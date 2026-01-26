Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » This FTSE 100 stock is riding the gold and silver surge

This FTSE 100 stock is riding the gold and silver surge

The FTSE 100’s top performer Fresnillo is powered by gold and silver. Here’s why the rally may have more room to run – but why it’s not for the faint-hearted.

Posted by
Andrew Mackie
Andrew is a committed value investor who follows the principles of Benjamin Graham in building his portfolio. In particular, he uses macro trends from the wider business environment to build his investment thesis.
Published
| More on:
Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

FTSE 100 investors have watched plenty of rallies come and go, but few stocks have combined scale, speed, and metal leverage quite like Fresnillo (LSE: FRES).

Up 450% in a year and 900% in two, this miner leads the index — driven by gold and silver moves that have shocked everyone, including me.

No longer just a silver story

Every time I’ve written about the stock, the focus has been silver. With the metal up roughly five-fold in two years, that’s hardly surprising. At an all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of around $17 and spot prices near $108, the maths is simple.

But gold has quietly become just as important. It’s now trading above $5,000 an ounce, and the miner’s recent acquisition of Probe Gold – a gold pureplay in Canada capable of producing about 200,000 ounces a year for the next decade – marks a clear shift. It’s also the company’s first move outside Mexico.

The miner already produces roughly 600,000 ounces of gold annually, and at today’s prices that output is changing the cash-generation profile of the business. Silver still provides the torque, but gold is increasingly underwriting the balance sheet, dividends and reinvestment.

Operating leverage

Precious metals miners don’t behave like normal shares. When prices rise, profits don’t creep higher – they surge. That was evident in last summer’s H1 results, when it hiked the dividend by 225%.

That leverage explains why the shares have left the rest of the FTSE 100 so far behind. It also explains why the ride has been so uncomfortable. Pullbacks can be sudden, sentiment shifts quickly, and daily price moves that would look extreme elsewhere are routine here.

I don’t see the metals sustainably cooling off any time soon. Inflation remains stubborn, central banks are losing credibility, and institutions are increasingly hoarding hard assets as a hedge. Add constrained supply and rising industrial demand, and the case for higher prices looks structurally intact.

But have no doubt – this is not a stock for the faint-hearted.

Major risks

The stock’s performance is not solely tied to prices. Operational issues, cost inflation, or a disappointing exploration result can quickly erode the margin that currently looks so attractive. Mining is a messy business, and even a well-run company can run into unexpected problems.

Then there’s the political and regulatory angle. With most operations in Mexico, changes to royalties, permitting, taxation, or labour rules could hit profitability. Commodity cycles also swing hard, and when prices reverse, losses can arrive just as fast as gains. None of that has disappeared, even after the recent rally.

Bottom line

I’ve been adding to my position gradually for the past three years, and I’m not trying to forecast metal prices or time the next move. What matters to me is the long-term story: Fresnillo’s ability to generate cash, reinvest it, and keep compounding over time.

For investors thinking about the next step, the real issue isn’t whether it will go higher tomorrow. It’s whether you’re comfortable owning a company where the outcome depends on a handful of moving parts – metals, costs, and politics – and where the swings are part of the package. For me, that’s a trade-off I’ve chosen to live with, and I’m prepared to stay invested through the swings.

Andrew Mackie has positions in Fresnillo Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Fresnillo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

The 5 most popular ETFs on AJ Bell to start 2026

| Ben McPoland

Our writer highlights a handful of ETFs that have been popular among UK investors recently. Will he buy any of…

Read more »

Investing Articles

It’s already the last week of January! Time to start investing?

| Christopher Ruane

What's happened to those New Year's Resolutions so far in January? Our writer explains why it's never too late for…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman holding up four fingers
Investing Articles

4 pros and cons of buying Greggs shares in 2026!

| Royston Wild

Greggs shares have been one of the FTSE 250's biggest casualties in recent times. But could they be about to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’m taking this once-in-a-decade chance to load up on 8%-yielding Legal & General shares

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones now plans to add to his stake in Legal & General shares at a time when they're offering…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I buy Lloyds shares above £1 for passive income?

| Ben McPoland

After a massive surge, Lloyds shares are currently trading at a 17-year high. Should I buy the FTSE 100 bank…

Read more »

House models and one with REIT - standing for real estate investment trust - written on it.
Investing Articles

Here’s how to invest £20,000 in an ISA for a £1,500 second income

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright outlines a potential opportunity in the UK REIT sector that investors targeting a second income should have on…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 dividend stocks to consider buying for passive income in 2026

| Paul Summers

For investors hunting for passive income this year, Paul Summers thinks these dividend stocks are worth running the rule over.

Read more »

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Investing Articles

How much money do you need in an ISA to earn a passive income worth £30k a year?

| Dr. James Fox

Millions of us invest for a passive income. Dr James Fox explains how UK investors can leverage the Stocks and…

Read more »