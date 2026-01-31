Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Can this UK growth share really soar 50% or more in 2026? Some experts think so

Can this UK growth share really soar 50% or more in 2026? Some experts think so

Smaller-cap growth shares could be set for a new bull run this year, and analysts have high hopes for this one after a few tough years.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A good few growth shares look like they could be in for a sparking 2026, buoyed by optimistic analyst forecasts and strong company guidance. Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) (LSE: MAB1) is one of them. There’s an average broker price target of 1,075p on the stock. And that would mean a rise of a bit over 50% if it proves accurate.

We really shouldn’t put trust in these targets though. But we should instead examine the fundamentals behind them and work out for ourselves if we think they’re plausible.

First, I’ve to note a caution. There are only a four analysts offering forecasts for Mortgage Advice Bureau over the past few months. But even the least optimistic thinks we’ll see 900p. And the top end of the scale stretches to a target of 1,250p. That means these City instititutions see the share price gaining anywhere between 25% and 75% from where it is at the time of writing. That’s what I call bullish.

Performance rebound?

The shares have disappointed over the past five years — as we can see from the price chart above. But when we consider the nature of the company’s business, it’s not all that surprising. As the name suggests, this is a mortgage broker offering advice and guidance for first-time buyers, remortgages, buy-to-let, etc.

Think high interest rates, expensive mortgages, weak house buying demand. With a modest 18% fall in the past five years, I’m actually impressed that Mortgage Advice Bureau shares have held up as well as they have.

So what’s likely to drive a turnaround in 2026 and beyond? Bank of England interest rates falling further and mortgages becoming cheaper have to provide a boon for a business like this, surely?

A strong 2025

If January’s year-end trading update’s anything to go by, it sounds like the recovery’s already progressing at a hot pace. For the year ended 31 December, revenue rose by 19% to around £318m.

The board “expects to report adjusted [profit before tax] of c.£35.8m, representing 12% growth on the equivalent period last year“. We should have full profit figures on 17 March when we get the 2025 report.

We also heard that the group’s “number of mainstream advisers … was up 10% on the prior year end to 2,135, with 65% of this growth driven by organic expansion from firms already in MAB’s network“. This “marks the first year of material growth since 2022, signalling increased confidence in the outlook“. It sure looks to me like business is picking up nicely.

Outlook

The optimism backs up analyst forecasts for a 90% rise in earnings per share between 2024 and 2027. There is however, still a significant amount of risk with any investment dependent on the mortgage and property markets in today’s economy. And that might keep the share price down for a while longer.

But this looks to me like a potential growth share that investors should seriously consider in 2026.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Here’s a FTSE 100 share that I think could beat Rolls-Royce in 2026

| Harshil Patel

Our writer explores whether this could be the best stock to supercharge a FTSE 100 portfolio and capture gains from…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce Hydrogen Test Rig at Loughborough University
Investing Articles

The paradoxical nature of Rolls-Royce shares in 2026

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley unpacks the economic anamoly that is Rolls-Royce shares and attempts to analyse the pros and cons of this…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Growth Shares

This FTSE 100 growth stock sits at a 52-week low. Time to consider buying?

| Paul Summers

Is the huge tumble in the share price of this FTSE 100 growth stock a wonderful opportunity for new investors?…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

£5,000 put into the FTSE 100’s top 3 dividend shares today could earn this much in 5 years…

| Christopher Ruane

If someone spread £5k evenly over the FTSE 100's three highest-yielding shares today and did nothing for five years, what…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Up 10% after earnings, is 3i one of the UK’s best stocks to buy once more?

| Stephen Wright

3i often goes unnoticed by investors. But that means they’ve been missing out on one of the UK’s best-performing stocks…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Are these 2 of the best UK stocks to buy in February 2026?

| Alan Oscroft

Investors looking for stocks to buy have a run of important full-year results coming in February. Here are two that…

Read more »

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Investing Articles

Are Marks and Spencer shares a slam-dunk buy with a forward P/E of just 11?

| John Fieldsend

Marks and Spencers shares have been flying of late, but they still look cheap on certain metrics. Is there opportunity…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Growth Shares

Is SpaceX a stock to buy for my ISA in June?

| Ben McPoland

This writer doesn't normally buy into new IPO stocks. Will he make an exception in 2026 if SpaceX makes its…

Read more »