target a return like this is to open an ISA and buy as many dividend shares as you can afford.

One of the primary advantages of an ISA is that income can be earned tax-free. This means those dividend-paying stocks don’t attract the attention of HMRC. In turn, this can make them a more lucrative way to target a passive income compared to some other investment vehicles.

But ISAs can be a good home for growth shares as well. That’s because capital gains also escape the clutches of HMRC.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

With a typical annual return of 8%, the stock market has enormous wealth-building potential. No wonder Stocks and Shares ISAs have proved so popular since being launched in April 1999.

But how much would be needed in a tax-efficient ISA for a regular £4,000 income? Let’s find out.

Crunching the numbers

For annual dividend income of £48,000, an ISA would have to be worth £648,649, assuming a yield of 7.4%.

That’s the return currently (30 January) on offer from Phoenix Group Holdings (LSE:PHNX), the FTSE 100 savings and retirement group. Although few will probably be familiar with its existing name, it will soon re-brand as Standard Life.

The group’s progressive dividend policy means its 2024 payout was 13.7% higher than in 2020. And with its strong cash flow there could be more to come. According to Goldman Sachs, the group has a 14% cash generation yield versus 10% for the sector as a whole.

There could also be the added bonus of some share price growth, with momentum building over the past couple of years. Although the stock’s ‘only’ risen 10% since January 2021, it’s now 67% higher than in October 2023.

Opportunities and threats

Like the rest of us, a stock market correction (or worse) could affect its investment income. That’s because it needs to hold lots of equities and bonds to help meet its obligations.

Another potential issue is that the group operates in an increasingly competitive market. Also, if interest rates fall as anticipated then it could affect its annuity business, which has been a contributor to its recent growth. To compensate, it offers other retirement products as well.

At the moment, the group retains a strong balance sheet. This ensures it comfortably meets the solvency requirements set by industry regulators.

Over the longer term, an ageing population and increased emphasis on retirement self-sufficiency should help the business expand and support growth in its dividend.

With the second-highest yield on the FTSE 100, I think Phoenix Group’s a stock to consider. When combined with some other quality dividend heroes in a well-diversified portfolio, I think it’s possible to generate a very healthy second income.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

