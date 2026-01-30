Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Are Barclays, NatWest and Lloyds still some of the best UK stocks to buy today?

Are Barclays, NatWest and Lloyds still some of the best UK stocks to buy today?

Three years ago Harvey Jones decided FTSE 100 banks like Lloyds were among the best stocks to buy of all. He was right. Does he still think that today?

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Three years ago, I went hunting for the best British stocks to buy for my new Self-Invested Personal Pension. I’d only just set up my SIPP, using the proceeds from three legacy stakeholder and company schemes, and had a serious lump of money to deploy. It was an exciting moment.

I picked some real winners, including Costain Group, Just Group and Rolls-Royce Holdings, all of which are up around 180% since I bought them.

Inevitably, there have been some disappointments. I snapped up spirits giant Diageo and ‘King of Trainers’ JD Sports Fashion after their shares plunged on shock profit warnings, only to see the warnings stack up and the shares sink further. I still think both stocks will recover, but we’re not there yet.

Lloyds shares are flying

I bought just one FTSE 100 bank: Lloyds Banking Group (LSE: LLOY). My only regret now is not buying more of it. And not buying the other big banks too.

At the time, Lloyds looked like a cracking opportunity. It was cheap, with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around six, while the forward yield topped 5%. I assumed the market would eventually wake up to the value on offer. In truth, it already had.

The Lloyds share price has surged 150% over the past two years and is up 69% over the last 12 months. Barclays, NatWest Group and HSBC Holdings have at times done even better, and that’s before dividends are factored in.

The banks have finally shaken off the financial crisis and have momentum on their side. I’ve got spare cash sitting in my SIPP and I’m itching to put it to work. Should I buy another bank?

I’ve always been a contrarian investor. That instinct drew me to banks when nobody wanted them, and it paid off. Today, nobody would call the sector unloved. Valuations are no longer down, and the easy recovery gains may be behind us.

FTSE 100 dividends and growth

Banks have been rare beneficiaries of higher interest rates. They’ve used these to widen their net interest margins, the gap between what they charge borrowers and pay savers. With rates expected to fall further this year, that could reverse. On the other hand, falling mortgage rates could revive the housing market, cut debt impairments and boost loan demand.

This isn’t a monolithic sector either. Different banks have different risks. Lloyds is directly exposed to the UK economy, focusing on bread-and-butter personal and small business banking. Barclays has a beefier risk-reward profile through its investment banking arm and growing footprint in the US and Middle East. HSBC offers exposure to Asia, a huge long-term opportunity, but one that carries risks as China slows.

Despite their strong runs, the big banks don’t look wildly overpriced. Lloyds sits at the pricier end on a P/E of around 15, compared to roughly 14 for HSBC, 13.3 for Barclays and 12.5 for NatWest. None are screaming bargains, but none look stretched either.

I don’t expect the next couple of years to be as spectacular as the last two, but with a long-term view, the big UK banks still look worth considering today. Since I already own Lloyds, I’m leaning towards buying Barclays or HSBC. I may even end up owning both.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Harvey Jones has positions in Costain Group Plc, Diageo Plc, JD Sports Fashion, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, Diageo Plc, HSBC Holdings, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Dividend Shares

How big a Stocks and Shares ISA is needed to earn a £500 monthly passive income?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks at what an investor would need to have in their Stocks and Shares ISA to earn £500…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

FTSE shares: 3 reasons I keep on buying!

| Christopher Ruane

The FTSE 100 index has hit an all-time high this week. That's given our writer pause for thought. But here's…

Read more »

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

How much do you need in the stock market to earn a £500 weekly second income?

| Royston Wild

Looking to make a huge second income? Royston Wild explains how this could be possible -- and reveals a top…

Read more »

A mature adult sitting by a fireplace in a living room at home. She is wearing a yellow cardigan and spectacles.
Investing Articles

See how you could target a £10,677 annual passive income from a £20,000 ISA

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones shows ISA investors the value of using as much of their allowance as they can each year, and…

Read more »

UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.
Investing Articles

Is this as good as it gets for the jaw-dropping Lloyds share price?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is thrilled by the recent performance of the Lloyds share price. Things may get quieter from here, but…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Is this $3.9bn-cap stock the next Nvidia?

| Ben McPoland

This asset manager identified Nvidia stock early and made amazing returns. Here's a new under-the-radar growth share it's excited about…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Down 50%, is this growth stock in my ISA doomed?

| Ben McPoland

I was bullish on this growth firm in my ISA, but it's quickly turned into a nightmare. What on earth…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

Down 7.5% since the peak, has the Rolls-Royce share price collapse started?

| Alan Oscroft

Pundits keep predicting the beginning of the end for the Rolls-Royce share price surge, but they've been wrong every time…

Read more »