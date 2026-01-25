Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Diageo shares aren’t worth considering unless this happens…

Diageo shares aren’t worth considering unless this happens…

Dr James Fox explains why beaten-down Diageo shares may remain at these levels unless the business makes significant changes to its portfolio.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
Group of four young adults toasting with Flying Horse cans in Brazil

Image source: Britvic

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I recently heard a social media finfluencer suggest that Diageo (LSE:DGE) shares had reached a washout bottom. This term typically suggests that the stock may have bottomed out as the general downtrend of the shares caused low conviction shareholders to sell their positions too.

At a glance, a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 13.4 times looks cheap for a consumer defensive giant of Diageo’s caliber. Investors accustomed to seeing this stock trade in the mid-20s over the last decade might be tempted to call a bottom.

However, I believe these figures are a classic example of how headline multiples can mask a more leveraged reality. When we incorporate the company’s $21.8bn net debt pile into the equation, the valuation becomes far less appealing.

A truer sense of value

By shifting our focus to enterprise value — which accounts for that significant net debt position — the true multiple jumps closer to 24 times. This isn’t just a technicality. It meaningly impacts business. It represents a substantial claim on future cash flows that must be serviced before shareholders see the benefit of a recovery.

And when we adjust the valuation for net cash, we see that Diageo is broadly trading in line with peers. The issue is that companies like AB InBev on are a more aggressive earnings growth trajectory over the next 24 months. By comparison, Diageo’s flat-lining forecast suggests that the ‘cheap’ entry point is more of a value trap than a value play.

The divestment case

As my colleague Stephen Wright suggests, the stock could benefit from a ‘shrink to greatness’ strategy. By divesting non-core assets like the African manufacturing and shares in a Chinese spirits enterprise, Diageo can raise significant cash to pay down debt or fund share buybacks.

And I get that. The company needs to become leaner and more profitable in order to appear like a more attractive prospect. Therefore, the path to a rerating likely hinges on the group’s ability to successfully slim down. The resulting company should have stronger margins and less debt.

It goes without saying that companies with stronger margins and less debt typically trade with higher valuation multiples. After all, Johnnie WalkerSmirnoff, and Guinness, to name a few, are household names and providing pricing power.

The bottom line

If these divestments are executed at favorable multiples, it could provide the necessary spark to shift market sentiment. Until then, I believe we need to play what’s in front of us. Because sales may not materialise. Or the company can’t achieve the prices it’s looking for.

And what’s in front of me doesn’t excite me. The dividend yield, which I haven’t mentioned before, at 4.5% — while attractive — is supported by a thinning coverage ratio that offers little margin for error. Coupled with the net debt position and slow growth, there’s no clear reason to add the stock to my portfolio.

So, for now, I don’t believe the stock is worth considering. However, I believe it’s worth watching closely in case the proposition changes.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

Want your ISA to earn you a pound an hour for life? Here’s how!

| Christopher Ruane

An ISA stuffed with dividend shares could potentially mean passive income rolling in year after year. Christopher Ruane explains how.

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Could already-expensive Rolls-Royce shares reach £20?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores whether there's any chance Rolls-Royce shares could seriously appreciate from their already lofty heights and push…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

What passive income means for beginners

| Stephen Wright

High dividend yields can be nice at first, but the best passive income opportunities can often be found elsewhere in…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

How diversified does your Stocks and Shares ISA need to be?

| Stephen Wright

One of the best ways to minimise the risk of losses in a Stocks and Shares ISA is by building…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

How much do you need to invest in the stock market to stop work and live off dividends?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Quitting work and living off stock market dividends sounds like a fantasy. But with the right strategy, it’s far more…

Read more »

Business man pointing at 'Sell' sign
Investing Articles

Why I sold — not panicked — out of this FTSE 250 stock

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright has just sold his stake in WH Smith. Here’s why he’s exited the FTSE 250 retailer just as…

Read more »

Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home
Investing Articles

£3,000 invested in Greggs shares 6 months ago is now worth…

| Christopher Ruane

What's been going on lately with Greggs shares? Christopher Ruane digs into why strong long-term performance has stalled -- and…

Read more »

Portrait of pensive bearded senior looking on screen of laptop sitting at table with coffee cup.
Investing Articles

A 7.3% dividend yield at a 5.5 P/E! Should I buy this cheap stock?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

With a dirt cheap P/E ratio and a surging yield, could this high street retail stock offer impressive long-term growth…

Read more »