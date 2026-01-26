Motley Fool Premium
Should I buy Lloyds shares above £1 for passive income?

After a massive surge, Lloyds shares are currently trading at a 17-year high. Should I buy the FTSE 100 bank stock at its current price?

Ben McPoland
It’s been a rip-roaring couple of years for FTSE 100 bank stocks, particularly Lloyds (LSE:LLOY) shares. Since February 2024, they’ve climbed nearly 150% while pumping out above-inflation dividend growth.

Indeed, Lloyds stock finally broke through the £1 psychological barrier this month — the first time in 17 years! It’s currently just under 103p.

After selling British American Tobacco last year, there’s space in my portfolio for another dividend stock. Is Lloyds the one to fill it?

Hedging risk

FTSE 100 banks have emerged from their decade-long spell in the wilderness following the financial crisis in 2008. And it was another global crisis that helped spark the turnaround, namely the pandemic, which triggered surging inflation and then higher interest rates.

As a result, net interest margins have fattened across the sector, boosting profits, dividends, share buybacks, and investor sentiment. The feared wave of mortgage defaults from higher rates hasn’t materialised, thankfully.

But with interest rates widely expected to continue trending downwards in 2026, are Lloyds’ profits about to evaporate? Well, not really because banks put in place various structural hedges to manage such risk, meaning things are a little more complicated than it would seem.

Long story short, the lender’s earnings are not about to fall off a cliff, even as rates fall and the UK economy flatlines.

Hedges put on during the period of ultra-low interest rates in 2020 matured during 2024 and 2025 which means banks have an opportunity to put on new hedges at today’s higher rates…Analysts believe this could give banks an income boost by protecting net interest margins through the next few years even if the Bank of England cuts short-term interest rates.
AJ Bell.

Dividend forecast and valuation

Due to this and aggressive buybacks, which are lowering the share count, earnings per share (EPS) growth at the Black Horse bank still looks very strong moving forward. EPS is projected to rise around 28% this year then another 20% in 2027.

Consequently, the dividend prospects also look attractive, with 16% growth in the payout pencilled in for this year. There looks to be a solid margin of safety too, though I note the forecast yield is only 4.1% versus more than 6% a year ago. In this sense, I’m late to the party.

What about valuation? Well, despite the rocketing share price, the forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 10.5. While that’s above NatWest (9.2) and Barclays (9.1), I don’t consider it dangerously high.

That said, Lloyds is trading at its highest price-to-book (P/B) multiple in years (1.55), so I also don’t see it as an obvious bargain.

Should I buy Lloyds stock?

Lloyds is the UK’s largest mortgage lender, with a roughly 19% share, as well as the largest credit card issuer. As such, it enjoys a powerful position at the heart of the UK economy.

Longer term, however, the domestic lender’s fortunes will ultimately be tied to the financial health of UK households and businesses. And sadly, I currently see no sign that things are heading in the right direction on this front (growth is anaemic, unemployment is rising, and business regulation is burdensome).

The 4.1% forecast yield is not enough to tempt me to invest for passive income. At the moment, I see better income opportunities elsewhere across the UK financials sector.

