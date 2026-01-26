This FTSE 100 stock is riding the gold and silver surge

The FTSE 100’s top performer Fresnillo is powered by gold and silver. Here’s why the rally may have more room to run – but why it’s not for the faint-hearted.

FTSE 100 investors have watched plenty of rallies come and go, but few stocks have combined scale, speed, and metal leverage quite like Fresnillo (LSE: FRES).

Up 450% in a year and 900% in two, this miner leads the index — driven by gold and silver moves that have shocked everyone, including me.

No longer just a silver story

Every time I’ve written about the stock, the focus has been silver. With the metal up roughly five-fold in two years, that’s hardly surprising. At an all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of around $17 and spot prices near $108, the maths is simple.

But gold has quietly become just as important. It’s now trading above $5,000 an ounce, and the miner’s recent acquisition of Probe Gold – a gold pureplay in Canada capable of producing about 200,000 ounces a year for the next decade – marks a clear shift. It’s also the company’s first move outside Mexico.

The miner already produces roughly 600,000 ounces of gold annually, and at today’s prices that output is changing the cash-generation profile of the business. Silver still provides the torque, but gold is increasingly underwriting the balance sheet, dividends and reinvestment.

Operating leverage

Precious metals miners don’t behave like normal shares. When prices rise, profits don’t creep higher – they surge. That was evident in last summer’s H1 results, when it hiked the dividend by 225%.

That leverage explains why the shares have left the rest of the FTSE 100 so far behind. It also explains why the ride has been so uncomfortable. Pullbacks can be sudden, sentiment shifts quickly, and daily price moves that would look extreme elsewhere are routine here.

I don’t see the metals sustainably cooling off any time soon. Inflation remains stubborn, central banks are losing credibility, and institutions are increasingly hoarding hard assets as a hedge. Add constrained supply and rising industrial demand, and the case for higher prices looks structurally intact.

But have no doubt – this is not a stock for the faint-hearted.

Major risks

The stock’s performance is not solely tied to prices. Operational issues, cost inflation, or a disappointing exploration result can quickly erode the margin that currently looks so attractive. Mining is a messy business, and even a well-run company can run into unexpected problems.

Then there’s the political and regulatory angle. With most operations in Mexico, changes to royalties, permitting, taxation, or labour rules could hit profitability. Commodity cycles also swing hard, and when prices reverse, losses can arrive just as fast as gains. None of that has disappeared, even after the recent rally.

Bottom line

I’ve been adding to my position gradually for the past three years, and I’m not trying to forecast metal prices or time the next move. What matters to me is the long-term story: Fresnillo’s ability to generate cash, reinvest it, and keep compounding over time.

For investors thinking about the next step, the real issue isn’t whether it will go higher tomorrow. It’s whether you’re comfortable owning a company where the outcome depends on a handful of moving parts – metals, costs, and politics – and where the swings are part of the package. For me, that’s a trade-off I’ve chosen to live with, and I’m prepared to stay invested through the swings.