Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Down 50% with a P/E of just 6.6! Is this a once-in-a-decade chance to buy this FTSE 100 growth stock?

Down 50% with a P/E of just 6.6! Is this a once-in-a-decade chance to buy this FTSE 100 growth stock?

Harvey Jones likes this growth stock so much he’s bought it on four occasions, but he’s still in the red. Despite that, he still thinks it’s incredible value.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
British pound data

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’ve been hunting for a dirt-cheap growth stock to add to my SIPP, and it turns out I already own it. There’s a problem, though. Performance has been dire.

The FTSE 100 stock in question is JD Sports Fashion (LSE: JD), a company I’d been desperate to buy for years because it was an absolute growth monster. JD Sports calls itself the ‘King of Trainers’, and maybe that should have warned me. Success can go to one’s head.

That’s not the issue today. The shares have plunged by half in the past three years. Retail is tough across the board, and JD Sports’ isn’t immune. I bought after the first profit warning and have averaged down three times since, but still sit on a near-20% loss. I’m not panicking though. I expect the shares to surge eventually, and I plan to be holding them when they do. It’s just required more patience than I anticipated. But that’s often the way with recovery stocks.

JD Sports can be king again

Sales have been hit hard by the cost-of-living squeeze in the UK, Europe, and the US, which now accounts for 40% of the company’s market. Trouble at key partner Nike, which represents close to half of its sales, hasn’t helped. Promotional activity has been costly, and key product lines are underperforming.

Despite the share price collapse, the underlying business is solid. Full-year sales, covering the year to 1 February 2025, rose 12% at constant currency to almost £11.5bn. JD Sports also posted gross margins of 47.8% and £1.2bn in operating cash flow, but it wasn’t all good news. Adjusted pre-tax profits fell from £961m in 2024 to £923m. Forecasts suggest they’re on course to fall again in full-year 2026, to £849m. The board blames the tough trading environment, consumer squeeze, and the over-reliance on certain underperforming products.

So does all this truly justify a 50% drop in the share price? I can only assume that investors can’t see an immediate recovery coming down the track. The share price remains volatile, with a recent recovery petering out. The share price is flat over 12 months, but down 17% in the past three. That dip will tempt some investors, but they should also brace themselves for more volatility of that sort.

Bargain stock valuation

However, with a P/E of just 6.6, the shares are astonishingly cheap, and sentiment could trigger a spike if the firm lays the foundations for a comeback. Inflation may finally be easing, and US sales grew over Christmas, though UK and European sales remain weak.

What worries me most is rising youth unemployment, and the impact of AI on entry-level jobs, as young consumers are JD Sports’ core market. Even so, the current valuation is hard to resist. If I weren’t already heavily invested, I’d probably buy more. The recovery may take time, but with the shares at levels not seen in eight or nine years, this could be a once-in-a-decade chance to consider a potentially huge recovery play. Patience required.

Harvey Jones has positions in JD Sports Fashion. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nike. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Here’s a FTSE 100 share that I think could beat Rolls-Royce in 2026

| Harshil Patel

Our writer explores whether this could be the best stock to supercharge a FTSE 100 portfolio and capture gains from…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce Hydrogen Test Rig at Loughborough University
Investing Articles

The paradoxical nature of Rolls-Royce shares in 2026

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley unpacks the economic anamoly that is Rolls-Royce shares and attempts to analyse the pros and cons of this…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Growth Shares

This FTSE 100 growth stock sits at a 52-week low. Time to consider buying?

| Paul Summers

Is the huge tumble in the share price of this FTSE 100 growth stock a wonderful opportunity for new investors?…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

£5,000 put into the FTSE 100’s top 3 dividend shares today could earn this much in 5 years…

| Christopher Ruane

If someone spread £5k evenly over the FTSE 100's three highest-yielding shares today and did nothing for five years, what…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Up 10% after earnings, is 3i one of the UK’s best stocks to buy once more?

| Stephen Wright

3i often goes unnoticed by investors. But that means they’ve been missing out on one of the UK’s best-performing stocks…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Are these 2 of the best UK stocks to buy in February 2026?

| Alan Oscroft

Investors looking for stocks to buy have a run of important full-year results coming in February. Here are two that…

Read more »

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Investing Articles

Are Marks and Spencer shares a slam-dunk buy with a forward P/E of just 11?

| John Fieldsend

Marks and Spencers shares have been flying of late, but they still look cheap on certain metrics. Is there opportunity…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Growth Shares

Is SpaceX a stock to buy for my ISA in June?

| Ben McPoland

This writer doesn't normally buy into new IPO stocks. Will he make an exception in 2026 if SpaceX makes its…

Read more »