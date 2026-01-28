Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » £500 buys 595 shares in this 7.3%-yielding REIT!

Got a small lump sum to invest? Here’s one real estate investment trust (REIT) offering a chunky payout to start generating a passive income overnight.

Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
A quiet morning and an empty Victoria Street in Edinburgh's historic Old Town.

Even with UK shares generating phenomenal returns in 2025, there are still plenty of cheap real estate investment trusts (REITs) offering generous dividend yields in 2026. And among these businesses stands Supermarket Income REIT (LSE:SUPR) with a payout of 7.3%.

That means for every £100, investors can earn roughly £7.30 in annual passive income. And at its current share price, investors can snap up 595 shares, generating an income of £36.60 overnight.

So is this a screaming buy for income investors?

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

The bull case

As its name suggests, Supermarket Income REIT owns and manages a portfolio of supermarket and grocery properties that are leased out to some of the largest retailers across the UK and Europe.

Since leases are locked in for decades rather than a handful of years, management enjoys significant long-term revenue transparency. And by implementing annual contractual uplifts, the group’s able to generate a predictable and inflation-resistant income stream that’s paved the way for seven consecutive years of payout hikes.

Needless to say, that’s definitely an encouraging trait for income investors. And with management using its financial strength and cash flows to fund further property acquisitions, the business is steadily expanding its commercial real estate empire.

So is this a no-brainer?

The bear case

The company’s balance sheet remains in good shape. Its loan-to-value ratio does sit at 31%, but the cash flow coverage of its interest obligations remains a very healthy 3.8 times. And management is using this strength to borrow more money as a funding mechanism for its property acquisition pipeline.

However, there are still two primary challenges. The first is that management faces a series of debt maturities over the coming years that might require refinancing or asset disposals to cover. The second is that with grocery retail profit margins getting squeezed by higher labour costs and inflation, rent affordability risk’s on the rise.

With this business only typically dealing with industry titans such as Tesco, the risk of late rental payments seems low. But rent growth could stall as tenants renegotiate slower uplifts when leases are up for renewal. And could have a significant impact on this REIT’s long-term cash flows.

What’s the verdict?

Looking at its latest results, with cash flows gobbled up by interest on outstanding loans, dividend coverage is exceptionally tight. In fact, it stands at 0.98 times as of June 2025. In other words, the company has begun paying out more to shareholders than it’s bringing in, albeit by a small amount.

Over the short term, that’s not necessarily a problem if cash flows later rebound. But in the long run, without improvement, it’s unsustainable. And it does potentially put this stock’s tasty 7.3% yield at risk.

Is it a risk worth considering? For some income investors seeking defensive dividends, it might be. But there are other REITs out there with similar levels of payout that have much stronger dividend coverage. With that in mind, I think these other stocks are more tempting for my passive income portfolio today.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

