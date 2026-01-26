Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » What next for the BT share price? Here’s what the experts say

What next for the BT share price? Here’s what the experts say

The BT share price has had a somewhat erratic five years, and City analysts have mixed thoughts about where it might go in 2026.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:
Exterior of BT head office - One Braham, London

Image source: BT Group plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The BT Group (LSE: BT.A) share price might have cooled a bit since its peaks of late summer last year. But we’re still looking at a 34% rise in the past 12 months. And since mid-December it’s been picking up a bit again.

Eyes will be on a third-quarter trading update due 5 February. So what can we expect, and where might BT shares go next?

We’ve had a few recent upgrades for BT share price targets, with Bank of America upping its take to 212p. That’s 13% ahead of the price at the time of writing (26 January), and it’s nowhere near the most enthusiastic. Berenberg sees a 34% price hike on the cards, with a 250p target.

But before we think analysts across the board are bullish about BT in 2026 and rush off to buy, UBS is decidedly downbeat. Its price expectation is set at a lowly 140p, down 25%, with the stock marked as a Sell.

Growth marching on?

Investors have been hanging on news of BT’s growth plans, and the costs of that growth. At the halfway stage, CEO Allison Kirkby said the company has “driven customer growth across Consumer broadband, mobile and TV and we’re stabilising our UK-focused Business division.” She also told us “Openreach full fibre broadband now reaches more than 20 million homes and businesses” and the “EE network is live with 5G+ coverage for 66% of the population.”

So the growth story for BT looks strong then? Well, maybe not. Analysts actually expect BT’s net sales to go nowhere in the next few years, staying level at close to the 2025 figure.

And then we come to the balance sheet, carrying net debt of around £20bn — and expected to stay there. But there’s another way to look at BT.

Cash cow?

Since the BT dividend was reset a few years ago, it’s looked solid. Forecasters predict a rise of 5% in total between 2025 and 2028, which is unlikely to beat inflation — certainly not if that doesn’t come down soon. But on the other hand, earnings should cover the payment between 1.7 times and 1.8 times. That’s much better cover than some of the FTSE 100‘s bigger dividend yields.

And BT’s forward yield, at 4.4%, is better than the Footsie average. I rate it as likely to be one of the more reliable ones going forwards.

The debt does concern me. But if BT can keep servicing it at reasonable cost — which it seems to be doing — prioritising dividends could be the best policy for shareholders.

So what will happen?

The start-stop feel I get from BT’s growth prospects makes me think the share price could struggle this year. And in the long term, we’re surely going to see multiple phases of technology expansion — with their costs.

But looking at BT as a long-term income investment makes me feel a fair bit more positive. And on that basis, BT gets my thumbs-up as one to consider for 2026.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

What next for the Vodafone share price? Here’s what the experts say

| Alan Oscroft

Following a cracking year for the Vodafone share price, the forecast dividend yield has declined to 3.8%. But profit guidance…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

No savings at 45? UK dividend shares could help you build wealth while earning extra income

| Stephen Wright

Investing can be a great way to build long-term wealth. And the cash distributed by dividend shares can be a…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Time to sell my Rolls-Royce shares in 2026?

| John Fieldsend

After a quite extraordinary few years for Rolls-Royce shares, our Foolish author is wondering if it's time to sell his…

Read more »

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

The 5 most popular ETFs on AJ Bell to start 2026

| Ben McPoland

Our writer highlights a handful of ETFs that have been popular among UK investors recently. Will he buy any of…

Read more »

Investing Articles

It’s already the last week of January! Time to start investing?

| Christopher Ruane

What's happened to those New Year's Resolutions so far in January? Our writer explains why it's never too late for…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman holding up four fingers
Investing Articles

4 pros and cons of buying Greggs shares in 2026!

| Royston Wild

Greggs shares have been one of the FTSE 250's biggest casualties in recent times. But could they be about to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’m taking this once-in-a-decade chance to load up on 8%-yielding Legal & General shares

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones now plans to add to his stake in Legal & General shares at a time when they're offering…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I buy Lloyds shares above £1 for passive income?

| Ben McPoland

After a massive surge, Lloyds shares are currently trading at a 17-year high. Should I buy the FTSE 100 bank…

Read more »