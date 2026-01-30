Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » FTSE shares: 3 reasons I keep on buying!

FTSE shares: 3 reasons I keep on buying!

The FTSE 100 index has hit an all-time high this week. That’s given our writer pause for thought. But here’s why he keeps on buying!

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

So far this month we have already seen the FTSE 100 hit a new all-time high, moving past the 10,000 mark for the first time in its history. Should that set alarm bells ringing? After all, the British economy is not exactly on fire, yet the leading index of blue-chip London-listed shares is going gangbusters.

I continue to think there is potentially good value in both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 index. I have already bought some FTSE shares for my Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) this year – here is why I think this market can still offer opportunities for buyers.

Relatively attractive valuation

It is easy to look at how well the FTSE 100 has done in recent years and draw a link to it being potentially overvalued. But how well (or poorly) an index performs does not in itself speak to its valuation.

For me, valuation boils down to a simple question of whether I am getting something for less than I think it is worth over the long term, adjusted for the cost of me tying my money up in it. If I am, then I regard it as attractively valued.

The FTSE 100 is cheaper than its US counterpart. I see many UK shares as attractively valued compared to some US ones. But I also see many UK shares as attractively valued on an objective basis – that is, compared to what I believe they are worth.

Taking the long-term view

In part, that reflects my long-term approach to investing. Most shares go up and down. Over time, even a good share may have some big jumps between highs and lows.

That might seem concerning. But I take the long view and focus on whether I think a share is worth more than its current price suggests. Doing that lets me ignore many short-term price movements, or sometimes use them to my advantage to buy a share that I think has an unjustifiably low share price.

For example, over the past year I have been stocking up on FTSE 250 baker Greggs (LSE: GRG). So far, the investment has not performed well. Most of the shares are sitting below the price paid for them, so I am holding what is known as a paper loss.

There is some compensation thanks to a dividend yield above the FTSE 250 yield, but the price action has not been promising.

Why has this happened? Many investors have turned more negative on Greggs, due to risks such as market saturation and the hit to profit margins from higher wage and National Insurance costs.

I see those risks as real — and ongoing. But I also see lots to like about Greggs: its proven business model, unique brand positioning on the high street, large economies of scale and ongoing profitability.

I am hoping that, over the long term, quality will out.

A balanced view

Another reason I continue to invest in FTSE shares is that they give me exposure to both the UK and global economy.

The shares are all London-listed, but FTSE 100 companies make over half their profits overseas. These are proven businesses operating in multiple areas of the world economy.

Over time, I believe being exposed to such businesses can help me benefit from global economic growth.

C Ruane has positions in Greggs Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greggs Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Dividend Shares

How big a Stocks and Shares ISA is needed to earn a £500 monthly passive income?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks at what an investor would need to have in their Stocks and Shares ISA to earn £500…

Read more »

UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.
Investing Articles

Are Barclays, NatWest and Lloyds still some of the best UK stocks to buy today?

| Harvey Jones

Three years ago Harvey Jones decided FTSE 100 banks like Lloyds were among the best stocks to buy of all.…

Read more »

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

How much do you need in the stock market to earn a £500 weekly second income?

| Royston Wild

Looking to make a huge second income? Royston Wild explains how this could be possible -- and reveals a top…

Read more »

A mature adult sitting by a fireplace in a living room at home. She is wearing a yellow cardigan and spectacles.
Investing Articles

See how you could target a £10,677 annual passive income from a £20,000 ISA

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones shows ISA investors the value of using as much of their allowance as they can each year, and…

Read more »

UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.
Investing Articles

Is this as good as it gets for the jaw-dropping Lloyds share price?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is thrilled by the recent performance of the Lloyds share price. Things may get quieter from here, but…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Is this $3.9bn-cap stock the next Nvidia?

| Ben McPoland

This asset manager identified Nvidia stock early and made amazing returns. Here's a new under-the-radar growth share it's excited about…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Down 50%, is this growth stock in my ISA doomed?

| Ben McPoland

I was bullish on this growth firm in my ISA, but it's quickly turned into a nightmare. What on earth…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

Down 7.5% since the peak, has the Rolls-Royce share price collapse started?

| Alan Oscroft

Pundits keep predicting the beginning of the end for the Rolls-Royce share price surge, but they've been wrong every time…

Read more »