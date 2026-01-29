Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Are utilities the most resilient stocks to buy in 2026?

Are utilities the most resilient stocks to buy in 2026?

While weighing up the best stocks to buy in 2026, Mark Hartley examines the defensive qualities of the utilities sector and considers his options.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy. "There is more honor in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face" - Vatnsdæla Saga, c.7
Published
| More on:
Renewable energies concept collage

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The start of a new year is usually a time when investors look for stocks to buy for their portfolios. The enthusiasm is often driven by a ‘new year, new me’ narrative. Known as the ‘January effect’, it can be an advantageous time to invest.

The combination of tax-loss harvesting, bonus-driven cash flows and small-cap optimism typically make for a bumper month. But somehow, 2026’s already sent ripples of volatility through global markets — and it isn’t even February yet.

From US tariffs and Middle East tensions to the China slowdown and spiking energy prices, it’s hard to know what’s what. Even the most experienced analysts are at their wits end trying to forecast this market.

So how should British investors navigate this maelstrom of unexpected turbulence? 

Stop the ride, I wanna get off!

As a stock market investor, it might seem like a good time to throw in the towel, take profits, and stash all your cash in a pillow. But before you run for the hills, consider this: not all shares are created equal, and some benefit from cast-iron resilience.

So when things get rocky, it’s a good time to look at the sectors that have staying power — and one I really like is utilities. These aren’t flashy tech plays. They’re the boring-but-brilliant builders of Britain’s future, from power grids to water pipes.

With falling interest rates and a net-zero push, they offer reliable dividends and growth that could compound nicely over the next 10-20 years. 

Let’s unpack why they’re worth a look

While US tariffs on steel and aluminium impact manufacturers, UK infrastructure looks well protected. This is largely thanks to domestic supply chains and favourable regulations supporting stable revenues.

With £38bn being fast-tracked into nuclear and grid upgrades, the utilities sector promises a compelling defensive mix of above-average yields and real growth from Britain’s infrastructure push.

National Grid‘s the most likely to benefit from this headwind, but investors seeking growth with defensive characteristics should also consider SSE (LSE: SSE). Its yield is currently low, at only 2.7%, but it targets dividend increases of 5%-10% annually through 2026-27. Plus, it’s well-positioned as a ‘golden age’ renewable play with moderate-to-high earnings growth forecast through the decade.

Deutsche Bank expects earnings to almost double by the early 2030s, noting how recent strong performance is supported by well-regulated, inflation-linked UK assets. The shares are up 31% in the past six months alone.

But all this renewable expansion, net-zero focus and grid modernisation isn’t cheap. Much like National Grid, SEE’s balance sheet looks strained, with debt outweighing equity by 1.35 times. For now, interest coverage is sufficient — but increasing costs or regulatory price changes pose a risk.

If debt becomes a priority, dividend growth might slow.

Final thoughts…

Utilities present a strong case for being the most resilient stocks in 2026. Healthcare and consumer staples are also strong contenders, but for stable, regulated cash flow, utilities are hard to beat.

SSE’s defensive model and dividend trajectory make it appealing, and the valuation looks attractive at 9.4 times forecast earnings. Although political uncertainty around post-2029 net-zero policy could temper growth, it’s well-shielded from tariff threats and global unrest

For long-term investors hoping to reduce risk without exiting the market, defensive stocks like SSE are worth a closer look.

Mark Hartley has positions in National Grid Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended National Grid Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Down 50%, is this growth stock in my ISA doomed?

| Ben McPoland

I was bullish on this growth firm in my ISA, but it's quickly turned into a nightmare. What on earth…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

Down 7.5% since the peak, has the Rolls-Royce share price collapse started?

| Alan Oscroft

Pundits keep predicting the beginning of the end for the Rolls-Royce share price surge, but they've been wrong every time…

Read more »

CEO Mark Zuckerberg at F8 2019 event
Investing Articles

Why is the Meta share price rising after Q4 earnings?

| Stephen Wright

When Meta announced higher AI spending at the end of Q3, the share price fell. It just did it again,…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

Time to buy, as upbeat quarterly results make the easyJet share price rock up and down?

| Alan Oscroft

Can the improving outlook give the easyJet share price a boost in the months ahead, with flight and holiday bookings…

Read more »

British coins and bank notes scattered on a surface
Investing Articles

Why no movement for the Lloyds share price after cracking FY results?

| Alan Oscroft

Lloyds Bank beat full-year profit expectations for 2025, raised the annual dividend again, and launched a big new share buyback.

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

My favourite FTSE 100 stock just jumped 14% on today’s results – time to consider buying more?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones went big on this FTSE 100 growth stock and when the shares crashed last year, he went even…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT whether it’s better to invest £20k in a SIPP or an ISA and it said…

| Harvey Jones

Investing in a spread of UK shares is a brilliant way to build wealth, but should investors do it inside…

Read more »

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Investing Articles

How investing £300 a month in UK stocks could give you a £45,365 annual second income

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones crunches the numbers to show how small regular monthly investments can turn into a huge second income. The…

Read more »