Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » What next for the Vodafone share price? Here’s what the experts say

What next for the Vodafone share price? Here’s what the experts say

Following a cracking year for the Vodafone share price, the forecast dividend yield has declined to 3.8%. But profit guidance is strong.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:
Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

After climbing more than 50% in 2025, the Vodafone (LSE: VOD) share price is already up another 5.8% so far in 2026 — and we’re not even out of January yet. But what’s in line for the rest of the year? Brokers are pretty mixed about the outlook for Vodafone shares.

The most enthusiastic of them has a target price of 149p on the stock. That’s a 43% increase on the price at the time of writing Monday (26 January). But at the other end of the range, there’s a low target of just 64p. And that could mean a whopping 61% fall. This wildly uncertain range doesn’t seem to tie in with actual profit forecasts to me. So let’s have a look at what they say.

If the City experts are right, we should see Vodafone’s earnings per share increasing 140% between 2024 and 2028 (with 2025 recording a one-off loss). Analysts predict a more modest 10% dividend rise from 2025’s rebased level to 2028. With a bit of luck, it should beat inflation — assuming that comes down between now and then.

Predicted cover by earnings of 1.6 times in 2026 would rise to around 2.1 times if the experts are right. We do, however, have to bear in mind that’s far from certain. Experts are, in fact, often wrong. Still, it does paint an upbeat picture of the prospects for the Vodafone share price in the next few years. And so far, I’m siding with the more optimistic analysts.

Upper end of guidance

It also fits in with the company’s own positive guidance: “Based on our stronger performance, we are now expecting to deliver at the upper end of our guidance range for both profit and cash flow, and as our anticipated multi-year growth trajectory is now under way, we are introducing a new progressive dividend policy, with an expected increase of 2.5% for this financial year.”

Those were the words of CEO Margherita Della Valle at the interim stage. She was referring to a guidance range of €11.3bn to €11.6bn in EBITDAaL (a measure of EBITDA adjusted for lease-related and some other items) and free cash flow between €2.4bn and €2.6bn.

With all this cheeriness, is Vodafone a clear no-brainer buy?

Hold on a minute

Investing decisions are rarely that easy. And if they seem that way, I generally assume I’m missing something. The company is still struggling with weakening service revenue in Germany — though there are signs of improvement.

And debt and valuation are real concerns for me. We’re looking at a forecast price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 16. That’s fine, we might think. But net debt of €25.9bn (£22.5bn) is close to the company’s entire market cap. Adjusting for it pushes the effective P/E up to 31!

Still, if earnings do grow as well as predicted, we could see increasingly more attractive valuations in the coming years. And on the basis of that, I reckon Vodafone has to be worth considering.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

No savings at 45? UK dividend shares could help you build wealth while earning extra income

| Stephen Wright

Investing can be a great way to build long-term wealth. And the cash distributed by dividend shares can be a…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Time to sell my Rolls-Royce shares in 2026?

| John Fieldsend

After a quite extraordinary few years for Rolls-Royce shares, our Foolish author is wondering if it's time to sell his…

Read more »

Exterior of BT head office - One Braham, London
Investing Articles

What next for the BT share price? Here’s what the experts say

| Alan Oscroft

The BT share price has had a somewhat erratic five years, and City analysts have mixed thoughts about where it…

Read more »

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

The 5 most popular ETFs on AJ Bell to start 2026

| Ben McPoland

Our writer highlights a handful of ETFs that have been popular among UK investors recently. Will he buy any of…

Read more »

Investing Articles

It’s already the last week of January! Time to start investing?

| Christopher Ruane

What's happened to those New Year's Resolutions so far in January? Our writer explains why it's never too late for…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman holding up four fingers
Investing Articles

4 pros and cons of buying Greggs shares in 2026!

| Royston Wild

Greggs shares have been one of the FTSE 250's biggest casualties in recent times. But could they be about to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’m taking this once-in-a-decade chance to load up on 8%-yielding Legal & General shares

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones now plans to add to his stake in Legal & General shares at a time when they're offering…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I buy Lloyds shares above £1 for passive income?

| Ben McPoland

After a massive surge, Lloyds shares are currently trading at a 17-year high. Should I buy the FTSE 100 bank…

Read more »