Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how to invest £20,000 in an ISA for a £1,500 second income

Here’s how to invest £20,000 in an ISA for a £1,500 second income

Stephen Wright outlines a potential opportunity in the UK REIT sector that investors targeting a second income should have on their radars.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
House models and one with REIT - standing for real estate investment trust - written on it.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A Stocks and Shares ISA is a terrific asset for investors trying to earn a second income. And this has become more and more important as dividend taxes have gone up over time.

As a result, I think there’s a real opportunity for investors looking for passive income to target a 7.5% annual return. And on a £20,000 contribution limit, that’s £1,500 a year. 

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Real estate

UK real estate investment trusts (REITs) look good value at the moment. That’s not just my view – there’s been a lot of institutional interest in the industry in the last few months and years.

One example is AEW UK REIT (LSE:AEWU). The company leases a mixed property portfolio and the dividend yield is just over 7.5%. 

The reason this firm stands out is that it takes a different approach to most REITs. The usual path is to focus on long leases in areas where demand’s high, but AEW looks for the opposite.

Leases that have less time to expire can bring opportunities. Renewing brings chances to increase rents, which is a key source of growth in an industry where this can be a challenge.

As with other prices, rents are a function of supply and demand. But instead of looking for high demand, AEW focuses on the supply side of the equation and focuses on limited competition. 

In this way, the company hopes to be able to generate above-average growth without getting into overcrowded markets. It’s a really interesting strategy that I think is well worth a closer look.

Balance sheet

Stocks with 7.5% dividend yields don’t usually come with risks. The key for investors is to figure out what they are and work out how to accommodate them in a portfolio. 

With AEW, one of the things to consider is its unusual debt profile. Its entire facility expires in 2027, while the average tenancy has another four years until its first break. When a REIT’s debt matures before its loans expire, this creates risk. Having to refinance at higher rates can increase borrowing costs without being able to raise rents to compensate.

That’s something for investors to keep an eye on with AEW at the moment. But the firm’s focus on short leases means that it should be in this situation less often than other REITs over the long term.

On top of this, it’s worth noting that AEW’s borrowings are relatively low for a REIT of its size. And a strong balance sheet should help it attract favourable terms when it comes to refinancing.

Given this, I think it’s one of the few stocks with a 7.5% yield that income investors should consider seriously. In an industry that can be somewhat undifferentiated, it offers something unusual.

Diversification

Whether it’s building wealth or earning passive income, building a diversified portfolio is a key part of investing well. That means finding stocks to buy across industries and geographies. 

Given this, investors targeting a 7.5% dividend in a Stocks and Shares ISA need to find more opportunities than just AEW. But I think there are others available for those who can find them.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

The 5 most popular ETFs on AJ Bell to start 2026

| Ben McPoland

Our writer highlights a handful of ETFs that have been popular among UK investors recently. Will he buy any of…

Read more »

Investing Articles

It’s already the last week of January! Time to start investing?

| Christopher Ruane

What's happened to those New Year's Resolutions so far in January? Our writer explains why it's never too late for…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman holding up four fingers
Investing Articles

4 pros and cons of buying Greggs shares in 2026!

| Royston Wild

Greggs shares have been one of the FTSE 250's biggest casualties in recent times. But could they be about to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’m taking this once-in-a-decade chance to load up on 8%-yielding Legal & General shares

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones now plans to add to his stake in Legal & General shares at a time when they're offering…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I buy Lloyds shares above £1 for passive income?

| Ben McPoland

After a massive surge, Lloyds shares are currently trading at a 17-year high. Should I buy the FTSE 100 bank…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 dividend stocks to consider buying for passive income in 2026

| Paul Summers

For investors hunting for passive income this year, Paul Summers thinks these dividend stocks are worth running the rule over.

Read more »

Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock is riding the gold and silver surge

| Andrew Mackie

The FTSE 100’s top performer Fresnillo is powered by gold and silver. Here’s why the rally may have more room…

Read more »

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Investing Articles

How much money do you need in an ISA to earn a passive income worth £30k a year?

| Dr. James Fox

Millions of us invest for a passive income. Dr James Fox explains how UK investors can leverage the Stocks and…

Read more »