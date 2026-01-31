Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » With an 8.6% yield, is this FTSE 100 income stock an amazing bargain or a value trap?

With an 8.6% yield, is this FTSE 100 income stock an amazing bargain or a value trap?

The FTSE 100’s home to lots of epic income stocks. But is the yield on the Footsie’s highest too good to be true? James Beard investigates.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
Published
| More on:
Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The UK stock market is full of incredible income stocks, but finding potential bargains isn’t always straightforward. For example, it can be difficult to establish whether a stock is cheap or a value trap. Let’s examine this problem by looking at the FTSE 100 stock currently (30 January) offering the highest yield.

Top of the league

Legal & General (LSE:LGEN) is a familiar name with a long history, selling retirement and wealth management products since 1836. And over the past 10 years or so, it’s paid a generous — and steadily increasing — dividend. Indeed, the amount declared for its 2024 financial year was 59% higher than in 2015.

Financial yearDividend (pence)Share price (pence)Yield (%)
31.12.1513.40267.85.0
31.12.1614.35247.65.8
31.12.1715.35273.35.6
31.12.1816.42231.07.1
31.12.1917.57303.05.8
31.12.2017.57266.26.6
31.12.2118.45297.56.2
31.12.2219.37249.57.8
31.12.2320.34251.18.1
31.12.2421.36229.89.3
Source: London Stock Exchange Group/company reports

And the directors have pledged to increase it by a further 2% a year from 2025-2027.

Financial yearForecast dividend (pence)Implied yield (%)
31.12.2521.798.2
31.12.2622.238.4
31.12.2722.748.6
Based on a share price at 30.1.26 of 265.7p

But the group’s share price has been in the doldrums of late. And this means its yield has climbed higher. Today, it’s offering a potential (2027 forecast) return of up to 8.6%.

Could this be a sign that investors are expecting a dividend cut? Or does it suggest they’re demanding a higher return to hold a stock that they perceive to be more risky?

If they do believe these things, I think they’re wrong.

Going up

Admittedly, interpreting the group’s accounts can be difficult. For example, during the six months ended 30 June 2025, it reported basic earnings per share (EPS) of 5.27p yet its core operating EPS was 108% higher. But importantly, they’re both going in the right direction. When its 2025 numbers are finalised, the group’s expecting core EPS — its preferred measure — to have increased at the top end of its 6%-9% year-on-year target.

The group remains the leader in the UK pension risk transfer market. And an ageing population and increased emphasis on taking personal responsibility for retirement planning is behind the group’s plans to have £5.5trn of pension assets on its books by 2034, compared to £3.5trn at the end of 2024.

Also, the operating profit from its asset management arm is expected to rise by at least 150% from 2024-2028. Such is the nature of its business, it’s already secured 60%-70% of its 2028 earnings.

Solid prospects

But there are risks. An increasing number of challenger brands are entering the sector and global stock market volatility has the potential to affect the group’s investment income. Having said that, Legal & General currently has a strong balance sheet and easily meets all of the regulatory requirements for solvency levels.

However, despite my enthusiasm for the stock, I’m not expecting much capital growth. Indeed, the consensus of analysts is that the group’s shares are fairly valued at the moment. But given the group’s growth potential, I’d be disappointed if the stock didn’t rise over the next few years.

Irrespective of what happens to the value of the group’s shares, I’m not predicting a dividend cut, so it looks to me as though the 8%+ yield is around for a little while longer. That’s why I think Legal & General’s a good stock to consider by those looking for passive income opportunities.

My final thought is that not all high-yielding shares are value traps and not all value traps are high-yielding shares. It’s really a case of judging each stock on its relative merits. Fortunately, there are loads of reliable income stocks available at the moment.

James Beard has positions in Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended London Stock Exchange Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Here’s a FTSE 100 share that I think could beat Rolls-Royce in 2026

| Harshil Patel

Our writer explores whether this could be the best stock to supercharge a FTSE 100 portfolio and capture gains from…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce Hydrogen Test Rig at Loughborough University
Investing Articles

The paradoxical nature of Rolls-Royce shares in 2026

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley unpacks the economic anamoly that is Rolls-Royce shares and attempts to analyse the pros and cons of this…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Growth Shares

This FTSE 100 growth stock sits at a 52-week low. Time to consider buying?

| Paul Summers

Is the huge tumble in the share price of this FTSE 100 growth stock a wonderful opportunity for new investors?…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

£5,000 put into the FTSE 100’s top 3 dividend shares today could earn this much in 5 years…

| Christopher Ruane

If someone spread £5k evenly over the FTSE 100's three highest-yielding shares today and did nothing for five years, what…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Up 10% after earnings, is 3i one of the UK’s best stocks to buy once more?

| Stephen Wright

3i often goes unnoticed by investors. But that means they’ve been missing out on one of the UK’s best-performing stocks…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Are these 2 of the best UK stocks to buy in February 2026?

| Alan Oscroft

Investors looking for stocks to buy have a run of important full-year results coming in February. Here are two that…

Read more »

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Investing Articles

Are Marks and Spencer shares a slam-dunk buy with a forward P/E of just 11?

| John Fieldsend

Marks and Spencers shares have been flying of late, but they still look cheap on certain metrics. Is there opportunity…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Growth Shares

Is SpaceX a stock to buy for my ISA in June?

| Ben McPoland

This writer doesn't normally buy into new IPO stocks. Will he make an exception in 2026 if SpaceX makes its…

Read more »